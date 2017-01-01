Liefting and Dickson win back to back RS Feva National Championship

by Suellen Davies today at 4:25 amLiefting and Dickson, who placed fourth at the most recent RS Feva Worlds in Spain, were thrilled to have won back to back regattas.'It feels pretty too good to have won for a second year in a row,' said Liefting when presented the perpetual trophy at prize giving.





Hamish McLaren and Henry McLachlan, also from RAYC finished second overall with current Optimist National Champion Seb Menzies sailing with Robbie Wooldrige finishing third. This was Menzies’ first experience in the RS Feva Class and he was happy with his result.









'It was so much fun!' said Menzies post racing.



The fleet of 22 boats and 44 sailors were dealt with rather horrendous conditions for the two day regatta. With strong westerlies and torrential rain, the RAYC Race Management team opted to race the fleet in the more protected area of Mechanics Bay as appose to the exposed area of Northern Leading. But the protected area came with it's own challenges with the fleet forced to deal with more tidal influences racing closer to shore.









On day one of the regatta four races were completed, but it wasn't an enough to secure a National Championship. Fives races were required for the regatta to count. The RAYC Race Management team were adamant they would get a series in and get racing away on time on the final day.



'We will definitely get the races in,' said RAYC Commodore Sally Garrett who was keeping a watchful eye on everything from the start boat. 'We are very fortunate to have a very strong mark laying and safety boat team out there who are ensuring everyone is ok and that we have fair races,' continued Garrett.









With breaks in the weather all of the planned races were completed.



The 2017 Nationals is the third major event for the RS Feva Class in New Zealand and was supported by The Water Shed Takapuna who provided the sailors with some fantastic prizes.









Top 5 Overall



1st - Eli Liefing and Rose Dickson (RAYC) - 8pts

2nd - Hamish McLaren and Henry McLachlan (RAYC) - 15pts

3rd - Seb Menzies and Robbie Wooldridge (MMSC/WBC) - 22.5pts

4th - Harry Butler and Harry Firman (RAYC) - 28pts

5th - Cameron Todd and Danny Su (RAYC) - 37.5pts



First All Girl Crew and Most Improved



- Maddie Couwenberg and Mia Horton (RAYC)



Results:





Place Ties Sail No Skipper Crew Sers Score Race 8 Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 6588 Eli Liefting Rose Dickson 8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 6192 Hamish McLaren Henry McLachlan 15.0 2.0 1.0 [4.0] 2.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 3 5792 Seb Menzies Robbie Wooldridge 22.5 [23.0S] 4.0 2.0 6.5 1.0 3.0 2.0 4.0 4 4678 Harry Butler Harry Firman 28.0 [23.0S] 3.0 3.0 3.0 8.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 5 6189 Cameron Todd Danny Su 37.5 3.0 7.0 5.0 6.5 4.0 6.0 [10.0] 6.0 6 4676 Maddie Couwenberg Mia Horton 57.0 4.0 6.0 7.0 4.0 15.0 [20.0] 13.0 8.0 7 5950 Chole Boyce Holly Liefting 58.0 5.0 5.0 9.0 12.0 [13.0] 7.0 8.0 12.0 8 4606 Callum Richards Liam Richards 60.0 23.0S [23.0F] 6.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 9 5.0S 5427 Kiera Sinton Leah Sinton 64.0 8.0 8.0 13.0 5.0 [18.0] 14.0 9.0 7.0 10 4067 Tom Buchanan Ben Fraser 64.0 9.0 9.0 10.0 9.0 10.0 [15.0] 7.0 10.0 11 4072 Elizabeth Hayman Innes Horton 74.0 7.0 11.0 8.0 8.0 9.0 16.0 15.0 [23.0S] 12 6584 D'Arcy Londeen Patrick Londeen 79.0 6.0 10.0 11.0 15.0 14.0 9.0 [19.0] 14.0 13 4945 Andre Bennett Kate Martin 94.0 [23.0F] 12.0 12.0 13.0 12.0 17.0 11.0 17.0 14 4677 Michelle Keenan Pheobe Meachen 100.0 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 6.0 10.0 6.0 9.0 15 5951 Jack Carter Jacob Lean 103.0 23.0S 23.0F [23.0S] 10.0 16.0 8.0 12.0 11.0 16 5428 Henry Barton Reuben Clinton 114.0 23.0S 23.0F 15.0 [23.0C] 11.0 12.0 14.0 16.0 17 1982 Felix Schrider Marcus Inkster 117.0 23.0S [23.0C] 14.0 14.0 19.0 18.0 16.0 13.0 18 5439 Joe Brownlie Rohan Sherlock 119.0 23.0S 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 7.0 11.0 17.0 15.0 19 2984 Janet Yue Scott Bryant 126.0 10.0 13.0 23.0F 23.0C 17.0 22.0 18.0 [23.0F] 20 5437 William Blick Sean Brownlow 134.0 23.0S 23.0F 16.0 16.0 23.0R 13.0 20.0 [23.0F] 21 5438 Sam Fraser William Hall 147.0 23.0S 23.0C 23.0F 17.0 20.0 19.0 22.0 [23.0F] 22 5432 Grace Brownlie Molly McLennan 152.0 23.0S 23.0C 23.0C 18.0 23.0S 21.0 21.0 [23.0F]

Place Ties Sail No Skipper Crew Sers Score Race 8 Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2.0S 4678 Harry Butler Harry Firman 28.0 [22.0S] 1.0 2.0 1.0 14.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 2 5792 Seb Menzies Robbie Wooldridge 28.0 [22.0S] 6.0 1.0 8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 9.0 3 6192 Hamish McLaren Henry McLachlan 31.5 4.0 2.0 [12.0] 4.0 8.0 1.0 8.0 4.5 4 6189 Cameron Todd Danny Su 32.0 3.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 2.0 4.0 [11.0] 3.0 5 4676 Maddie Couwenberg Mia Horton 41.0 1.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 12.0 [20.0] 12.0 6.0 6 5950 Chole Boyce Holly Liefting 42.0 2.0 3.0 6.0 11.0 [13.0] 3.0 6.0 11.0 7 4606 Callum Richards Liam Richards 56.0 [22.0S] 18.0F 9.0 14.0 4.0 6.0 3.0 2.0 8 4067 Tom Buchanan Ben Fraser 61.0 8.0 9.0 11.0 9.0 11.0 [15.0] 5.0 8.0 9 5427 Kiera Sinton Leah Sinton 61.5 9.0 5.0 14.0 5.0 [20.0] 14.0 10.0 4.5 10 4072 Elizabeth Hayman Innes Horton 64.0 7.0 11.0 3.0 6.0 6.0 16.0 15.0 [23.0S] 11 6584 D'Arcy Londeen Patrick Londeen 68.0 5.0 10.0 7.0 15.0 10.0 8.0 [18.0] 13.0 12 6588 Eli Liefting Rose Dickson 70.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 3.0 19.0 10.0 [20.0] 17.0 13 4945 Andre Bennett Kate Martin 83.0 [22.0F] 12.0 10.0 12.0 9.0 17.0 7.0 16.0 14 5951 Jack Carter Jacob Lean 87.0 [22.0S] 18.0F 20.0S 10.0 15.0 5.0 9.0 10.0 15 4677 Michelle Keenan Pheobe Meachen 98.0 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 5.0 13.0 4.0 7.0 16 5428 Henry Barton Reuben Clinton 101.0 22.0S 18.0F 15.0 [23.0C] 7.0 11.0 13.0 15.0 17 1982 Felix Schrider Marcus Inkster 108.0 22.0S [23.0C] 13.0 13.0 16.0 18.0 14.0 12.0 18 5439 Joe Brownlie Rohan Sherlock 110.0 22.0S 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 3.0 9.0 16.0 14.0 19 2984 Janet Yue Scott Bryant 122.0 10.0 13.0 20.0F 23.0C 17.0 22.0 17.0 [23.0F] 20 5437 William Blick Sean Brownlow 126.0 22.0S 18.0F 16.0 16.0 23.0R 12.0 19.0 [23.0F] 21 5438 Sam Fraser William Hall 141.0 22.0S 23.0C 20.0F 17.0 18.0 19.0 22.0 [23.0F] 22 5432 Grace Brownlie Molly McLennan 151.0 22.0S 23.0C 23.0C 18.0 23.0S 21.0 21.0 [23.0F]

