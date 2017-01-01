Please select your home edition
Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

by Di Pearson today at 3:56 am
Liz Williams yesterday - 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals Bruce Kerridge
Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.

Originally from Victoria, Williams is the eldest child and only daughter of eminent Victorian yachtsman, John Williams, of Bacardi, Georgia and Calm fame.

“I have three younger brothers - Bruce, Michael and Peter. Dad would go off big boat racing and we four would go to Black Rock Yacht Club and sail our Sabots.”

All four are still sailing. Williams graduated from the Sabot to a 420, to Sharpies, Europes then returned to Sharpies. And she sailed big boats with her dad on occasions. “I loved the Sharpies,” she says.

“I sailed on a couple of TP52s, mostly on Calm (co-owned by her father). It was fun roaring around in a bit of carbon. I also sailed a little bit on Georgia,” a Farr 53 owned by her father (a 26 Sydney Hobart veteran) in partnership with another Victorian stalwart, Graeme Ainley.

“I did one Hobart – on Calm, bur my favourite race was the Sydney-Gold Coast. It makes more sense to me to turn left out of Sydney Harbour and head somewhere warm.” And during these times, she has sailed with all her brothers, “In Sharpies or on big boats.”

And despite her declaration of “I perform better as part of a crew, I love the camaraderie,” Williams started sailing OK’s “because my husband (Erik Thompson) sailed big boats then sailed racing OKs at Black Rock - and I’m not good at watching - so I got one too.”

The two moved to Queensland and sail at Sandgate Sailing Club and Southport Yacht Club (Qld) and both are competing at these Nationals. Williams is currently in 11th overall with four races completed, while Thompson is 35th from 36 competitors.

“We always sail at opposite ends of the fleet. If she’s at the front end, I’m at the back and vice versa,” Thompson says wryly.

At Southport Yacht Club, Williams has two other women for company in the fleet, but it doesn’t matter either way, because the OK guys are a friendly do-the-right-thing bunch, evidenced by lack of protests at regattas. One of the women is a junior – which is great – good to see young people having a go. Dad’s secretary, Emma, is the other one.”

Williams says that because the rules and technology have evolved, including the use of carbon masts, “and also being able to use smaller sail, keeps the OK sailable for me.

Liz Williams hiking in Race four - 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals © Bruce Kerridge
Liz Williams hiking in Race four - 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals © Bruce Kerridge



“The thing I love about it is it’s such good racing - there are very good sailors in the class. It’s lots of fun. We get up to 15 boats at Southport and usually have 10 to 12 sailing each weekend.

“My results are highly associated with wind strengths. The last two days have played into my hands,” she says of the light to moderate breezes that have saturated the course on upper Sydney Harbour at the Nationals where she scored a third place in Race four.

“Mark Skelton (currently second overall) reckons if the race had gone another 100 metres I would have won. I had a bad start, but kept moving forwards through the race to finish third.”

“It’s a pretty good class. The people make it. Everyone does their penalty turns, you see few protests. There is longevity in the class too – like the Blasse brothers (Andre Blasse is racing here and in third overall),” says Williams who had only sailed an OK twice when she entered her first Nationals, at Hobart in 2011.

“My brother Mike won – and no, I didn’t finish last – I was 28th out of 33 in a borrowed boat.

“I’ve learnt a lot since then. I’m much more confident in heavy weather. Time has enabled to practice in strategy and tactics. I’m happy with my progress. To improve much more, I would need to spend much more time on the water.”

To follow Elizabeth Williams and the rest of the fleet click here.

Overall Scratch

Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
9-Jan 		Race 2
9-Jan 		Race 3
10-Jan 		Race 4
10-Jan 		Drop Total
1 AUS 739
 Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy		 Tim Davies
 WWSC
NSW		 6 1 3 1 0 11
2 AUS 753
 JAB
OK Dinghy		 Mark Skelton
 WWSC
NSW		 2 5 8 2 0 17
3 AUS 729
 Ironhide
OK Dinghy		 Andre Blasse
 BRYC
VIC		 3 4 2 12 0 21
4 AUS 768
 Invictus
OK Dinghy		 Mark Jackson
 BRYC
VIC		 4 12 1 8 0 25
5 AUS 708
 Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy		 Kelvin Holdt
 SYC
QLD		 8 8 6 4 0 26
6 AUS 754
 Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy		 Brent Williams
 ASC
SA		 11 6 7 5 0 29
7 AUS 733
 The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy		 Folkert Janssen
 BRYC
VIC		 5 9 5 13 0 32
8 AUS 750
 Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy		 Peter Robinson
 DSC
NSW		 10 3 4 16 0 33
9 AUS 757
 Total Recall
OK Dinghy		 Mark Rutherford
 DSC
NSW		 7 14 14 9 0 44
10 AUS 762
 Another Crack
OK Dinghy		 Peter Horne
 DSC
NSW		 1 2 BFD
(37.00) 		6 0 46
11 AUS 759
 Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy		 Elizabeth Williams
 SSC
QLD		 12 24 9 3 0 48
12 AUS 766
 JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy		 Bob Buchanan
 HYC
TAS		 18 7 13 10 0 48
13 AUS 725
 Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy		 David Ketteridge
 ASC
SA		 21 13 11 7 0 52
14 AUS 732
 Squid Grip
OK Dinghy		 Benjamin Downey
 SYC
QLD		 9 17 10 18 0 54
15 AUS 704
 Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy		 Robert Chapman
 DSC
NSW		 14 10 21 15 0 60
16 AUS 767
 Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy		 Glenn Yates
 WWSC
NSW		 19 25 12 14 0 70
17 AUS 734
 Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy		 Edward O'Donnell
 WWSC
NSW		 13 18.5 16 28 0 75.5
18 AUS 746
 Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy		 Peter Wallace
 MHASC
NSW		 15 18.5 20 22 0 75.5
19 AUS 736
 Space Monkey
OK Dinghy		 Grant Wakefield
 DSC
NSW		 22 16 17 21 0 76
20 AUS 726
 Bundy
OK Dinghy		 Peter Lynch
 WWSC
NSW		 16 23 22 19.5 0 80.5
21 AUS 786
 Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy		 James Pagett
 DSC
NSW		 26 29 15 11 0 81
22 AUS 680
 Ajax
OK Dinghy		 Phil Barnett
 SFS
NSW		 29 21 18 19.5 0 87.5
23 AUS 742
 Schmacko
OK Dinghy		 Gareth Wells
 WWSC
NSW		 24 11 27 29 0 91
24 AUS 75
 Pale Rider
OK Dinghy		 Andrew Stephenson
 DSC
NSW		 31 26 19 17 0 93
25 AUS 741
 Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy		 Steve Wilson
 BRYC
VIC		 17 15 BFD
(37.00) 		25 0 94
26 AUS 740
 Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy		 Richard Furneaux
 BRYC
VIC		 28 22 24 24 0 98
27 AUS 688
 Shakey
OK Dinghy		 David Haseldine
 DSC
NSW		 23 28 25 23 0 99
28 AUS 735
 Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy		 Mark Fisher
 BRYC
VIC		 30 20 23 30 0 103
29 NZL 522
 The Fox
OK Dinghy		 Rob Way
 DSC
NSW		 20 30 28 27 0 105
30 AUS 655
 The Phantom
OK Dinghy		 Michael Walker
 DSC
NSW		 25 33 26 31 0 115
31 AUS 695
 The Wife
OK Dinghy		 David Vincent
 SYC
QLD		 32 32 30 26 0 120
32 AUS 738
 Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy		 Kevin Knott
 ASC
SA		 27 27 DNC
(37.00) 		DNC
(37.00) 		0 128
33 AUS 716
 Joker
OK Dinghy		 David Swales
 DSC
NSW		 35 31 29 34 0 129
34 AUS 667
 Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy		 James Ley
 WSC
NSW		 34 35 31 32 0 132
35 AUS 706
 Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy		 Erik Thompson
 SSC
QLD		 33 34 33 33 0 133
36 AUS 679
 The Rose
OK Dinghy		 Bruce Schofield
 WWSC
NSW		 36 36 32 35 0 139
Related Articles

2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.
Posted on 10 Jan Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 4 - McKnight now unbeatable
Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten for first place in the 2017 International Moth nationals on Hobart’s River Derwent.
Posted on 9 Jan 13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results
After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer, giving some great rides and plenty of smiles. Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
Posted on 8 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win
McDougall, at 61, is one of elder statesmen of high flying class, and designer of Mac2 being used by all 31 competitors The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships. McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.
Posted on 8 Jan Chapman and Stephenson dominate the Australian Cherub Nationals
Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals sailed on their home waters of Sydney’s Upper Harbour. Racing in a variety of conditions that ranged from 25kt black nor-easters to light south westerlies Chapman and Stephenson demonstrated superior skills across the board finishing the series with seven wins from the nine races.
Posted on 7 Jan 13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra
Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs Sydney photographer, Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra about 1.5 hours South of Sydney, for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs and provided this image gallery of the racing. Also included are the full results.
Posted on 6 Jan Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals kick off Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event?
Posted on 5 Jan
