Please select your home edition
Edition
Hall Boom

Light winds entice leaders on Day 2 of Australian Youth Championships

by Australian Sailing – Kate Lathouras today at 9:24 am
Day 2 – Australian Youth Championships © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing
Following yesterday’s honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5-8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. With many competitors predicting a glass-out, most were surprised and relieved when the wind picked up and plateaued at a solid 10 - 12 knots for the three races that were completed today.

This regatta brings many new faces as past sailors’ age out and a new wave of athletes come through. New talents emerge and each competitor has the chance to make their mark in Australian history. For the seasoned sailors this is their opportunity to be selected for the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team. The variety in South Australia conditions are testing the abilities of all the athletes as seen throughout today’s results.

29er

New leaders in the boys 29er division have emerged for the second day of racing on the South Australian waters. 2017 29er National Champions, Henry Larkings and Miles Davey, have taken the lead. Despite some unfavourable results in the lighter conditions, they’ve maintained a solid eight point lead to 2016 29er World Champion skipper, Tom Crockett and his crew Max Paul.

In the girls division, World Sailing’s Youth Gold Medallists in the 29er Women’s Class, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, sit third overall and first in the girls. Natasha said,

“It was tough in the lighter conditions today; the start was really important and when they were done correctly, we got a good result. The lighter breeze compacts the fleet so there were more opportunities to gain and event to lose positions. It was great to have the other girls’ teams in the mix today; we look forward to the heavier breeze tomorrow.”

420

Victorians Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw, earned three top ten results in today’s racing. Despite some solid placings Laura said there’s still room for improvement,

“We didn’t have the best day out there but we took what we had and worked with it. We had to work hard to get away into the clear air and keep clear of the congested areas. It was nice when the breeze started to build towards the end of the day; we look forward to some more breeze on tomorrow!”

For Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone in the 420 class, the lighter conditions proved advantageous when they secured three bullets. This has them now sitting thirteen points ahead of Nicholas Joel and Hugo Llewelyn.

Day 2 – Australian Youth Championships © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing
Day 2 – Australian Youth Championships © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing



Laser 4.7

It was anyone’s game in the Laser 4.7 fleet today with podium finishes seen across the top nine boats overall. Oliver Pabbruwe took a step back into third as 2017 Laser 4.7 National Champion, Jack Littlechild, took the lead and now sits a comfortable twelve points ahead of Jackson Porter, currently sitting in second.

Kristen Wadley also moved ahead of Paige Caldecoat today with a first, second and mid-fleet result. They Queenslander maintains a top ten position overall.

Laser Radial

Samuel King and Caelin Winchcombe now sit equal first in the Laser Radial boys division; Samuel King retains a marginal lead on countback at eleven points. The two were neck and neck with each other for all three races today; tomorrow undoubtedly determining who will step ahead in this class.

Similarly in the Laser Radial girls class is the battle between Marlena Berzins and Elyse Ainsworth. After three races Marlena takes a six point lead to Elyse. Elyse is looking forward to the heavier winds coming back tomorrow,

“It was tough out there today and the competition was really good. I had mixed results with the changing conditions; I look forward to the breeze picking up tomorrow.”

Techno 293

Alexander Halank nearly took another three bullets today but with one capsize, substituted that place with a second. Halank still maintains a seven point lead on fellow New South Wales sailor, Grae Morris.

On the other hand, Courtney Schoutrop took a step back from her lead position and relatively new sailor to the Techno 293, Hailey Lea, gained a seven point lead after the three races. She not only leads the girls division but now sits third overall. Hailey said,

“The light conditions work well for me; I also played the shifts well to make the gains when I could. I tried hard to keep up with Alex today and managed to beat him in one race! I think Courtney struggled in the light air so will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow when the breeze picks up again.”

Racing continues tomorrow with the first race scheduled again at 1200 (ACDT) for all classes but the Techno 293 who begin at 1300 (ACDT).

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Mark Jackson the man to beat at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Jackson, from Black Rock Yacht Club, finished third in race six and rounded off the day with a bullet in race seven Jackson, from Black Rock Yacht Club, finished third in race six and rounded off the day with a bullet in race seven and dropping his 12th place from race two has given the Victorian the lead. Horne has moved back into contention after scoring a pair of fifth places today and dropping his Black Flag result, 37 points worth.
Posted today at 10:06 am Only five weeks to go - 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta
Entries are now open for the 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta on beautiful Lake Macquarie. Entries are now open for the 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta on beautiful Lake Macquarie. Off the Beach boats can choose to do Dinghy Dash or the Short One Lap Dash and all other boats can choose to do either the Short One Lap Dash or Long One Lap Dash and / or the 12 Hour Race and / or the 24 Hour Race.
Posted today at 4:52 am Volvo Ocean Race - Deck of Boat 8 leaves builder
The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France. In this video the deck is rolled out of the building facility and is loaded onto a truck, ahead of a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.
Posted on 11 Jan Intl Cadet Nationals - 82 boats descend on Largs Bay for massive event
The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 junior sailors for 55th Int'l Cadet Australian Champs The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 excited junior sailors for the 55th International Cadet Australian Championships.
Posted on 11 Jan Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship
Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, over Christmas/ New Year Period. The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.
Posted on 11 Jan Vendée Globe –Day 67 – Bellion becomes first rookie to round Cape Horn
What's more, the Parisian skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme has been surfing towards the milestone at speeds of up to 24 knots Bellion, 41, first passed the legendary landmark on the southern tip of the South American continent in 2005. Then, he was with two friends in a 28ft boat on an adventure that would see them spend three years cruising the globe.
Posted on 11 Jan Close call between the leaders at Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance one division with a close point score between leaders Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance one division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell’s Wildflower II.
Posted on 11 Jan Fresh winds sort out Viper Worlds crews on Day 2
Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east. Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east and huge variations in direction and strength.
Posted on 11 Jan Mark strikes back on crazy day at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a three-point lead over fellow club member Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a slim three-point lead over fellow club member, Mark Skelton, with Mark Jackson relieving fellow Black Rock YC (Vic) member, Andre Blasse of third place. Blasse has dropped to sixth place following a 14th place today.
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1
Racing for 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, 11 January, from the shores off Adelaide Sailing Club. Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club.
Posted on 11 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy