Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Light wind specialists shine at the Para World Sailing Championships

by Daniel Smith – World Sailing today at 6:15 pm
2.4 Norlin OD fleet - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships as a challenging breeze tested the sailors.

The Para Worlds, held alongside Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival in Kiel, Germany, saw more than 80 sailors from 39 nations tested by an inconsistent 6-9 knot west north westerly breeze.

Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.

Those who thrive in light wind and sailors with their thinking caps on, constantly looking for shifts and gains on the water, moved to the head of their respective fleets.

Christopher Symonds (AUS) took two race wins in the Men's Hansa 303 with Rio 2016 Paralympian Piotr Cichocki (POL) following on both occasions.

The Australian and Polish racers hold the gold and silver positions at the early stage of the regatta. Three-time Paralympic medallist Jens Kroker (GER) follows in third overall.

In amongst a field of experienced Paralympians, Symonds' early success does not come as a surprise as he holds world and national titles in the Hansa 303.

Cichocki and Kroker fought for the medals at Rio 2016 and with their experience Symonds has noticed an increase in competition and is enjoying sharing the start line with new faces, 'It's pretty special,” he paused. 'When you get on the start line and you see people looking up to windward beat with just over a minute to go you know the sailors are switched on and watching. Those two guys [Cichocki and Kroker] were doing that and they're very good sailors. There's no doubt about that. To be amongst them is pretty special.

'I'm not a Paralympic sailor but I have been sailing for many years, since I was ten and I love it. My condition with Kennedy's Disease has stopped me sailing bigger boats so now I'm in the smaller boats, travelling the world and loving it.”

Symonds has dedicated his life to sailing and since the 1970s he has taken multiple honours within the sport. His wealth of knowledge is high and knows that he can not take anything for granted, much like a certain team in the America's Cup right now, 'We've got a long way to go. It's like being in Team New Zealand and not getting ahead of ourselves.”

In the challenging 7-9 knot breeze, the conditions suited the lighter sailors, such as Symonds. The slightly heavier Cichocki and Kroker used their tactical nous to sail at the front of the pack.

The forecast for the rest of the week is for stronger breeze and Cichocki knows he can make the gains to overhaul Symonds, 'The Australian sailed really well and he's a good sailor but I'm slightly heavier so he had some extra speed on me. The regatta is really long and we need to focus on the next day.”

In the Women's Hansa 303, France's Magali Moraines and Spanish Rio 2016 Paralympian Violeta del Reino share the lead on four points.

Moraines took the opening race win and followed up with a fourth. Del Reino sailed consistently, finishing second in both races.

Rio 2016 Paralympian Qian Yin Yap (SIN) took the day's other race win and is third overall.

Daniel Bina of the Czech Republic was the surprise package in the 2.4 Norlin OD, grabbing a first and a third to lead the 43-boat fleet.

Full of smiles after racing even the man himself could not believe his start, 'I am really pleased because I never sail like that. My results are usually just in the top ten.

'Today was difficult because the wind was up and down and there was not a clear strategy to take. It's a piece of luck as well because of the shifts and if you were in the wrong place, you had no chance.”

Whether it was Bina's skill of reading the day's wind or as he puts it, 'his luck” is to be told and Thursday's racing will be pivotal for him to continue with his form.

Germany's Heiko Kroger is second overall after recording a fourth and second to sit two points off Bina.

Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Damien Seguin (FRA) won the second race of the day and occupies the final podium spot after two races.

Racing resumes on Thursday 22 June at 12:00 local time for the Hansa 303 fleets. The 2.4 Norlin OD fleet will commence at 13:30 local time.
RS Sailing 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Audi Sailing Week TP52 Super Series– Coastal race images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from coastal race
Posted today at 5:02 pm Team AkzoNobel’s Volvo Ocean Race boat christened in The Hague
With the start of the race just four months away, skipper Simeon Tienpont and his crew arrived in the Netherlands A flotilla of nine young Optimist dinghy sailors from the nearby Yacht Club proudly escorted the 65-foot team AkzoNobel yacht into the dock.
Posted today at 4:38 pm Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew David Wilson
The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. Luckily though for our crew, it’s true what they say that absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Posted today at 6:01 am Lionheart wins America's Cup J-Class Regatta
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Posted today at 3:46 am A big cat is the 150th entry for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series.
Posted today at 3:20 am America's Cup J-Class Regatta – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun America's Cup J-Class Regatta – Final race images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun 39 nations ready to race at the Para World Sailing Championships
Germany's Heiko Kroger warmed up for the world championships by taking gold at the Open 2.4 competition Paralympic medallists, world champions, offshore sailors and sailors from eight new nations will race in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD as well as the Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303 fleets during the famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival.
Posted on 20 Jun Azzurra back in home waters for Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Platoon, who recently won the World Championship, is also current leader and is ahead of Azzurra by just four points. In today’s Practice Race, held in thermal breezes at 10 to 11 knots, Azzurra showed herself to be in excellent fighting form, getting a start right on the pin and controlling the fleet all the way to the finish.
Posted on 20 Jun Scheidt headlines a cast of Olympic Stars at Kiel Week
Racing with his team mate Gabriel Borges, the 44-year-old five-time Olympic medallist is one of many big names competing Scheidt will be up against the likes of top German crew Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel who won Olympic bronze in the 49er last year at Rio 2016.
Posted on 20 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy