X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Line 7 Marine announces sponsorship of Etchells Australasian Champs

by Isla McKechnie today at 10:39 pm
BGR Racing wearing Line 7 in the Brisbane Etchells earlier this year - Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017 Isla McKechnie
Iconic Australasian sailing brand Line 7, has announced it’s signed on as the naming rights sponsor of the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017.

The championship, which takes place in June in Mooloolaba, brings together the best Etchells competitors from around Australia and New Zealand to compete in a fleet that usually numbers in the forties. Over the 21 years of the race being held at Mooloolaba, conditions have been changeable and challenging; a perfect match for Line 7’s ethos of encouraging sailors to get out on the water and give it heaps.

Line 7 will be providing volunteer crew uniforms from its range of cotton tees, with competing sailors provided with Line 7’s long sleeve high performance tee which is quick dry, anti-microbial and provides protection up to UPF50+.

Line 7’s range of high tech fabrics are rapidly making their presence felt among sailors with the ability to aid the wearer’s performance with features like quick dry fabrics, and Celliant technology which reflects energy back into the body delivering a powerful boost to output.

“It’s a great Aussie event and we’re thrilled to be getting involved,” says Duncan Curnow, Line 7 Australia brand manager. “We’re looking forward to getting up to Mooloolaba in June to see the Etchells crew in their Line 7 gear, watch some great racing, and get out on the water ourselves.”

Over the past year, Line 7 Marine has bounced back with a strong global presence after parent company Charles Parsons brought the brand back in house from a licensee. That has included a growing presence through Europe and the Caribbean, as well as domestically; with Line 7 now taking pride of place wherever Australian sailors are - from superyachts, to the Rolex Sydney to Hobart, to grassroots racing.

Line 7 long sleeve performance tee - Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017 © Isla McKechnie
Line 7 long sleeve performance tee - Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship 2017 © Isla McKechnie

