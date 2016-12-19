Light Winds forecast for Leg 1 of SSANZ Round North Island Race

Sun Fast 3600 Racing competing in the RAYC White Island Race, fellow RNI competitor Marshall Law in background Suellen Hurling

by Deb Williams today at 12:25 am25 boats will cross the start line at 1400 hours Saturday 25 February, when the MetService is forecasting light winds for at least the first 24 hours of the race.Truxton arrived from Tauranga on Monday so now all boats are in Auckland making their final preparations. For the Mull 9.5 Rigmarole the to do list has been longer than most. They sustained damage on their delivery from the South Island so have been working hard to get the main bulkhead replaced before the start. A plea from skipper Ian Luxford “If the race committee could please organise a light upwind first leg, that would be much appreciated as we may need to catch up on sleep.”One of the most prepared competitors is Josh Tucker and Damon Joliffe on Sun Fast 3600 Racing. The team has spent the last year preparing and tweaking the last bit of speed from the Orakei Marine backed Sun Fast 3600. They’ve competed two handed in every long distance race out of Auckland in the last year, with podium results. Off the water they have been busy getting in shape with training, boot camps and completing a half marathon. According to Josh Tucker “The winning formula is the ability to push the boat hard through a combination of a well set up boat, race preparation, physical fitness and mental toughness. That’s what we’ve been aiming for and we’re really looking forward to hitting that start line and getting into it.”It is 40 years since the first Round North Island was raced out of Devonport Yacht Club. This year all competitors will be wearing red socks on the start line in memory of Sir Peter Blake, who won that first race in 1977 with Graham Eder on “Gernontius”. This year all boats will be carrying trackers so everyone at home can check the boats progress on the SSANZ website as they keep turning left around the North Island.