Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Liverpool announces team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

by Kathryn Foulkes – Clipper Yacht Race today at 10:51 pm
Liverpool 2018 Clipper Race Team Entry Clipper Ventures
Clipper Race entry reveals branding for Liverpool 2018 destination campaign, designed to position city as leading cultural capital.

We are pleased to reveal that Liverpool 2018, Liverpool City Council’s newest international destination campaign, will be a team entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, which starts in just under a month, on August 20, from the city’s historic Albert Dock.

Taking advantage of the race’s global platform, the Liverpool 2018 team will visit twelve international destinations on six different continents throughout the eleven-month Clipper 2017-18 Race and will reach many more via the event’s international crew who represent over 40 nationalities, as the city once again looks to promote itself as one of Europe’s leading visitor destinations.

Making the announcement, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: “We’re delighted to be a Clipper Race team partner – not only are we part of the action, but it means that, once again, Liverpool is going to be seen across the globe by millions of people.

“As host port for the start and finish of this prestigious race, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to have a city-dedicated vessel as part of the competition.

“Maintaining an international profile is vital to us – we want this city to be at the forefront of people’s minds when it comes to choosing a destination to visit, invest in, study in, or move to, and having such a prominent presence as part of the Clipper Race will help us achieve this.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the Liverpool 2018 crew and Skipper all the very best as they help us take this incredible city around the world.”

Liverpool 2018 aims to attract audiences of millions of people, create significant economic impact and push Liverpool to the top of the ‘must-visit’ cities in 2018.

The tenth anniversary of the city’s game-changing tenure as European Capital of Culture will see preparations for another year under the international spotlight. World renowned for staging unmissable and unforgettable events, expect boundaries to be pushed, audiences to be delighted and communities to come together to share in an incredible cultural journey transcending the worlds of the arts, fashion, business and sport.

Liverpool’s decision to become both a team entry and the Start and Finish Partner for the Clipper 2017-18 Race also marks ten years since it last hosted the event, in which it also entered a Liverpool 08 team to mark its European City of Culture status, making it a natural fit to lead the campaign once again.

The Clipper Race is the world’s greatest ocean challenge and is unique as its raced by everyday people from all walks of life. More than 700 non-professional sailors, representing over 40 nationalities, will compete for eleven months on a fleet of twelve identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts, each led by a professional skipper.

Leading the Liverpool 2018 team will be Clipper Race Skipper Lance Shepherd, from Blackpool. Of the sixteen Clipper Race crew taking part in the race, eleven will be racing on board Liverpool 2018.

Clipper Race Skipper Lance Shepherd with Liverpool 2018 © Clipper Ventures
Clipper Race Skipper Lance Shepherd with Liverpool 2018 © Clipper Ventures



A former Royal Marine, Lance began sailing aged fourteen and has extensive experience in ocean crossings, yacht racing, deliveries, team building, leadership and teaching of the RYA sailing syllabus.

Speaking on board the Liverpool 2018 team yacht, which reveals the campaign’s brightly coloured branding, Lance said: “It is my absolute honour to be taking the reins of Liverpool 2018 for the 2017-18 edition of the Clipper Race”

“Being from the North West, with lots of personal connections to the city, I was thrilled when it was announced that the Clipper Race was returning to Liverpool and I have always made it very clear I would love the opportunity to lead a Liverpool team.

“I feel very proud to be representing the Liverpool 2018 vision, and in turn I hope the people of Liverpool really get behind our team and feel similarly about us as we will certainly do our best to make them feel proud throughout the race.”

The Clipper Race fleet will arrive in Liverpool on Monday, 14 August where a Race Village will be open in Albert Dock, allowing members of the public to come and have a closer look at the yachts and meet the crew ahead of their epic journey.

After bidding farewell to the crowds in an exciting departure ceremony in Albert Dock in Liverpool on 20 August, crew will start their opening 6,400 nautical miles race on the River Mersey before making their way across the Atlantic Ocean to the first stopover port, Ponte del Este, Uruguay.

The fleet will then continue on to Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry, before completing the circumnavigation in Liverpool on July 28, 2018.

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Dell Rugged to face extreme test in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Dell has come on board as the Rugged computing technology supplier for one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges We are very pleased to reveal that world leading technology brand Dell has come on board as the Rugged computing technology supplier for one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges, the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted on 13 Jul Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race
Conall Morrison, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted on 6 Jul Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted on 4 Jul Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted on 4 Jul Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool
The 20 August Race Start will begin with a Slipping Lines ceremony at 0915 in the city’s world-famous UNESCO waterfront This unique challenge is the only event which trains everyday people to become ocean racers, and final planning is underway as it prepares to return to Liverpool for the first time in a decade.
Posted on 3 Jul Welsh skipper to lead Greenings in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Before pursuing a career as a professional Skipper, David Hartshorn spent three decades serving in the Police Force His distinguished career included serving as Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police’s Public Order Branch and was the Operations Manager for the Public Order Branch
Posted on 29 Jun Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns to Whitsundays
The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018 The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018, with the race’s international crew members and the fleet of twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts once again being hosted at Abell Point Marina.
Posted on 29 Jun HotelPlanner.com to debut in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The HotelPlanner.com yacht will be one of twelve teams participating in the eleventh edition of the unique 40,000nm race As an Official Team Partner, HotelPlanner.com will use the global reach of the Clipper Race to increase brand awareness, particularly in key destinations across the six continents visited on the eleven-month duration race route.
Posted on 28 Jun ChartCo back on board as official supplier for Clipper 2017-18 Race
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition. The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo, a leading global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition.
Posted on 28 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew David Wilson
The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. Luckily though for our crew, it’s true what they say that absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Posted on 21 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy