Lisa Blair heads to Cape Town under motor following dismasting

Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation Lisa Blair Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation Lisa Blair

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152828

by Lisa Blair Sails the World today at 5:49 pmLisa intends to step the boom and install a jury rig with a small storm sail in place, which will assist in her journey to Cape Town under motor. A Hong Kong registered vessel has been requested to rendezvous with Lisa to provide fuel and other items to assist with repairs if required.It is anticipated that Lisa’s journey to Cape Town will take approximately 10 days travelling at an estimated speed of 4.5 knots. Lisa continues to experience swells of approximately seven metres. Once in Cape Town she will complete a full evaluation of the damage to the yacht and determine what repairs can be made. Lisa remains well and uninjured.The incident occurred whilst Lisa Blair was on her 72nd day at sea attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted.