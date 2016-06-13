Please select your home edition
Lion New Zealand to be given $1million refit - can you please help?

by New Zealand Sailing Trust today at 12:38 pm
Lion New Zealand in her element . ..
On Monday the New Zealand Sailing Trust will be hauling Lion New Zealand out at Hobsonsville at 1030am.

The mast will be pulled and the hull dropped off her keel then transporting here to Yachting Developments where she will spend the next 6 months in refit.

Inspired by Sir Peter Blake, The NZ Sailing Trust has provided youth sailing experiences for some 8000 young kiwis on the Trusts historic Whitbred sailing vessels Steinlager 2 and Lion New Zealand. Last year 1237 students completed multiday Youth Development Programmes with a focus on Personal Development, Leadership and Teamwork to make an impactful difference in people’s lives. The feedback we get back from the students, parents and schools tells us it works!

Lion New Zealand has delivered the majority of these journeys. Maintaining a safe and functional platform aboard is critical. Lion New Zealand has covered in excess of 200,000 nautical miles while under the Trust's ownership.

Steinlager 2 and Lion New Zealand - Viaduct Harbour May 5, 2012 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Now 32 years old, the Rolex Sydney Hobart winner and Whitbread Round the World racer needs a significant restoration and refit is essential for her to be able to continue the delivery of our impactful programmes while complying with insurance, and Maritime Transport Operator Certification requirements.

At a cost of $1.1m the Trust is in need of support from Corporates, Business and Individuals to help fund the cost of this refit. The New Zealand Sailing Trust is appealing to New Zealanders to help us with this refit and would appreciate your consideration toward a donation to help us continue to make a difference in the lives of so many young New Zealanders.

Check out our Facebook Page for regular activity update or we would welcome any questions or further discussion.

Donations can be made via our Givealittle page Givealittle page or by contacting Paul Powney at the NZ Sailing Trust. paul@nzsailingtrust.com Ph 022 424 5055

Steinlager 2 and Lion New Zealand - Viaduct Harbour May 5, 2012 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Alistair Moore's
Alistair Moore's "Lion New Zealand" heads South at the start of the 65th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2009. - 65th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2009 © Howard Wright /IMAGE Professional Photography http://www.imagephoto.com.au


Lion New Zealand. skippered by Alistair Moore, near Cape Raoul - 2009 Rolex Sydney to Hobart © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Lion New Zealand - 2009 Rolex Sydney to Hobart © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Lion New Zealand, first home 25 years ago makes a return in the 2009 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
