Lionheart won America's Cup J-Class Regatta
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 3:46 am
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 ©J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
Related Articles
Team Tilt in second place going into final day of Red Bull Youth AC
Switzerland’s Team Tilt ended the opening day of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals in second place
Switzerland’s Team Tilt, led by Sebastien Schneiter, ended the opening day of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals (a youth version of the main event reserved for 18-24 year olds) in second place overall with one day left to go. The young team performed well in challenging conditions.
Posted today at 2:28 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's rookies show the new AC way
Emirates team NZ has not lost a start and leading around every mark for the first four races of the America's Cup Match
Not losing a start and leading around every mark for the first four races of the 35th America's Cup Match is more than even the most one-eyed Emirates Team New Zealand fan could have envisaged. Sitting on a 3-0 points score doesn't seem like a just reward for such a scintillating and dominating performance in the opening stanzas of the contest for the premier trophy in sailing.
Posted today at 1:44 am
Fairytale start for TeamBDA but Land Rover Bar Academy dominate Day 1
Day one of 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals belonged to Land Rover BAR Academy who sit on top of the leaderboard
Day one of the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals belonged to Land Rover BAR Academy who sit on top of the leaderboard heading into day two after two second places and a first place in the three races on day one.<
Posted today at 1:21 am
America's Cup J-Class Regatta – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun
America's Cup J-Class Regatta – Final race images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun
Red Bull Youth America’s Cup sailors are the story of the summer
In the initial Qualifier race TeamBDA went from zero to hero holding their own with the best youth sailors on the planet
A group of young athletes from the small island of Bermuda have defied the odds. They won the hearts of their country in the Qualifiers, and when the Finals play out on 20th and 21st June, the whole world may be under their spell.
Posted on 20 Jun
Christening of the new J-Class yacht SVEA in Bermuda
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of new J-Class SVEA images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of new J-Class SVEA images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Posted on 20 Jun
America's Cup J-Class Regatta action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Today was a historical day for the J Class as was the first time seven of these magnificent boat have race together.
Posted on 20 Jun
America's Cup J-Class Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 20 Jun
Tomorrow's sailing superstars go for title live on June 20 and 21
The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when world’s best young sailors fly across Great Sound
The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when the world’s best young sailors fly across the Great Sound in the Finals of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Amid the already-charged atmosphere of the race action in the 35th America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, eight international teams of sailors aged 18 to 24 will amp the excitement even higher over two days
Posted on 20 Jun
