Less than one month to the start of Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race
by Julianna Barbieri today at 6:18 am
With less than one month to the start of the 33rd edition of the Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race, The Montego Bay Yacht Club is pleased to announce additional sponsors and partners to the race including: Quantum Sailmakers, Budget Rent A Car Jamaica, Wright Maritime Group, RMK Merrill Stevens, PredictWind, FitVine Wine and Doctor’s Cave Beach. In addition, 15 teams are currently registered for the 811-nautical mile race that will depart from Miami on February 3rd.
Montego Bay Yacht Club Commodore Nigel Knowles
Quantum announced as Official Sailmaker of the Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race and Cuba Cup
, 'From the best in sail making, to wind prediction software, to innovators, and boat yards, we are delighted to be able to welcome an exceptional group of sponsors and partners to this year’s race.
The excitement at Montego Bay Yacht Club is building quickly with the expectation of an influx of this mass of ocean sailors and racers descending on our beautiful club. Our members and volunteers are looking forward to seeing the array of yachts speeding to the finish as well as offering the legendary hospitality that MBYC and Jamaica are renowned for to all the incoming competitors and spectators.'
There are just 23 days before the start of the Pineapple Cup. The currently registered 15 competitors include the RP/74 Wizard, Mills 68 Prospector, TP52 Heartbreaker, Swans, Gunboats, Class40s and more. A complete list of registered entrants can be found here
. The Biscayne Bay Yacht Club will host the Pineapple Cup Skippers Meeting and crew party on Thursday, February 2nd.
