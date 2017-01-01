Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
by Di Pearson today at 3:56 am
Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Liz Williams yesterday - 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals Bruce Kerridge
Originally from Victoria, Williams is the eldest child and only daughter of eminent Victorian yachtsman, John Williams, of Bacardi, Georgia and Calm fame.
“I have three younger brothers - Bruce, Michael and Peter. Dad would go off big boat racing and we four would go to Black Rock Yacht Club and sail our Sabots.”
All four are still sailing. Williams graduated from the Sabot to a 420, to Sharpies, Europes then returned to Sharpies. And she sailed big boats with her dad on occasions. “I loved the Sharpies,” she says.
“I sailed on a couple of TP52s, mostly on Calm (co-owned by her father). It was fun roaring around in a bit of carbon. I also sailed a little bit on Georgia,” a Farr 53 owned by her father (a 26 Sydney Hobart veteran) in partnership with another Victorian stalwart, Graeme Ainley.
“I did one Hobart – on Calm, bur my favourite race was the Sydney-Gold Coast. It makes more sense to me to turn left out of Sydney Harbour and head somewhere warm.” And during these times, she has sailed with all her brothers, “In Sharpies or on big boats.”
And despite her declaration of “I perform better as part of a crew, I love the camaraderie,” Williams started sailing OK’s “because my husband (Erik Thompson) sailed big boats then sailed racing OKs at Black Rock - and I’m not good at watching - so I got one too.”
The two moved to Queensland and sail at Sandgate Sailing Club and Southport Yacht Club (Qld) and both are competing at these Nationals. Williams is currently in 11th overall with four races completed, while Thompson is 35th from 36 competitors.
“We always sail at opposite ends of the fleet. If she’s at the front end, I’m at the back and vice versa,” Thompson says wryly.
At Southport Yacht Club, Williams has two other women for company in the fleet, but it doesn’t matter either way, because the OK guys are a friendly do-the-right-thing bunch, evidenced by lack of protests at regattas. One of the women is a junior – which is great – good to see young people having a go. Dad’s secretary, Emma, is the other one.”
Williams says that because the rules and technology have evolved, including the use of carbon masts, “and also being able to use smaller sail, keeps the OK sailable for me.
“The thing I love about it is it’s such good racing - there are very good sailors in the class. It’s lots of fun. We get up to 15 boats at Southport and usually have 10 to 12 sailing each weekend.
“My results are highly associated with wind strengths. The last two days have played into my hands,” she says of the light to moderate breezes that have saturated the course on upper Sydney Harbour at the Nationals where she scored a third place in Race four.
“Mark Skelton (currently second overall) reckons if the race had gone another 100 metres I would have won. I had a bad start, but kept moving forwards through the race to finish third.”
“It’s a pretty good class. The people make it. Everyone does their penalty turns, you see few protests. There is longevity in the class too – like the Blasse brothers (Andre Blasse is racing here and in third overall),” says Williams who had only sailed an OK twice when she entered her first Nationals, at Hobart in 2011.
“My brother Mike won – and no, I didn’t finish last – I was 28th out of 33 in a borrowed boat.
“I’ve learnt a lot since then. I’m much more confident in heavy weather. Time has enabled to practice in strategy and tactics. I’m happy with my progress. To improve much more, I would need to spend much more time on the water.”
To follow Elizabeth Williams and the rest of the fleet click here.
Overall Scratch
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
9-Jan
|Race 2
9-Jan
|Race 3
10-Jan
|Race 4
10-Jan
|Drop
|Total
|1
|AUS 739
|Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy
|Tim Davies
|WWSC
NSW
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11
|2
|AUS 753
|JAB
OK Dinghy
|Mark Skelton
|WWSC
NSW
|2
|5
|8
|2
|0
|17
|3
|AUS 729
|Ironhide
OK Dinghy
|Andre Blasse
|BRYC
VIC
|3
|4
|2
|12
|0
|21
|4
|AUS 768
|Invictus
OK Dinghy
|Mark Jackson
|BRYC
VIC
|4
|12
|1
|8
|0
|25
|5
|AUS 708
|Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy
|Kelvin Holdt
|SYC
QLD
|8
|8
|6
|4
|0
|26
|6
|AUS 754
|Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy
|Brent Williams
|ASC
SA
|11
|6
|7
|5
|0
|29
|7
|AUS 733
|The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy
|Folkert Janssen
|BRYC
VIC
|5
|9
|5
|13
|0
|32
|8
|AUS 750
|Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy
|Peter Robinson
|DSC
NSW
|10
|3
|4
|16
|0
|33
|9
|AUS 757
|Total Recall
OK Dinghy
|Mark Rutherford
|DSC
NSW
|7
|14
|14
|9
|0
|44
|10
|AUS 762
|Another Crack
OK Dinghy
|Peter Horne
|DSC
NSW
|1
|2
|BFD
(37.00)
|6
|0
|46
|11
|AUS 759
|Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy
|Elizabeth Williams
|SSC
QLD
|12
|24
|9
|3
|0
|48
|12
|AUS 766
|JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy
|Bob Buchanan
|HYC
TAS
|18
|7
|13
|10
|0
|48
|13
|AUS 725
|Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy
|David Ketteridge
|ASC
SA
|21
|13
|11
|7
|0
|52
|14
|AUS 732
|Squid Grip
OK Dinghy
|Benjamin Downey
|SYC
QLD
|9
|17
|10
|18
|0
|54
|15
|AUS 704
|Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy
|Robert Chapman
|DSC
NSW
|14
|10
|21
|15
|0
|60
|16
|AUS 767
|Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy
|Glenn Yates
|WWSC
NSW
|19
|25
|12
|14
|0
|70
|17
|AUS 734
|Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy
|Edward O'Donnell
|WWSC
NSW
|13
|18.5
|16
|28
|0
|75.5
|18
|AUS 746
|Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy
|Peter Wallace
|MHASC
NSW
|15
|18.5
|20
|22
|0
|75.5
|19
|AUS 736
|Space Monkey
OK Dinghy
|Grant Wakefield
|DSC
NSW
|22
|16
|17
|21
|0
|76
|20
|AUS 726
|Bundy
OK Dinghy
|Peter Lynch
|WWSC
NSW
|16
|23
|22
|19.5
|0
|80.5
|21
|AUS 786
|Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy
|James Pagett
|DSC
NSW
|26
|29
|15
|11
|0
|81
|22
|AUS 680
|Ajax
OK Dinghy
|Phil Barnett
|SFS
NSW
|29
|21
|18
|19.5
|0
|87.5
|23
|AUS 742
|Schmacko
OK Dinghy
|Gareth Wells
|WWSC
NSW
|24
|11
|27
|29
|0
|91
|24
|AUS 75
|Pale Rider
OK Dinghy
|Andrew Stephenson
|DSC
NSW
|31
|26
|19
|17
|0
|93
|25
|AUS 741
|Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy
|Steve Wilson
|BRYC
VIC
|17
|15
|BFD
(37.00)
|25
|0
|94
|26
|AUS 740
|Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy
|Richard Furneaux
|BRYC
VIC
|28
|22
|24
|24
|0
|98
|27
|AUS 688
|Shakey
OK Dinghy
|David Haseldine
|DSC
NSW
|23
|28
|25
|23
|0
|99
|28
|AUS 735
|Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy
|Mark Fisher
|BRYC
VIC
|30
|20
|23
|30
|0
|103
|29
|NZL 522
|The Fox
OK Dinghy
|Rob Way
|DSC
NSW
|20
|30
|28
|27
|0
|105
|30
|AUS 655
|The Phantom
OK Dinghy
|Michael Walker
|DSC
NSW
|25
|33
|26
|31
|0
|115
|31
|AUS 695
|The Wife
OK Dinghy
|David Vincent
|SYC
QLD
|32
|32
|30
|26
|0
|120
|32
|AUS 738
|Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy
|Kevin Knott
|ASC
SA
|27
|27
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|0
|128
|33
|AUS 716
|Joker
OK Dinghy
|David Swales
|DSC
NSW
|35
|31
|29
|34
|0
|129
|34
|AUS 667
|Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy
|James Ley
|WSC
NSW
|34
|35
|31
|32
|0
|132
|35
|AUS 706
|Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy
|Erik Thompson
|SSC
QLD
|33
|34
|33
|33
|0
|133
|36
|AUS 679
|The Rose
OK Dinghy
|Bruce Schofield
|WWSC
NSW
|36
|36
|32
|35
|0
|139
