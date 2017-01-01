Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

by Di Pearson today at 3:56 amOriginally from Victoria, Williams is the eldest child and only daughter of eminent Victorian yachtsman, John Williams, of Bacardi, Georgia and Calm fame.“I have three younger brothers - Bruce, Michael and Peter. Dad would go off big boat racing and we four would go to Black Rock Yacht Club and sail our Sabots.”All four are still sailing. Williams graduated from the Sabot to a 420, to Sharpies, Europes then returned to Sharpies. And she sailed big boats with her dad on occasions. “I loved the Sharpies,” she says.“I sailed on a couple of TP52s, mostly on Calm (co-owned by her father). It was fun roaring around in a bit of carbon. I also sailed a little bit on Georgia,” a Farr 53 owned by her father (a 26 Sydney Hobart veteran) in partnership with another Victorian stalwart, Graeme Ainley.“I did one Hobart – on Calm, bur my favourite race was the Sydney-Gold Coast. It makes more sense to me to turn left out of Sydney Harbour and head somewhere warm.” And during these times, she has sailed with all her brothers, “In Sharpies or on big boats.”And despite her declaration of “I perform better as part of a crew, I love the camaraderie,” Williams started sailing OK’s “because my husband (Erik Thompson) sailed big boats then sailed racing OKs at Black Rock - and I’m not good at watching - so I got one too.”The two moved to Queensland and sail at Sandgate Sailing Club and Southport Yacht Club (Qld) and both are competing at these Nationals. Williams is currently in 11th overall with four races completed, while Thompson is 35th from 36 competitors.“We always sail at opposite ends of the fleet. If she’s at the front end, I’m at the back and vice versa,” Thompson says wryly.At Southport Yacht Club, Williams has two other women for company in the fleet, but it doesn’t matter either way, because the OK guys are a friendly do-the-right-thing bunch, evidenced by lack of protests at regattas. One of the women is a junior – which is great – good to see young people having a go. Dad’s secretary, Emma, is the other one.”Williams says that because the rules and technology have evolved, including the use of carbon masts, “and also being able to use smaller sail, keeps the OK sailable for me.





“The thing I love about it is it’s such good racing - there are very good sailors in the class. It’s lots of fun. We get up to 15 boats at Southport and usually have 10 to 12 sailing each weekend.



“My results are highly associated with wind strengths. The last two days have played into my hands,” she says of the light to moderate breezes that have saturated the course on upper Sydney Harbour at the Nationals where she scored a third place in Race four.



“Mark Skelton (currently second overall) reckons if the race had gone another 100 metres I would have won. I had a bad start, but kept moving forwards through the race to finish third.”



“It’s a pretty good class. The people make it. Everyone does their penalty turns, you see few protests. There is longevity in the class too – like the Blasse brothers (Andre Blasse is racing here and in third overall),” says Williams who had only sailed an OK twice when she entered her first Nationals, at Hobart in 2011.



“My brother Mike won – and no, I didn’t finish last – I was 28th out of 33 in a borrowed boat.



“I’ve learnt a lot since then. I’m much more confident in heavy weather. Time has enabled to practice in strategy and tactics. I’m happy with my progress. To improve much more, I would need to spend much more time on the water.”



Overall Scratch





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

9-Jan Race 2

9-Jan Race 3

10-Jan Race 4

10-Jan Drop Total 1 AUS 739

Don't Poke the Bear

OK Dinghy Tim Davies

WWSC

NSW 6 1 3 1 0 11 2 AUS 753

JAB

OK Dinghy Mark Skelton

WWSC

NSW 2 5 8 2 0 17 3 AUS 729

Ironhide

OK Dinghy Andre Blasse

BRYC

VIC 3 4 2 12 0 21 4 AUS 768

Invictus

OK Dinghy Mark Jackson

BRYC

VIC 4 12 1 8 0 25 5 AUS 708

Green Eggs and Ham

OK Dinghy Kelvin Holdt

SYC

QLD 8 8 6 4 0 26 6 AUS 754

Gunboat Diplomat

OK Dinghy Brent Williams

ASC

SA 11 6 7 5 0 29 7 AUS 733

The Plot Against Common Sense

OK Dinghy Folkert Janssen

BRYC

VIC 5 9 5 13 0 32 8 AUS 750

Broken Arrow

OK Dinghy Peter Robinson

DSC

NSW 10 3 4 16 0 33 9 AUS 757

Total Recall

OK Dinghy Mark Rutherford

DSC

NSW 7 14 14 9 0 44 10 AUS 762

Another Crack

OK Dinghy Peter Horne

DSC

NSW 1 2 BFD

(37.00) 6 0 46 11 AUS 759

Sense & Cents

OK Dinghy Elizabeth Williams

SSC

QLD 12 24 9 3 0 48 12 AUS 766

JoJoFrog

OK Dinghy Bob Buchanan

HYC

TAS 18 7 13 10 0 48 13 AUS 725

Joan's Respite

OK Dinghy David Ketteridge

ASC

SA 21 13 11 7 0 52 14 AUS 732

Squid Grip

OK Dinghy Benjamin Downey

SYC

QLD 9 17 10 18 0 54 15 AUS 704

Occasional Kudos

OK Dinghy Robert Chapman

DSC

NSW 14 10 21 15 0 60 16 AUS 767

Pleasure & Pain

OK Dinghy Glenn Yates

WWSC

NSW 19 25 12 14 0 70 17 AUS 734

Cracked Pecker

OK Dinghy Edward O'Donnell

WWSC

NSW 13 18.5 16 28 0 75.5 18 AUS 746

Penguin Goes Woosh

OK Dinghy Peter Wallace

MHASC

NSW 15 18.5 20 22 0 75.5 19 AUS 736

Space Monkey

OK Dinghy Grant Wakefield

DSC

NSW 22 16 17 21 0 76 20 AUS 726

Bundy

OK Dinghy Peter Lynch

WWSC

NSW 16 23 22 19.5 0 80.5 21 AUS 786

Captain Crackers

OK Dinghy James Pagett

DSC

NSW 26 29 15 11 0 81 22 AUS 680

Ajax

OK Dinghy Phil Barnett

SFS

NSW 29 21 18 19.5 0 87.5 23 AUS 742

Schmacko

OK Dinghy Gareth Wells

WWSC

NSW 24 11 27 29 0 91 24 AUS 75

Pale Rider

OK Dinghy Andrew Stephenson

DSC

NSW 31 26 19 17 0 93 25 AUS 741

Turkish Delight

OK Dinghy Steve Wilson

BRYC

VIC 17 15 BFD

(37.00) 25 0 94 26 AUS 740

Blues in Sea

OK Dinghy Richard Furneaux

BRYC

VIC 28 22 24 24 0 98 27 AUS 688

Shakey

OK Dinghy David Haseldine

DSC

NSW 23 28 25 23 0 99 28 AUS 735

Captain Pugwash

OK Dinghy Mark Fisher

BRYC

VIC 30 20 23 30 0 103 29 NZL 522

The Fox

OK Dinghy Rob Way

DSC

NSW 20 30 28 27 0 105 30 AUS 655

The Phantom

OK Dinghy Michael Walker

DSC

NSW 25 33 26 31 0 115 31 AUS 695

The Wife

OK Dinghy David Vincent

SYC

QLD 32 32 30 26 0 120 32 AUS 738

Famous Blue Raincoat

OK Dinghy Kevin Knott

ASC

SA 27 27 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 0 128 33 AUS 716

Joker

OK Dinghy David Swales

DSC

NSW 35 31 29 34 0 129 34 AUS 667

Rip Snorter

OK Dinghy James Ley

WSC

NSW 34 35 31 32 0 132 35 AUS 706

Smoke on the Water

OK Dinghy Erik Thompson

SSC

QLD 33 34 33 33 0 133 36 AUS 679

The Rose

OK Dinghy Bruce Schofield

WWSC

NSW 36 36 32 35 0 139

