Line 7 Marine presents Squadron II jacket in time for SCIBS

by Isla McKechnie of Albatross today at 11:41 amThe Squadron II Jacket is now on shelves and has been designed specifically to keep the wearer on the water for longer. It’s crafted from 100% waterproof fabric, with a high level of breathability for extra comfort and pulls together a host of extra features.A fold away, adjustable hood, front waist pocket, inner chest pocket, headphone wire grom-mets, and adjustable velcro cuffs mean belongings stay dry on the inside, and keep water on the outside. Soft Shell Jackets are lightweight, watertight and machine washable for easy, throw-on-and-go wear and is available in both men’s and women’s sizes in black and navy.The Squadron II is available in black, ink and platinum. Unisex sizes ranging from 2XS to 3XL are available in stores across the country, and will be available at the show at the Line 7 stand, 40,41.Line 7’s range of high tech fabrics are rapidly making their presence felt among sailors with the ability to aid the wearer’s performance with features like quick dry fabrics, and Celliant technology which reflects energy back into the body delivering a powerful boost to output.The brand is continuing its support of the Australian industry as well as grass roots sailors with recent sponsorships including the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous, the ASMEX con-ference, while Line 7 has also come onboard as naming rights sponsor of the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017.Over the past year, Line 7 Marine has bounced back with a strong global presence after parent company Charles Parsons brought the brand back in house from a licensee. That has included a growing presence through Europe and the Caribbean, as well as domestically; with Line 7 now taking pride of place wherever Australian sailors are - from superyachts, to the Rolex Sydney to Hobart, to grassroots racing.





