Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds – Steve Goacher steady in light winds

by Jonny Fullerton today at 10:26 am
Steve Goacher and Tim Harper - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship. Just one race held in light Easterly breezes between 5 - 8 knots.

After one general recall the PRO Gerry Martin, started race 3 of the championship under the U flag with all 57 competitors spread across the length of the start line. The first upwind leg was well spread but sailors who got off the line cleanly and into clear air, were keen to get to the middle right of the course, to take advantage of the breeze flicking right in Hawkes Bay.

At the top mark, David Mckee and Mal Hartland (GBR) from Dovestone SC, led closely followed by class stalwart Steve Goacher and Tim Harper from Royal Windermere/Southport SC. Local sailors David Zorn and Graeme Robinson from Napier SC, sailed an excellent first work to round in third. Also in the mix were two boats from Western Australia, Philippa Packer, crewed by former world champion, Dean McAullay from Royal Freshwater Bay YC and championship leader David Yu and Chris Nelson, also from (RFBYC).

The lead three broke clear to head down the run back to the gate as the breeze softened even more. Slowly the (three time) former world champion, Steve Goacher soaked down inside McKee and Hartland, to round a boat length in the lead at the gate. Kiwis Zorn and Robinson floated round in third as places changed behind them when the fleet converged under collapsing spinnakers.

Fleet on the run - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Fleet on the run - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton



The second work became a bit of a soldiers course, although picking the way through the shifts and keeping the boat moving in the light airs required a lot of concentration.

The order was the same at the top mark second time around but on the triangle leg via the wing mark the two lead British boats extended in their own private battle, whilst Zorn and Robinson had to work really hard to hold their third place. Other places in the top ten became much more intense as the breeze dropped below five knots. New Zealanders, Murray Gilbert and Jonathan Burgess from Royal Akarana YC in Auckland and the Queenslanders, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston representing Hong Kong, made good gains.

Rounding the bottom gate, the leaders had an agonising 1nm leg back to the finish line. Goacher and Harper extended for a bit more breathing space, crossing the line to win their first race of the 21st Flying Fifteen Worlds. Mckee and Hartland settled for second but the biggest celebration waited for third place as locals Zorn and Robinson punched the air taking an excellent third.

“We got a good clean fast start and sailed a short distance to clear the guys to weather of us and flicked on to port and hit the right hand side and were sitting pretty nicely.”

“It was really tense on the last lap especially with Murray and Johno, they are fast downwind, they were right on our tail at the bottom mark last time. But we knew where we wanted to go and knew the line we wanted to take and just stuck with it.”
David Zorn.

Gate Rounding - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Gate Rounding - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton



Smith and Kingston (HKG) had a much better day crossing in fourth and Rob Ward and Bruce Yovich (NZL) from Onerahi YC a very respectable fifth. Overall scores after three races leaves David Yu and Chris Nelson (AUS) and Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed tied on 13pts with the ever consistent West Australian former world champions, Nick and Janet Jerwood (SoPYC) in third.

Steve Goacher explains his race;
“We had not such a bad start and a good clean first beat; we rounded the windward mark in second and managed to pass the leader downwind on the first run. I don’t mind the light conditions; they are enjoyable when you are in the front! I grew up sailing on Lake Windermere and we get a lot of light and fluky sailing conditions there.”

And on sailing in Napier for the first time;
“I have been sailing 15’s since 1991 and won three world championships on the trot, 1995, 1997 and 1999 but I have never sailed in Napier. It has been very testing conditions, last week we had quite big seas and not a massive amount of wind.”

Race 4 of the championship is scheduled for a start time of 1300hrs (local time) with a similar forecast of light winds.

Provisional Results (Top 10 of 57 entries, after three races)

1 AUS 3859 David Yu / Chris Nelson - 3, 1, 9= 13pts
2 AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed - 2, 4, 7 = 13pts
3 AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood - 5, 2, 8 - 15pts
4 GBR 4005 David McKee / Mal Hartland - 7,10,2 = 19pts
5 GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett - 9,5,10 = 24pts
6 GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper - 19, 8, 1 = 28pts
7 NZL 3091 Hayden Percy / Scott Pedersen - 1,6,22 = 29pts
8 GBR 4030 Greg Wells / Richard Rigg - 4, 14, 15 = 33pts
9 NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson / Alister Rowlands - 18,3,13 = 34pts
10 NZL 3542 Rob Ward / Bruce Yovich - 11,29,5 = 45pts

Steve Goacher and Tim Harper - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Steve Goacher and Tim Harper - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton


Packer and McAullay - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Packer and McAullay - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton


Nic and Janer Jerwood - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Nic and Janer Jerwood - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton


David Zorn, Grame Robinson finish - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
David Zorn, Grame Robinson finish - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton


David Zorn and Graeme Robinson - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
David Zorn and Graeme Robinson - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton


Blue Kite - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton
Blue Kite - Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds © Jonny Fullerton

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Naiad/Oracle SupplierBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Lexus Flying 15 Worlds - Australians off to a great start after Day 1
Day 1 started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours The 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds have attracted 57 competitors from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong for six days of racing in Hawkes Bay on the East coast of the North Island of New Zealand. Day 1 of the championship started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours in the hope that conditions would improve.
Posted on 26 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - Waka wall helps Yamaha to Hat-Trick in Race 1
A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win the first race of the seven race series. 'The wakas were massive,' said Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid. 'We couldn't get to the bottom mark. They were in a solid line - about four deep - there was no gap.
Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha wins first race in rain and murk
New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in race one of JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in race one of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The winning Group, on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 25 Feb NZ Flying Fifteen Nationals - Australia win World's opener
The 2017 Flying Fifteen New Zealand Nationals acted as a prelude to the 21st Flying Fifteen World Championship The 2017 Flying Fifteen New Zealand National Championship acted as a prelude to the 21st Flying Fifteen World Championship, hosted by Napier Sailing Club on the waters of Hawkes Bay. 55 competitors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong took on the kiwis in an early indication of form before the worlds to be held in Napier from Sunday 26 February - Friday 3 March.
Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - ILVE in action ahead of the JJ's - Video
The ILVE 18ft Skiff Team are back and in a brand new boat. Now see it in action! The ILVE 18ft Skiff Team are back and in a brand new boat. We brought you the video of how they turned it into a silver bullet with a mirror-finish chrome vinyl wrap. Now see it in action!
Posted on 24 Feb 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Invitation Race runs out off puff
2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship began on Sydney Harbour when Australian 18Ft League conducted Invitation Race The 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship regatta began on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted the traditional Invitation Race for all 26 regatta entrants. Unfortunately for the crews, there was little, or no, wind for the duration of the race and the course had to be shortened to just three legs as the fleet was almost becalmed.
Posted on 24 Feb SYC to host 56th OK Dinghy Australian National Championship
Queensland’s Gold Coast are host to the World’s newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia. Registered in December 2016, Queensland’s Gold Coast are host to the World’s newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia.
Posted on 24 Feb 2016-17 Musto Australian Fireball Championships - Overall report
Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Champs back six weeks and sign up a country club When Fireball International decided to hold their World Championships in South Africa in December in 2016, the Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Championships back six weeks and sign up a country club for a four day event.
Posted on 22 Feb Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb 16ft Skiffs - Bryden Lawyers wins Annual Round Botany Bay trophy
The Botany Bay Championship is the oldest 16ft race in Australia run by the St George Sailing Club. The Botany Bay Championship is the oldest 16ft race in Australia run by the St George Sailing Club. The 16ft sailing veteran , Lee Knapton, guided Brydens to a 50-second win in last Saturday's Botany Bay Championship, sailing a near perfect race to ward off Manly stablemates Fire Stopping (Henry Makin) and Fluid Building (Clint Bowen)
Posted on 22 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy