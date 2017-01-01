Please select your home edition
Barz Optics - Kids range

Lisa Blair dismasted 895nm South of Cape Town

by Lisa Blair Sails the World on 3 Apr
Lisa Blair attempting to be the first woman to sail around Antarctica solo - in her Open 50 Lisa Blair
At approximately 0300hrs (AEST) on April 4, Lisa Blair issued a PAN PAN 895nm south of Cape Town when in 40 knot winds and seven metre swell her boat Climate Action Now was dismasted after the port shroud broke in a knock down. Her position was reported as 048:38:384 S 022:31:430 E. Search and Rescue in Cape Town have been notified and will provide assistance if required.

Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation © Lisa Blair
Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation © Lisa Blair



Lisa is well and uninjured. She was on her 72nd day at sea attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted. No further information available at this stage.

Editor's note: We extend our best wishes and commiserations to Lisa - she will be so upset.

Lisa Blair and Climate Action Now off to circumnavigate Antartica. First they go around the bottom of Australia to get to Albany, WA. © John Curnow
Lisa Blair and Climate Action Now off to circumnavigate Antartica. First they go around the bottom of Australia to get to Albany, WA. © John Curnow

