Les Regates Royales de Cannes - Images from Wednesday's racing
by Eugenia Bakunova MainSail.Ru today at 10:00 am
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 Eugenia Bakunova
http://www.mainsail.ru
Eugenia Bakunova of Russian sailing website mainsail.ru was in Cannes for for Les Regates Royales de Cannes which attracts the best of the classic yacht fleet for five days of racing. Here's how she saw Wednesday's racing.
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
New faces win races at the RC44 Cascais Cup
Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time.
Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time. Conditions were difficult for the race committee, who ran the first race on the 'offshore course' in wind heading for the high 20s, and then had to move the race track into the Tagus estuary. Here the sea state was calmer, but an unusual offshore northerly was causing significant shifts
Posted today at 7:32 am
St. Helena Cup - Day 1 action-shots by Mitchell Pearson
A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay.
A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay.
Posted on 30 Sep
Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A sense of ambivalence among Mini sailors
Overnight, family friends, day-old acquaintances, partners and former Mini racers out to celebrate the 40th anniversary
The atmosphere had become more relaxed as the week went on, after the initial, rather alarmist weather forecasts from earlier on in the week, improved considerably. For the solo sailors, it’s been all about putting the finishing touches to a series of odd jobs, amidst like-minded people, with teams restricted to a few old faithfuls, out to give a last helping hand with the preparations.
Posted on 30 Sep
Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai – Sweet Cannes
The 39th edition was marked by a sweet sea-breeze, a light south-easterly building in the early afternoon and later
The 15 Metre Mariska got gold in the Big Boat series with a clear score of five wins out of five races, while the One Tonner Ganbare succeeded in snatching the title to Italy’s Il Moro di Venezia by just one point.
Posted on 30 Sep
Volvo Ocean Race holds landmark sustainability workshop
Led by 11th Hour Racing, the session featured keynote speakers from around the globe to give the sailors new perspective
The event, held in the Boatyard facility in Lisbon, saw over 100 sailors, shore crew, stakeholders and industry leaders come together to learn more about plastic pollution, hear more about the sustainability plans for the next edition
Posted on 30 Sep
CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Final day
Race seven of championship was the first to bring out the general recall flag, but the fleet got away at second attempt
PRO Peter Saxton set a 2km first leg in a fluc-tuating 10 - 13 knot breeze from 210 degrees. The majority of the fleet worked the mid right to right hand side of the course closer to the shore.
Posted on 30 Sep
Funding boost for Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival received a welcome injection of cash this week when it was announced
The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival received a welcome injection of cash this week when it was announced the event would receive $200,000 in Federal Government 'matched' funding. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at Abell Point Marina, which will host the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in January 2018.
Posted on 30 Sep
CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Day 3
With six races completed the championship will be decided on final day with the top three boats separated by two points.
Two outstanding performances stood out today, in some slightly fresher and gusty winds. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC, scored an impressive 1,2,3 to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green also representing HISC.
Posted on 30 Sep
New Moon cleans up at Régates Royales Cannes to win French Open
New Moon, BAH 21 clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai
New Moon, BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov) clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai as well as winning the 2017 French Open with another clinical performance on the final day.
Posted on 30 Sep
RC44 Cascais Cup boats enjoy 25 knots, sun…and fog
Cascais turned on conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup.
Cascais turned on the conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup. Again it was a day with three different winners and mixed results for all.
Posted on 30 Sep
