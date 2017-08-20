Light-hearted boating safety video packs a serious message for Kiwis

by Maritime NZ on 16 NovThe light-hearted video follows the familiar inflight safety format, but has a serious message for boaties to play it safe on the water.The tongue-in-cheek video sees the boys up a creek, checking they’re ready to hit the ocean. Lifejackets zipped up, a VHF in the forward compartment to call for help – the boys cover the key safety tips boaties need to know.“It’ll take you less than two minutes to get clued-up before you hit the water this summer,” says Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch. “And if you know it all already, watch it anyway - it’s a good refresher.”The two-minute video has been released as good boating weather arrives around New Zealand. “We know that if the sun’s shining, Kiwis will be out on the water – we’re a nation of boaties,” Keith says.“We’re asking people to take two waterproof ways to call for help. A VHF radio is a great first choice. You might also want to consider a distress beacon.”Eighty-six percent of boaties take lifejackets with them on their boats, and 76% now wear their lifejackets all or most of the time on the water, according to Maritime NZ’s 2017 survey of boaties.So buckle up your life jacket, grab a VHF radio and get ready for fun on the water this summer!