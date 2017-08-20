Please select your home edition
Light-hearted boating safety video packs a serious message for Kiwis

by Maritime NZ on 16 Nov
Safer Boating New Zealand have launched a new boating safety video taking a lighter and more memorable view of basic boating safety Maritime New Zealand
Move over Air New Zealand, the Big Angry Fish Boys Milan and Nathan have made their own ‘BIG’ safety video in time for the busy summer boating season.

The light-hearted video follows the familiar inflight safety format, but has a serious message for boaties to play it safe on the water.

The tongue-in-cheek video sees the boys up a creek, checking they’re ready to hit the ocean. Lifejackets zipped up, a VHF in the forward compartment to call for help – the boys cover the key safety tips boaties need to know.

“It’ll take you less than two minutes to get clued-up before you hit the water this summer,” says Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch. “And if you know it all already, watch it anyway - it’s a good refresher.”

The two-minute video has been released as good boating weather arrives around New Zealand. “We know that if the sun’s shining, Kiwis will be out on the water – we’re a nation of boaties,” Keith says.

“We’re asking people to take two waterproof ways to call for help. A VHF radio is a great first choice. You might also want to consider a distress beacon.”

Eighty-six percent of boaties take lifejackets with them on their boats, and 76% now wear their lifejackets all or most of the time on the water, according to Maritime NZ’s 2017 survey of boaties.

So buckle up your life jacket, grab a VHF radio and get ready for fun on the water this summer!

A BIG boating safety announcement with Big Angry Fish

?? ?? WIN a prize pack worth $1000 including a Shimano rod/reel combo, two of Big Angry Fish’s custom-made lures, a lucky fishing hat and a lifejacket!

Watch the video and tell us what waterproof ways to call for help you’ll take on the water this summer. One entry per person. Competition ends 3 December at 11.59 pm. T&Cs apply - see: https://www.saferboating.org.nz

Posted by Safer Boating NZ on Thursday, 16 November 2017
