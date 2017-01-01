Please select your home edition
Lisa wins the Morgan Cup Race

by Louay Habib today at 6:40 pm
RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd's First 44.7 Lisa, winner of the Morgan Cup Race Paul Wyeth / RORC
British First 44.7, Lisa, is the overall winner of the 2017 Morgan Cup Race. Owned by Nick and Suzy Jones and skippered by RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd. The Corinthian team scored a memorable victory after IRC time correction. 94 yachts completing the 125 mile course across the English Channel in blustery conditions. The crucial part of Lisa's victory came right at the end of the race.

“You need a good slice of luck to win a RORC offshore overall, as the conditions really need to suite your particular class” smiled RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd. “For Lisa, the tide changed near the end, which slowed the boats down behind us. We stayed inshore for a bit of rock hopping in the final few miles and it paid off. I would like to praise all the team racing Lisa, especially Suzi and Nick (Jones). We would like to dedicate the win to our absent navigator, who has a knee injury. Neil Morton, this win was for you.”

Five time Figaro competitor, Jacques Pelletier, racing Milon 41, L'Ange De Milon, finished the Morgan Cup just over a minute behind Lisa, to claim second overall. About 15 minutes later, Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine, J/133 Pintia, crossed the line. After IRC time correction Pintia was third by just two seconds.

Windward Sailing's CM60, Venomous skippered by Derek Saunders, took Line Honours and victory in IRC Zero, in an elapsed time of just over 17 hours. L'Ange De Milon was the winner of IRC 1, ahead of Maxime de Mareuil's French xp-44 Orange Mecanix2. Mike Greville's British Ker 39, Erivale III was third in class. In IRC Two Lisa was the winner with Pintia second. Stephen Hopson's JPK 10.80 Blue Note was third in IRC 2, racing Two Handed.

Halvard Mabire's Class40 Campagne de France - Morgan Cup Race © Campagne de France
Halvard Mabire's Class40 Campagne de France - Morgan Cup Race © Campagne de France



A tremendous battle in IRC 3 was played out by two French JPK 1080s. Marc Alperovitch's Timeline took Line Honours for the class and after IRC time correction, won by just 26 seconds, ahead of Delamare and Mordret's Dream Pearls. Rob Craigie's Sunfast 3600 Bellino was third in class racing Two Handed. In IRC 4, Marc Noel racing French Norlin 37 China Girl, corrected out to win the class, ahead of two British teams; David Cooper racing Dehler 38 Longue Pierre and David Gough's Elan 333 Aventurera.

In the Class40 Division, Halvard Mabire's Campagne de France continued their fine for this season, winning their class by over one hour.

In IRC Two Handed, the top seven places all went to British boats, the top three separated by just two minutes 17 seconds after IRC time correction. It was Rob Craigie and Deb Fish sailing Rob’s Sunfast 3600, Bellino that was the winner, just under ten minutes ahead of Ed Fishwick's Sunfast 3600 Redshift Reloaded.

Charles Emmett's superbly sailed Sigma 36, British Beagle was third. Charles was leading the Two Handed Class, IRC 4 and the race overall for long periods of the race, however the tide and a softening breeze robbed them of victory on the South Coast of Guernsey. Fair respect should to the smaller yachts in the race completing Two Handed. Blackburn and Dipple's Sunfast 3200, All or Nothing, along with Jonty Layfield's J/11s, Sleeper and Alan Thornewill's JOD 35, Ginger.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club's Season's Points Championship consists of a testing series of races which attracts an international and varied fleet. For the serious offshore sailor, trying to win the Season's Points Championship is a real challenge. The Season's Points Championship this year includes the tactically and physically challenging Rolex Fastnet Race, one of the oldest and most prestigious offshore yacht races in the world.

Related Articles

Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup
As the skippers continue to learn and push forward with their boats into the finals the racing just keeps getting better From high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils.
Posted today at 12:42 pm La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro – The gap extends
The fleet this morning has stretched to 12 miles, led by Sebastien Simon (Bretagne – Credit Mutuel Performance) The lateral gap has stayed a consistent: 24 miles between Alexis Loison (Custo Pol) and in the West Benjamin Dutreux (Sateco).
Posted today at 11:25 am Dismasted solo sailor Lisa to complete Antarctic Circumnavigation
Sydney- based solo sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair (32) will recommence her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica She has spent the past two months preparing Climate Action Now so that she can complete her circumnavigation, including the installation of a new mast and repairs to the hull and electrical and navigation systems sustained during her dramatic dismasting.
Posted today at 10:16 am Alex Roepers leads Plenty to impressive victory in Farr 40 Gaeta Open
On surface, it would appear that skipper Alex Roepers and Plenty team posted a commanding victory in Farr 40 Gaeta Open. On the surface, it would appear that skipper Alex Roepers and the Plenty team posted a commanding victory in the Farr 40 Gaeta Open. The American boat won seven of nine races and finished with a low score of 11 points, nine better than runner-up Enfant Terrible.
Posted today at 8:01 am Giraglia Rolex Cup – The inshore races begin tomorrow
The yachts competing in the Sanremo and Marseilles races arrived and quickly filled the port with their happy crews. A varied and colorful fleet of 250 yachts ranging from Maxis like Leonardo Ferragamo’s Solleone and Sir Peter Ogden’s Jethou to a group of Mini 650s has gathered in the port of Saint-Tropez in anticipation of the inshore races
Posted on 10 Jun La Solitaire URGO le Figaro – Leg 2 – Northward Bound
Anthony Marchand, Nicolas Lunven (Generali), Alexis Loison (Custo Pol) had good starts attacking the middle of the line With the fleet eager to get under way in the light breeze two general recalls delayed proceedings with a final clean start underway at 16:09 local time.
Posted on 10 Jun Alandia Helsinki Surrsaari Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS ready to race
Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki Ludde Ingvall has pulled together a top crew for his super maxi CQS to contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki, starting on the evening of 9th June, in which he hopes to win the line honours trophy that he donated himself, in memory of his late father.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Sevenstar's backing resumes for RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race
In the last race, a series of coincidences involving the remains of hurricane Bertha made a multi-record breaking event. Several IMOCA 60s will be on the start line of the race, sailing it two handed as preparation for the famous singlehanded Route du Rhum Race three months later.
Posted on 8 Jun A new look for Swiss catamaran Safram for 2017 season
The team’s ambitions for 2017 are clearly set out, they aim to run a fun amateur campaign that races internationally With their first race of the season, the Geneva-Rolle-Geneva, starting this weekend, there is no time to lose for the Safram team, who have just finished a winter refit after an incident in Cowes during the Round the Island Race last year.
Posted on 8 Jun
