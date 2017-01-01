Lisa Blair dismasted 895nm South of Cape Town

Lisa is well and uninjured. She was on her 72nd day at sea attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted. No further information available at this stage.



Editor's note: We extend our best wishes and commiserations to Lisa - she will be so upset.





