Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race – Meet Oman Sail’s Class 40 team

by Oman Sail today at 3:38 pm
Oman Sail’s new Class 40 – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail’s new Class 40 campaign is fully underway today, with co-skippers Sidney Gavignet and Fahad Al Hasni now a day into the first 1,250-mile leg of the Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race.

Racing against 20 other Class 40s, the Oman Sail duo will have to negotiate areas of light winds on their way to the Azores, a journey weather forecasters say could take up to six days.

Oman Sail’s new Class 40 – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail’s new Class 40 – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race © Vincent Curutchet



“Sidney and I have raced together a lot and this is an exciting new challenge for both of us,” said Al Hasni, the first Omani sailor to ever race as co-skipper in a two-handed event. “We are positive and aiming for a good result,” he added. Gavignet agrees: “The race is a big step for sure for Fahad, but the biggest quality we have is that we know each other very well and have respect for each other.”

The return leg of the race will start from Horta on July 14. The Oman Sail pair will take part in the Rolex Fastnet Race in August, and then the two-handed 3,000-mile Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre to Salvador, Brazil, in November.

Oman Sail’s new Class 40 – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail’s new Class 40 – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race © Vincent Curutchet



Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Impact of America’s Cup to be tallied
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October With the conclusion of the 35th America’s Cup, an independent assessment has been commissioned to determine its economic impact on Bermuda. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October, according to Grant Gibbons, the Minister of Economic Development.
Posted today at 5:03 pm Foiling Week Garda – Preview
Fourth season is scheduled for another three events after Malcesine with Foiling Weeks in Miami, Punta del Este, Sydney This year the Gurit FW Forum has three main themes, ‘Safety, Sustainability and Accessibility’. These topics will be the key drivers for three days of the Forum from Thursday to Saturday.
Posted today at 4:27 pm America's Cup - NZL Govt invest $5m to keep Ashby & Kiwi crew together
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted today at 4:25 pm The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in New York during the night
With a lead on IDEC Sport and less than 100 miles to the finish, the MACIF is well place to cut the finishing line first Just under 100 miles from the Big Apple on Monday Morning, the crew led by François Gabart has a 150-mile lead on IDEC Sport and is ideally placed to win this first Ultim only transatlantic race.
Posted today at 4:15 pm Race for Water hosts first JPI Oceans scientists in Bermuda
Over 20 Bermudian business leaders, government technical officials and NGO members were on board to share their thoughts From the reception for Mr. Mickael Dunkley, Prime Minister of Bermuda, to the reunion with many of the committed people from the island that the Race for Water Foundation met in 2015 during the first Odyssey, this first stopover was notable for some great new encounters.
Posted today at 2:55 pm Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool
The 20 August Race Start will begin with a Slipping Lines ceremony at 0915 in the city’s world-famous UNESCO waterfront This unique challenge is the only event which trains everyday people to become ocean racers, and final planning is underway as it prepares to return to Liverpool for the first time in a decade.
Posted today at 1:23 pm Race 9 of the CYCA’s Land Rover Winter Series set ups thrilling finale
After couple of weekends of solid breeze fleet in race nine of Land Rover Winter Series had to contend with lighter airs After a couple of weekends of solid breeze, the fleet in race nine of the Land Rover Winter Series had to contend with lighter airs on Sunday, but while the wind was dropping, tensions were rising in the penultimate race of the series.
Posted today at 6:23 am SAP Sailing Team takes its second Act win of season in Madeira Islands
It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands, which went the way of Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
Posted today at 4:57 am Remembering Killo
It's with great sadness that we see sudden passing of one of Sydney Harbour's great sailing legends Robert Kilo Killick It is with great sadness that we see the sudden passing of one of Sydney Harbour's great sailing legends Robert “Kilo” Killick who crossed his last finishing line on Saturday 24 June. Kilo was well known around Sydney Harbour, Port Hacking, Hervey Bay and numerous locations around the planet through his sailing, whale watching, charter vessel operations
Posted today at 4:31 am Team Oman Air take hard-earned place on Extreme Sailing Series podium
On a concluding day of dramatic twists and turns in the Extreme Sailing Series, the Oman Air team secured a third place On a concluding day of dramatic twists and turns in the Extreme Sailing Series, the Oman Air team secured a third place podium finish despite fickle winds which were a persistent feature of the Madeira event.
Posted today at 4:13 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy