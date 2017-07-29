Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Lendy Ltd announced as new title sponsor of Cowes Week

by Cowes Week Ltd today at 3:26 pm
L to R: Kate Johnson (CWL Commercial and Marketing Director), Paul Riddell (Lendy Head of Marketing and Communications) and Phil Hagen (CWL Regatta Director) Cowes Week http://www.cowesweek.co.uk
Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year’s regatta which starts on 29th July 2017.

Cowes Week, now bearing the official title Lendy Cowes Week, is one of the world’s best-known sailing regattas with a rich heritage dating back to 1826. The announcement of a new sponsorship agreement for the event was made this morning in Cowes, where the new official event logo was unveiled. This heralds a new and exciting phase in the regatta’s continuing evolution.

Lendy’s involvement as title sponsor will bring a renewed and exciting outlook to the regatta which, in turn, will provide benefits and enhancements to competitors and visitors for the future. Lendy is Europe’s leading peer to peer secured property lending platform, with more than 16,000 investors and over £320 million in lending provided to property developers.

Liam Brooke, Co-Founder and Director of Lendy Ltd said 'We at Lendy Ltd are extremely proud to announce our title sponsorship of one of the world's premier sailing regattas, now reborn as Lendy Cowes Week. As part of an initial three-year partnership, Lendy - the Property Platform, will help strengthen the Regatta's already powerful reputation globally, and we will bring to this iconic event some of the passion, energy and entrepreneurialism that we infuse in everything that we do.'

Phil Hagen Regatta Director at CWL added “The new sponsorship with Lendy will reap significant benefits for Cowes Week. Having a partner with such a close understanding of our regatta, will allow CWL to press ahead with plans to further improve the experience for both competitors and spectators. We will now be able to implement plans that will improve the competitor on-water communication and support the race management team. This is a very positive time for Cowes Week.”

Paul Riddell, Head of Marketing and Communications for Lendy Ltd said “On behalf of the team at Lendy Ltd, we are very excited to be sponsoring Lendy Cowes Week 2017, Having started life in 2012 financing quality marine craft and being based on the South Coast, a strategic alignment with Cowes Week felt like the perfect brand fit. Lendy Cowes Week is set to be a tremendous success and we are very much looking forward to enhancing the experience of both the crews and spectators who will descend upon the Isle of Wight this summer”.

Kate Johnson, Commercial and Marketing Director of CWL, added: 'We are delighted to have formed this new relationship with Lendy. The company has a real love of, and enthusiasm for, the event. We are certain that their sponsorship of Cowes Week can deliver a real return and significant brand-building benefits to their business as well as being a hugely positive step for the regatta. We’re really looking forward to working together with the Lendy team over the next 3 years to develop Cowes Week further, for the benefit of everyone involved in this great regatta.'

CWL and Lendy look forward to welcoming everyone to the inaugural Lendy Cowes Week from 29th July – 5th August 2017.
Wildwind 2016 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted today at 2:35 pm Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted today at 12:19 pm Nicolas Lunven wins first stage of La Solitaire Urgo Le Figaro
The 36 year old from Vannes, Brittany took 2 days 07 hrs 31 m 16 seconds to complete the course. The 36 year old from Vannes, Brittany who last won the race overall in 2009 took 2 days 07 hrs 31 m 16 seconds to complete the course from Bordeaux (Pauillac) to Gijon, a theoretical distance of 420 miles.
Posted today at 10:48 am America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun Olympic rivalry renewed in World Cup Series Final Santander
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) will face off against silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL) The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.
Posted on 6 Jun Rolex China Sea Race - Famous Classic Yacht Dorade Takes on Asia
In 2015 Dorade completed a campaign retracing the steps of all the major ocean races that the boat had won in the 1930s The 12th entry for 29th edition of the Rolex China Sea Race has been received - from the famous classic yacht Dorade. The China Sea Race was established in 1962 with five yachts racing from Hong Kong to Corrigedor, Philippines. The winner was C.F. Von Sydow’s on his yacht Reverie a 40’ foot classic Yawl designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1957. Now comes another S&S - Dorade.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose
If you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis In this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR are easy beats So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.
Posted on 5 Jun Leading experts appointed to World Sailing's Sustainability Commission
International federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors, Golding will lead a group of independent experts, thought leaders and distinguished sailors. Each member of the Sustainability Commission has a common passion and desire to drive sustainability within sailing and the marine industry forward.
Posted on 5 Jun Melges 32 World League – Hungry like the wolf in Riva
In the Corinthian division, Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy. In the Corinthian division, another new event winner - Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy.
Posted on 4 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy