Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

Line 7 Marine presents Squadron II jacket in time for SCIBS

by Isla McKechnie of Albatross today at 11:41 am
Unisex Squadron II Jacket_Ink Line 7
Line 7 will present special deals at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, in-cluding its Squadron II jacket, and Soft Shell jacket.

The Squadron II Jacket is now on shelves and has been designed specifically to keep the wearer on the water for longer. It’s crafted from 100% waterproof fabric, with a high level of breathability for extra comfort and pulls together a host of extra features.

A fold away, adjustable hood, front waist pocket, inner chest pocket, headphone wire grom-mets, and adjustable velcro cuffs mean belongings stay dry on the inside, and keep water on the outside. Soft Shell Jackets are lightweight, watertight and machine washable for easy, throw-on-and-go wear and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes in black and navy.

The Squadron II is available in black, ink and platinum. Unisex sizes ranging from 2XS to 3XL are available in stores across the country, and will be available at the show at the Line 7 stand, 40,41.

Line 7’s range of high tech fabrics are rapidly making their presence felt among sailors with the ability to aid the wearer’s performance with features like quick dry fabrics, and Celliant technology which reflects energy back into the body delivering a powerful boost to output.

The brand is continuing its support of the Australian industry as well as grass roots sailors with recent sponsorships including the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous, the ASMEX con-ference, while Line 7 has also come onboard as naming rights sponsor of the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017.

Over the past year, Line 7 Marine has bounced back with a strong global presence after parent company Charles Parsons brought the brand back in house from a licensee. That has included a growing presence through Europe and the Caribbean, as well as domestically; with Line 7 now taking pride of place wherever Australian sailors are - from superyachts, to the Rolex Sydney to Hobart, to grassroots racing.

Soft Shell Jacket Mens_Black © Line 7
Soft Shell Jacket Mens_Black © Line 7


Unisex Squadron II Jacket_Ink © Line 7
Unisex Squadron II Jacket_Ink © Line 7

Wildwind 2016 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Old4New Van notches up 100,000km and 20,000 lifejackets
Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme had exchanged more than 20,000 old lifejackets for new ones, spreading the ‘wear a lifejacket’ message.
Posted today at 6:07 am Race 4 frustration as light winds rule Land Rover Winter Series
Race four of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind Race four of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind, with the aim of avoiding the holes of no wind across the course. Hard work didn’t always pay off during the race, but a warm and sunny Sydney Harbour made it worthwhile.
Posted today at 4:42 am Young Guns upset form guide at Kellett Shield
Kellett Shield is first regatta on Youth Sailing Academy calendar with crews of four or five sailors on each Elliott 7 Finn Tapper, Cam Gundy, Lauren Gallaway, Emma Harrison and Eric Sparkes helmed Club Marine to victory in the 2017 Kellett Shield fleet racing regatta this past weekend hosted by the CYCA on what was a tricky day on Sydney Harbour. The Kellett Shield is the first regatta on the Youth Sailing Academy calendar with crews of four or five sailors on each Elliott 7 for a six-race program.
Posted today at 3:19 am Admiral’s Cup to be marked with 50th Anniversary Regatta
Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral’s Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked by the British yachting establishment as being too small and old fashioned.
Posted today at 2:20 am Unique regatta to celebrate first Admiral's Cup win
Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral’s Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked by the British
Posted on 22 May ASMEX and SCIBS put Australia in the limelight
All eyes are on Australia this week as the 2017 ASMEX conference and Sanctuary Cove boat show get under way. With the 2017 Australian Superyacht and Marine Export (ASMEX) conference opening today, followed by the 29th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), Australia is taking centre stage in the global yacht market this week.
Posted on 22 May Volvo Ocean Race to strengthen historic connection with Southern Ocean
The changes include a commitment to race activity in every calendar year and a proposed non-stop lap around Antarctica The race has launched a Host City tender process for three editions after the upcoming 2017-18 race – with a commitment to there being race activity of some kind in each and every calendar year. That marks a clear evolution from the current situation, which features a gap of over two years between races.
Posted on 22 May World comes to Portsmouth for Clipper Yacht Race crew allocation
Safety was the core of the opening message from both Sir Robin and Clipper Race Director Mark Light. Along the way, the fleet of twelve 70-foot yachts will cross six oceans and stop in ports in six continents.
Posted on 22 May Commanding Platoon wins Rolex Tp52 Worlds
The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. In some respects, they made it look easy, never seeming to put a foot wrong and winning by a seven-point margin from Quantum Racing. This is not even half the story.
Posted on 22 May Winners declared at Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week
Division two Winners Helen and Mick Gwilliams on Lady Mystique from PDYC sailed superb campaign to take out the Division Three local teams and three visiting teams, crossing all divisional lines, vied for the title of Race Week Pool champs with the eventual winners being Spank over Lady Mystique. The important thing was the beer was cold and the company was warm on a chilly day (for Port Douglas!)
Posted on 21 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy