Lipton Cup Regatta - Light winds challenge Lipton Cup crews
by Bernie Kaaks on 18 Nov
After heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Bay yesterday evening, light breezes created havoc during the early stages of today’s Long Race of the Lipton Cup Regatta on Port Phillip. Hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, assisted by the Williamstown Sailing Club and the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, the regatta attracted solid numbers, a great relief to the organisers who were nervous about entries with just a couple of days to go.
Competition was tight in the VX 1 sports boat class. - Lipton Cup Regatta 2017 Bernie Kaaks
A shifty easterly breeze greeted yachts at the start and many ignored the basics of staying near to the start line in such conditions and paid the price. Those that worked it out correctly were away to a flyer, leaving some fancied runners well behind.
In the AB fleet, Akatea performed as expected, using her canard to great advantage for both height and speed. So dominant was her performance today that the second boat was not yet in sight when she crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 2 minutes, a full hour and 10 minutes ahead of the J111 Joust, which was second over the line. Ikon had a miserable first half, struggling with the light conditions and despite being third over the line, finished well back on both handicap systems.
Despite today’s setback, Ikon did enough in yesterday’s three races to reclaim the Lipton Cup – a trophy that slipped from Bruce McCraken’s grasp after presentations last year. Mike and Mark Welsh’s First 40, Wicked was second overall, sharing a score of 15 with Tim Olding’s Summit 35 Vertigo.
The Hobsons Bay based S80 Moonraker finished on top of the Division C points table two points clear of Calum Brenan’s Lucy in the Sky with another S80 Gravitas, sailed by Paul Larcher a further three points back in third place. Moonraker owes her success to today’s strong performance, claiming first place on handicap.
The Bluebird fleet scattered in the light breeze. Several yachts decided not to start today while two of those who did failed to finish. Several of them were still on the pre-start side of the line when the next fleet in the sequence started. It was certainly a very tough environment for these little classics. Panacea was consistent on day 1 so her second placing in today’s race elevated her to the top of the ladder with 12 points. David Barnett’s Nunyarra can thank his win today for finishing second with 15.5 points ahead of Samantha and Paige’s Blue Volvo on 22.
Fred Kasparek’s VX 1 Weapon of Choice was the best of a very close bunch of sports boats to finish a single point ahead of Chris Dean’s Scab VXA and Troy Croft’s Kaos Racing, who needed a countback to separate them.
Peter Langford and Tony Spencer combined well in the Archambault 35 Moneypenny today, leading home their big brother, the Archambault 40 One for the Road, sailed by Gary Prestedge. Their heroics counted for little however, as Ray Borrett’s Laurelle, with a fourth place today, won the series with five points with the little Beneteau First 30 Boobie Trap, sailed by Duncan Russell, scoring a second on eight points and Michael Pointon’s Vitesse third with 10 points.
Full Results:
Div AB
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 16.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
|2
|
|STORM
|R1318
|Tony Johnson-Sneddo
|RYCV
| 19.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|MAINSTAY
|R6257
|John Arnold
|RYCV
| 25.0
| 2.0
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 27.0
| 14.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
|5
|1.0S
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 28.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
|6
|3.0S
|GODZILLA
|R111
|Andrew Munro
|RYCV
| 28.0
| 3.0
| 13.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
|7
|
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|7090
|Andrew York
|CYCA
| 28.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
|8
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC/RBYC
| 31.0
| 18.0C
| 7.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
|9
|
|VERTIGO
|R935
|Tim Olding
|RYCV
| 32.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
|10
|
|AKATEA
|SM8710
|Eoin Fehsenfeld
|SYC
| 34.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 18.0U
| 9.0
|11
|
|WAKE
|B205
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 37.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 12.0
|12
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 40.0
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 18.0F
| 1.0
|13
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 41.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 11.0
| 13.0
|14
|
|JAYHAWK
|7335
|David Mileshkin
|RBYC
| 48.0
| 8.0
| 14.0
| 12.0
| 14.0
|15
|
|UNDER CAPRICORN
|B120
|Bruno Carreto
|RBYC
| 66.0
| 18.0C
| 15.0
| 18.0F
| 15.0
|16
|
|ENVYUS
|AUS138
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 67.0
| 13.0
| 18.0C
| 18.0C
| 18.0C
|17
|
|SCARLET RUNNER-11
|SM11
|Rob Date
|SYC
| 72.0
| 18.0C
| 18.0C
| 18.0C
| 18.0C
Series Results [AMS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|1.0S
|MAINSTAY
|R6257
|John Arnold
|RYCV
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|VERTIGO
|R935
|Tim Olding
|RYCV
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
|3
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 19.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 26.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
|5
|2.0S
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC/RBYC
| 27.0
| 16.0C
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|7090
|Andrew York
|CYCA
| 27.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
|7
|
|GODZILLA
|R111
|Andrew Munro
|RYCV
| 29.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
|8
|2.0S
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 30.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
|9
|
|WAKE
|B205
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 30.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
|10
|
|STORM
|R1318
|Tony Johnson-Sneddo
|RYCV
| 32.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
|11
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 33.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 16.0F
| 2.0
|12
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 44.0
| 9.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 12.0
|13
|
|JAYHAWK
|7335
|David Mileshkin
|RBYC
| 46.0
| 7.0
| 13.0
| 12.0
| 14.0
|14
|
|UNDER CAPRICORN
|B120
|Bruno Carreto
|RBYC
| 59.0
| 16.0C
| 14.0
| 16.0F
| 13.0
|15
|
|ENVYUS
|AUS138
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 61.0
| 13.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
Series Results [IRC] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|4.0S
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 15.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|VERTIGO
|R935
|Tim Olding
|RYCV
| 15.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|4
|2.0S
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
|5
|
|STORM
|R1318
|Tony Johnson-Sneddo
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
|6
|1.0S
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 22.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 10.0F
| 1.0
|7
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC/RBYC
| 22.0
| 10.0C
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
|8
|1.0S
|JAYHAWK
|7335
|David Mileshkin
|RBYC
| 27.0
| 1.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
|9
|
|GODZILLA
|R111
|Andrew Munro
|RYCV
| 27.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
Super11
Div C
Series Results [AMS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC/RBYC
| 8.0
| 5.0C
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 5.0F
| 2.0
|4
|
|ENVYUS
|AUS138
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 18.0
| 3.0
| 5.0C
| 5.0C
| 5.0C
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|H700
|MOONRAKER
|P Neilson R Langham
|HBYC
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|2
|
|188
|LUCY IN THE SKY
|Calum Brenan
|RYCV
| 13.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|R2781
|GRAVITAS
|Paul Larcher
|RYCV
| 16.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|H7
|OUTLAW
|Outlaw Gang
|HBYC
| 19.0
| 9.0C
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|182
|PASCOL
|Allison Wilson
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 9.0C
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
|6
|2.0S
|152
|OSPREY
|Tim Feore
|HBYC
| 22.0
| 9.0C
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
|7
|
|191
|MYSTERY
|Cameron Mead
|RYCV
| 22.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
|8
|
|R182
|UP 'N GO
|Cath Beaufort
|RYCV
| 26.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
Div D
Series Results [AMS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|H700
|MOONRAKER
|P Neilson R Langham
|HBYC
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|R2781
|GRAVITAS
|Paul Larcher
|RYCV
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|R182
|UP 'N GO
|Cath Beaufort
|RYCV
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
VX One
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|R280
|PANACEA
|Team Panacea
|RYCV
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|R471
|NUNYARRA
|David Barnett
|RYCV
| 19.5
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 3.5
| 3.0G
|3
|
|R148
|BLUE VOLVO
|Samantha Paige
|RYCV
| 21.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
|4
|
|R57
|DRAMBUIE
|Craig Black
|RYCV
| 23.5
| 14.0C
| 5.5
| 2.0
| 2.0
|5
|4.0S
|A20
|TAMESIS
|Doug Hem
|RYCV
| 26.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 14.0F
| 4.0
|6
|
|R720
|AOI TORI
|Andrew King
|RYCV
| 26.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|R147
|GAYLENE
|Tim Blunt
|RYCV
| 26.5
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 3.5
| 9.0
|8
|
|R479
|TANDEKA
|Patrick Clarke
|RYCV
| 32.0
| 14.0F
| 3.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
|9
|
|R292
|REVEL
|Warwick Norman
|RYCV
| 34.0
| 14.0F
| 1.0
| 14.0F
| 5.0
|10
|
|R815
|BUNYIP DREAMING
|Michael Ramfish
|RYCV
| 35.5
| 14.0C
| 5.5
| 6.0
| 10.0
|11
|
|R241
|SHADOW
|Niamh Larkin
|RYCV
| 44.0
| 14.0C
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 11.0
|12
|
|H1684
|MANJIMUP
|Tim Metherall
|HBYC
| 46.0
| 4.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|13
|
|H113
|HANINI
|Dan Kennedy
|HBYC
| 56.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0F
Div E
Series Results [Line] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|184
|WEAPON OF CHOICE
|Fred Kasparek
|CYC
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|2
|1.0S
|AUS141
|SCAB VXA
|Chris Dean
|CSC
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|AUS156
|KAOS RACING
|Troy Croft
|RYCV
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|AUS139
|AUS 139
|Kim Clarke
|CYCA
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 7.0R
|5
|
|242
|SAYONARA
|David Smith
|CYCA
| 20.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|AUS127
|FUNKY MONKS
|Ben Pfitzner
|CYC
| 21.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|LAURELLE
|R18
|Ray Borrett
|RYCV
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
|2
|
|BOOBIE TRAP
|R3000
|Duncan Russell
|RYCV
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 6.0G
|3
|1.0S
|VITESSE
|R632
|Michael Pointon
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
|4
|2.0S
|SHORE THING
|R114
|Robin Warlond
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
|5
|3.0S
|MONEYPENNY
|R35
|P Langford/T Spencer
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
|6
|
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|R401
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
|7
|
|MIKA
|R1210
|Brian Yarnall
|RYCV
| 14.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
|8
|2R
|COMPROMISE
|R8674
|Andrew Coulter
|RYCV
| 16.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
|9
|
|ENESEAY
|R67
|John Duffin
|RYCV
| 16.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
|10
|4.0S
|AFRAYED KNOT
|R6620
|Bruce Early
|RYCV
| 18.0
| 4.0
| 14.0F
|11
|
|SALTAIR
|R410
|Sarah Allard
|RYCV
| 18.0
| 7.0
| 11.0
|12
|
|PHANTOM
|S196
|Gus Dawson
|MS
| 22.0
| 14.0C
| 8.0
|13
|
|MAGIC BULLET
|R374
|Leo Cantwell
|RYCV
| 23.0
| 14.0C
| 9.0
Div F
Series Results [AMS] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|LAURELLE
|R18
|Ray Borrett
|RYCV
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|MONEYPENNY
|R35
|P Langford/T Spencer
|RYCV
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
|3
|2.0S
|BOOBIE TRAP
|R3000
|Duncan Russell
|RYCV
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 5.0G
|4
|
|COMPROMISE
|R8674
|Andrew Coulter
|RYCV
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|5
|4.0S
|VITESSE
|R632
|Michael Pointon
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|6
|
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|R401
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
|7
|
|ENESEAY
|R67
|John Duffin
|RYCV
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|MAGIC BULLET
|R374
|Leo Cantwell
|RYCV
| 16.0
| 10.0C
| 6.0
|9
|
|PHANTOM
|S196
|Gus Dawson
|MS
| 18.0
| 10.0C
| 8.0
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|NANGA MAI II
|R202
|David Sterrett
|RYCV
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|BEST OF TIMES
|B349
|Greg Wayman
|RBYC
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
