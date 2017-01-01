Les Regates Royales de Cannes - Images from Wednesday's racing

- Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 Eugenia Bakunova - Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge 2017 Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru

by Eugenia Bakunova MainSail.Ru today at 10:00 am











































































[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157689