Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Lisa Blair - The coldest night of her solo Round Antarctic voyage

by Lisa Blair today at 7:48 am
Lisa Blair attempting to be the first woman to sail around Antarctica solo - in her Open 50 Lisa Blair
Round Antarctic sailor, Lisa Blair (AUS) reports on the coldest experience so far in her attempt to become the first woman to sail solo around the Southern Continent, sailing an Open 50 - now on Day 57..

Last night was by far the coldest of the trip to date... Burr... It was so cold that when I went to bite into a mini mars bar I almost broke my teeth as it was rock solid. The honey is frozen and I managed to give myself brain freeze from drinking the water too quickly out of my water bottle...

When I went to go to bed after writing the blog I was so cold that I didn’t think I would be able to get warm even in bed, so I heated up another hot water bottle and added some extra layers. I ended up sleeping in my Antarctica grade sleeping bag wearing my base layer, 2 sets of Marino wool thermals, a fleece vest and a set of the zhik midlayers which is a full body suit and a jacket. It almost makes me feel like I am walking around in a fitted sleeping bag, they are warm though. On top of this I had a beanie on, neck warmer, fleece gloves and 2 pairs of socks. Once the hot water bottle was ready I ended up unzipping my layers back until I could put the water bottle in between my thermals and my fleece vest under most of my layers. Oh, is was so gloriously warm and after a few minutes I almost felt like I was cocooned in a heater... I fell into a much-needed deep sleep for 3 hours...

When I woke up the winds had dropped out completely and I was no in a variable 5 knots of wind. The swell was still 3 meters from the SE so it would rock the boat and push the wind out of the sails... I re-trimmed as much as I could. Once there was nothing else for me to do I went back to bed for another 3 hours. When I got up the second time not much had changed. Climate Action Now was making the rapid speed of 1.5 knots but at least it was in the right direction.

A flooded compartment with 2 tonnes of water all hand bailed with a bucket - Lisa Blair - Day 57 of her solo circumnavigation of the Antarctic continent © Lisa Blair
A flooded compartment with 2 tonnes of water all hand bailed with a bucket - Lisa Blair - Day 57 of her solo circumnavigation of the Antarctic continent © Lisa Blair


As I knew today was also my day to tackle the aft locker I got up and had a big serve of porridge to keep me going for a while. I was still feeling tired and not looking forward to the hours of bailing and sorting the rubbish out of the back locker so I also had a pick me up. A Fizz stick made by Arrbone. The Fizz sticks are a healthy booster to your day. This is the first one I have had all trip, mainly because they have a small amount of caffeine in them and I was unsure if this would prevent me from sleeping later on. I have to say, they made such a difference. Within 15 minutes I was perky and ready to tackle the day. My energy didn’t start lagging until hours later. I also didn’t experience the crash that I would normally get from something like a coffee or V drink.

So fortified, I gathered up my empty bin. This is a bucket that we used to cast the main sheet winch in, so it has a hole drilled in the bottom. I also gathered a pillow case, normal bailing bucket, my baler and an empty dry bag. Given that the entire of the back compartment has flooded I will no longer be storing my rubbish there. I will keep it in the empty dry bags and put them in the sail locker instead.

So armed and ready, I was also now on the right tack, putting the access point on the high side. I put the pillow case in the bucket and tied the top in so it won’t fall down when I am pouring water in. I then opened the hatch to take a look at the challenge... Yesterday when I looked the access hatch was on the low side so it looked like the compartment was about half full, not great, but when I opened that hatch this morning it was full to the brim... That’s over 2 tons of water in one compartment.

For the rest of this story and others in Lisa's blog click here

PredictWind.com 2014Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

St. Barth’s Super Yacht Regatta - Final Day
Today was the final day of racing of the St. Barth’s Bucket, the annual Super Yacht regatta down here in the Caribbean. Today was the final day of racing of the St. Barth’s Bucket, the annual Super Yacht regatta down here in the Caribbean. I sailed as tactician onboard Rosehearty, once again, with my friend Joey Kaempfer and a fantastic team. We trained a bit on Wednesday and Thursday last week and had one race a day beginning on Friday.
Posted today at 5:04 am Anyone for a rocketship?
The modified VO70 presently known as Black Jack is soon to be for sale to make way for a bigger project. Queensland's Peter Harburg remains committed to sailing. The modified VO70 presently known as Black Jack is soon to be for sale to make way for a bigger project. This is a great thing for sailing in general, and indeed Australia. Hamburg's passion for our sport, and the way he has his campaigns administered through Mark Bradford is exemplary. No doubt the the prize of a Hobart win is still there
Posted today at 4:40 am It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted today at 12:37 am Balance wins double in Lion Island Race - About Time takes Series
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance took line honours and won the Lion Island Race by nearly 13 minutes, but lost the series Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance took line honours and won the Lion Island Race by nearly 13 minutes, but lost the series on countback to perpetual Ocean Pointscore winner, About Time (Julian Farren-Price) - the two crews celebrating back at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia late on Saturday.
Posted today at 12:13 am St Barths Bucket Regatta - More final day images by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of J-Class images from final day. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of J-Class images from final day.
Posted on 19 Mar St Barths Bucket Regatta - Final day images by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of J-Class images from final day. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of J-Class images from final day.
Posted on 19 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta’s Prize Timepieces by Cardow Jewelers
Timing means everything in yacht racing, organizers of Round the Rocks Race, set for March 23, and STIR, March 24 to 26 Timing means everything in yacht racing. Therefore, organizers of the Round the Rocks Race, set for March 23, and the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), March 24 to 26, are proud to welcome Cardow Jewelers aboard as sponsor of the precision timepieces that will be awarded to class winners.
Posted on 19 Mar MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images
In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off in wet weather today (Sunday), before clearing to a fine afternoon. The fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running
Posted on 19 Mar Picturesque conditions for Day 6 of Club Marine Series
Club Marine Series racing continued yesterday, 19 March, when Sandringham Yacht Club hosted Race Day Six. Club Marine Series racing continued yesterday, 19 March, when Sandringham Yacht Club hosted Race Day Six. Completely juxtaposed to the last race day, yesterday’s conditions on Port Phillip Bay were picturesque with clear blue skies and the silhouette of Melbourne city in the background.
Posted on 19 Mar St Barths Bucket Regatta - More Day 3 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 3 action. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 St Barths Bucket Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 3 action.
Posted on 19 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy