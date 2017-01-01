Lisa Blair - The coldest night of her solo Round Antarctic voyage

by Lisa Blair today at 7:48 amLast night was by far the coldest of the trip to date... Burr... It was so cold that when I went to bite into a mini mars bar I almost broke my teeth as it was rock solid. The honey is frozen and I managed to give myself brain freeze from drinking the water too quickly out of my water bottle...When I went to go to bed after writing the blog I was so cold that I didn’t think I would be able to get warm even in bed, so I heated up another hot water bottle and added some extra layers. I ended up sleeping in my Antarctica grade sleeping bag wearing my base layer, 2 sets of Marino wool thermals, a fleece vest and a set of the zhik midlayers which is a full body suit and a jacket. It almost makes me feel like I am walking around in a fitted sleeping bag, they are warm though. On top of this I had a beanie on, neck warmer, fleece gloves and 2 pairs of socks. Once the hot water bottle was ready I ended up unzipping my layers back until I could put the water bottle in between my thermals and my fleece vest under most of my layers. Oh, is was so gloriously warm and after a few minutes I almost felt like I was cocooned in a heater... I fell into a much-needed deep sleep for 3 hours...When I woke up the winds had dropped out completely and I was no in a variable 5 knots of wind. The swell was still 3 meters from the SE so it would rock the boat and push the wind out of the sails... I re-trimmed as much as I could. Once there was nothing else for me to do I went back to bed for another 3 hours. When I got up the second time not much had changed. Climate Action Now was making the rapid speed of 1.5 knots but at least it was in the right direction.



As I knew today was also my day to tackle the aft locker I got up and had a big serve of porridge to keep me going for a while. I was still feeling tired and not looking forward to the hours of bailing and sorting the rubbish out of the back locker so I also had a pick me up. A Fizz stick made by Arrbone. The Fizz sticks are a healthy booster to your day. This is the first one I have had all trip, mainly because they have a small amount of caffeine in them and I was unsure if this would prevent me from sleeping later on. I have to say, they made such a difference. Within 15 minutes I was perky and ready to tackle the day. My energy didn’t start lagging until hours later. I also didn’t experience the crash that I would normally get from something like a coffee or V drink.



So fortified, I gathered up my empty bin. This is a bucket that we used to cast the main sheet winch in, so it has a hole drilled in the bottom. I also gathered a pillow case, normal bailing bucket, my baler and an empty dry bag. Given that the entire of the back compartment has flooded I will no longer be storing my rubbish there. I will keep it in the empty dry bags and put them in the sail locker instead.



So armed and ready, I was also now on the right tack, putting the access point on the high side. I put the pillow case in the bucket and tied the top in so it won’t fall down when I am pouring water in. I then opened the hatch to take a look at the challenge... Yesterday when I looked the access hatch was on the low side so it looked like the compartment was about half full, not great, but when I opened that hatch this morning it was full to the brim... That’s over 2 tons of water in one compartment.



