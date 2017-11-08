Lipton Cup Regatta - Light winds challenge Lipton Cup crews

by Bernie Kaaks on 18 NovA shifty easterly breeze greeted yachts at the start and many ignored the basics of staying near to the start line in such conditions and paid the price. Those that worked it out correctly were away to a flyer, leaving some fancied runners well behind.In the AB fleet, Akatea performed as expected, using her canard to great advantage for both height and speed. So dominant was her performance today that the second boat was not yet in sight when she crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 2 minutes, a full hour and 10 minutes ahead of the J111 Joust, which was second over the line. Ikon had a miserable first half, struggling with the light conditions and despite being third over the line, finished well back on both handicap systems.Despite today’s setback, Ikon did enough in yesterday’s three races to reclaim the Lipton Cup – a trophy that slipped from Bruce McCraken’s grasp after presentations last year. Mike and Mark Welsh’s First 40, Wicked was second overall, sharing a score of 15 with Tim Olding’s Summit 35 Vertigo.The Hobsons Bay based S80 Moonraker finished on top of the Division C points table two points clear of Calum Brenan’s Lucy in the Sky with another S80 Gravitas, sailed by Paul Larcher a further three points back in third place. Moonraker owes her success to today’s strong performance, claiming first place on handicap.





The Bluebird fleet scattered in the light breeze. Several yachts decided not to start today while two of those who did failed to finish. Several of them were still on the pre-start side of the line when the next fleet in the sequence started. It was certainly a very tough environment for these little classics. Panacea was consistent on day 1 so her second placing in today’s race elevated her to the top of the ladder with 12 points. David Barnett’s Nunyarra can thank his win today for finishing second with 15.5 points ahead of Samantha and Paige’s Blue Volvo on 22.



Fred Kasparek’s VX 1 Weapon of Choice was the best of a very close bunch of sports boats to finish a single point ahead of Chris Dean’s Scab VXA and Troy Croft’s Kaos Racing, who needed a countback to separate them.



Peter Langford and Tony Spencer combined well in the Archambault 35 Moneypenny today, leading home their big brother, the Archambault 40 One for the Road, sailed by Gary Prestedge. Their heroics counted for little however, as Ray Borrett’s Laurelle, with a fourth place today, won the series with five points with the little Beneteau First 30 Boobie Trap, sailed by Duncan Russell, scoring a second on eight points and Michael Pointon’s Vitesse third with 10 points.



Full Results:



Div AB



Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 16.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 4.0 2 STORM R1318 Tony Johnson-Sneddo RYCV 19.0 7.0 3.0 7.0 2.0 3 MAINSTAY R6257 John Arnold RYCV 25.0 2.0 12.0 8.0 3.0 4 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 27.0 14.0 2.0 4.0 7.0 5 1.0S WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 28.0 12.0 1.0 5.0 10.0 6 3.0S GODZILLA R111 Andrew Munro RYCV 28.0 3.0 13.0 6.0 6.0 7 REO SPEEDWAGON 7090 Andrew York CYCA 28.0 6.0 4.0 10.0 8.0 8 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC/RBYC 31.0 18.0C 7.0 1.0 5.0 9 VERTIGO R935 Tim Olding RYCV 32.0 10.0 9.0 2.0 11.0 10 AKATEA SM8710 Eoin Fehsenfeld SYC 34.0 1.0 6.0 18.0U 9.0 11 WAKE B205 Terence Robertson RBYC 37.0 5.0 11.0 9.0 12.0 12 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 40.0 11.0 10.0 18.0F 1.0 13 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 41.0 9.0 8.0 11.0 13.0 14 JAYHAWK 7335 David Mileshkin RBYC 48.0 8.0 14.0 12.0 14.0 15 UNDER CAPRICORN B120 Bruno Carreto RBYC 66.0 18.0C 15.0 18.0F 15.0 16 ENVYUS AUS138 Dennis Clark RYCV 67.0 13.0 18.0C 18.0C 18.0C 17 SCARLET RUNNER-11 SM11 Rob Date SYC 72.0 18.0C 18.0C 18.0C 18.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 1.0S MAINSTAY R6257 John Arnold RYCV 14.0 1.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 2 VERTIGO R935 Tim Olding RYCV 14.0 6.0 3.0 1.0 4.0 3 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 19.0 12.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 4 ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 26.0 3.0 9.0 4.0 10.0 5 2.0S JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC/RBYC 27.0 16.0C 4.0 2.0 5.0 6 REO SPEEDWAGON 7090 Andrew York CYCA 27.0 5.0 6.0 10.0 6.0 7 GODZILLA R111 Andrew Munro RYCV 29.0 2.0 11.0 7.0 9.0 8 2.0S WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 30.0 11.0 2.0 6.0 11.0 9 WAKE B205 Terence Robertson RBYC 30.0 4.0 10.0 9.0 7.0 10 STORM R1318 Tony Johnson-Sneddo RYCV 32.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 11 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 33.0 10.0 5.0 16.0F 2.0 12 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 44.0 9.0 12.0 11.0 12.0 13 JAYHAWK 7335 David Mileshkin RBYC 46.0 7.0 13.0 12.0 14.0 14 UNDER CAPRICORN B120 Bruno Carreto RBYC 59.0 16.0C 14.0 16.0F 13.0 15 ENVYUS AUS138 Dennis Clark RYCV 61.0 13.0 16.0C 16.0C 16.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 12.0 8.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2 4.0S WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 15.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 3 VERTIGO R935 Tim Olding RYCV 15.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 4 2.0S ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 21.0 2.0 7.0 5.0 7.0 5 STORM R1318 Tony Johnson-Sneddo RYCV 21.0 3.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 6 1.0S JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 22.0 7.0 4.0 10.0F 1.0 7 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC/RBYC 22.0 10.0C 5.0 3.0 4.0 8 1.0S JAYHAWK 7335 David Mileshkin RBYC 27.0 1.0 9.0 8.0 9.0 9 GODZILLA R111 Andrew Munro RYCV 27.0 4.0 8.0 7.0 8.0





Super11

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC/RBYC 8.0 5.0C 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 9.0 1.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 3 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 11.0 2.0 2.0 5.0F 2.0 4 ENVYUS AUS138 Dennis Clark RYCV 18.0 3.0 5.0C 5.0C 5.0C

Div C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 H700 MOONRAKER P Neilson R Langham HBYC 11.0 1.0 6.0 1.0 3.0 2 188 LUCY IN THE SKY Calum Brenan RYCV 13.0 3.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 3 R2781 GRAVITAS Paul Larcher RYCV 16.0 2.0 3.0 6.0 5.0 4 H7 OUTLAW Outlaw Gang HBYC 19.0 9.0C 2.0 4.0 4.0 5 182 PASCOL Allison Wilson RYCV 21.0 9.0C 1.0 4.0 7.0 6 2.0S 152 OSPREY Tim Feore HBYC 22.0 9.0C 4.0 7.0 2.0 7 191 MYSTERY Cameron Mead RYCV 22.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 6.0 8 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 26.0 5.0 5.0 8.0 8.0

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 H700 MOONRAKER P Neilson R Langham HBYC 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 R2781 GRAVITAS Paul Larcher RYCV 8.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3 R182 UP 'N GO Cath Beaufort RYCV 12.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0

Div D





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 R280 PANACEA Team Panacea RYCV 11.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 1.0 2 R471 NUNYARRA David Barnett RYCV 19.5 5.0 8.0 3.5 3.0G 3 R148 BLUE VOLVO Samantha Paige RYCV 21.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 8.0 4 R57 DRAMBUIE Craig Black RYCV 23.5 14.0C 5.5 2.0 2.0 5 4.0S A20 TAMESIS Doug Hem RYCV 26.0 6.0 2.0 14.0F 4.0 6 R720 AOI TORI Andrew King RYCV 26.0 2.0 10.0 7.0 7.0 7 R147 GAYLENE Tim Blunt RYCV 26.5 7.0 7.0 3.5 9.0 8 R479 TANDEKA Patrick Clarke RYCV 32.0 14.0F 3.0 9.0 6.0 9 R292 REVEL Warwick Norman RYCV 34.0 14.0F 1.0 14.0F 5.0 10 R815 BUNYIP DREAMING Michael Ramfish RYCV 35.5 14.0C 5.5 6.0 10.0 11 R241 SHADOW Niamh Larkin RYCV 44.0 14.0C 11.0 8.0 11.0 12 H1684 MANJIMUP Tim Metherall HBYC 46.0 4.0 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13 H113 HANINI Dan Kennedy HBYC 56.0 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0F

VX One



Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 184 WEAPON OF CHOICE Fred Kasparek CYC 10.0 4.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 2 1.0S AUS141 SCAB VXA Chris Dean CSC 11.0 2.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 3 AUS156 KAOS RACING Troy Croft RYCV 11.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 4 AUS139 AUS 139 Kim Clarke CYCA 12.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 7.0R 5 242 SAYONARA David Smith CYCA 20.0 6.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 6 AUS127 FUNKY MONKS Ben Pfitzner CYC 21.0 5.0 6.0 6.0 4.0

Div E



Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 LAURELLE R18 Ray Borrett RYCV 5.0 1.0 4.0 2 BOOBIE TRAP R3000 Duncan Russell RYCV 8.0 2.0 6.0G 3 1.0S VITESSE R632 Michael Pointon RYCV 10.0 9.0 1.0 4 2.0S SHORE THING R114 Robin Warlond RYCV 10.0 8.0 2.0 5 3.0S MONEYPENNY R35 P Langford/T Spencer RYCV 10.0 3.0 7.0 6 ONE FOR THE ROAD R401 Gary Prestedge RYCV 10.0 5.0 5.0 7 MIKA R1210 Brian Yarnall RYCV 14.0 11.0 3.0 8 2R COMPROMISE R8674 Andrew Coulter RYCV 16.0 6.0 10.0 9 ENESEAY R67 John Duffin RYCV 16.0 10.0 6.0 10 4.0S AFRAYED KNOT R6620 Bruce Early RYCV 18.0 4.0 14.0F 11 SALTAIR R410 Sarah Allard RYCV 18.0 7.0 11.0 12 PHANTOM S196 Gus Dawson MS 22.0 14.0C 8.0 13 MAGIC BULLET R374 Leo Cantwell RYCV 23.0 14.0C 9.0

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 LAURELLE R18 Ray Borrett RYCV 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 MONEYPENNY R35 P Langford/T Spencer RYCV 5.0 3.0 2.0 3 2.0S BOOBIE TRAP R3000 Duncan Russell RYCV 7.0 2.0 5.0G 4 COMPROMISE R8674 Andrew Coulter RYCV 7.0 4.0 3.0 5 4.0S VITESSE R632 Michael Pointon RYCV 10.0 6.0 4.0 6 ONE FOR THE ROAD R401 Gary Prestedge RYCV 10.0 5.0 5.0 7 ENESEAY R67 John Duffin RYCV 14.0 7.0 7.0 8 MAGIC BULLET R374 Leo Cantwell RYCV 16.0 10.0C 6.0 9 PHANTOM S196 Gus Dawson MS 18.0 10.0C 8.0

Div F



Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 NANGA MAI II R202 David Sterrett RYCV 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 BEST OF TIMES B349 Greg Wayman RBYC 4.0 2.0 2.0

