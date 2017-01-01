Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race – Meet Oman Sail’s Class 40 team

by Oman Sail today at 3:38 pmRacing against 20 other Class 40s, the Oman Sail duo will have to negotiate areas of light winds on their way to the Azores, a journey weather forecasters say could take up to six days.





“Sidney and I have raced together a lot and this is an exciting new challenge for both of us,” said Al Hasni, the first Omani sailor to ever race as co-skipper in a two-handed event. “We are positive and aiming for a good result,” he added. Gavignet agrees: “The race is a big step for sure for Fahad, but the biggest quality we have is that we know each other very well and have respect for each other.”



The return leg of the race will start from Horta on July 14. The Oman Sail pair will take part in the Rolex Fastnet Race in August, and then the two-handed 3,000-mile Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre to Salvador, Brazil, in November.











