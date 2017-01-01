Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Ludde’s challenging day

by John Roberson today at 11:25 pm
Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - Wednesday August 2 - Day 4 - Triple Crown Race around the Isle of Wight for CQS and Volvo Ocean Race boats © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.

Under a steel grey sky, CQS blasted off from the Royal Yacht Squadron starting line at 09:45 this morning on an anti-clockwise circumnavigation of the island, a 50 nautical mile dash.

Taking slightly less than an hour to reach the famous landmark of the Needles at the western end of the island, a record time look eminently possible, with calculations predicting a time of up to 15 minutes less than the existing record of 3 hours, 20 minutes and 9 seconds.

Once around this jagged corner of the island conditions worsened considerably, “there was a lot more breeze than we had expected,” explained Ludde, “and we ended up in the Needles washing machine, where the tide meets big waves and it’s shallow, and it got incredibly bumpy for us.”

He believes that while in these tumultuous seas some damage occurred as soon after, one of their jibs started to unfurl, and flogged itself to shreds. The team then had to slow the boat while they retrieved the sail and the chances of a record blew away with the tattered sail.

Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - Wednesday August 2 - Day 4 - Triple Crown Race around the Isle of Wight for CQS and Volvo Ocean Race boats © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - Wednesday August 2 - Day 4 - Triple Crown Race around the Isle of Wight for CQS and Volvo Ocean Race boats © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



They eventually finish the race 27 minutes outside the record, “but at least we got around, which is good, but the crew have a fair bit of work to fix things for the Rolex Fastnet race.”

Going on to talk about the Rolex Fastnet race, he said, “it looks a lot lighter now than we had been expecting, and if it’s light to start with we’ll be looking pretty good. Then if the wind builds we should be in a good position.”

Conditions for the final of the Triple Crown series tomorrow are looking even more extreme, with gusts of 40 knots expected.

For more information visit website.

Giacomo Yacht SaleHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week - CQS testing the gear
Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around Solent in conditions that kept most of other teams ashore Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around the Solent today in conditions that kept most of the other teams ashore. With winds in the 28 to 34 knot range, racing was cancelled for all but the two biggest classes at Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted today at 11:06 pm Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted today at 11:00 pm Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag name crew for Volvo Ocean Race
Australian Luke Parkinson will race as part of skipper David Witt’s crew – and he is joined by navigator Steve Hayles Hayles made his debut as a 20-year-old onboard Reebok/Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94 – and still holds the title as the youngest ever navigator to compete in the history of the event.
Posted today at 4:33 pm Rolex Fastnet Race starts Sunday
With over 4,000 sailors participating in this 47th edition, the event has become the largest offshore race on the planet The start line off the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron will issue its first warning signal at 10.50 BST to begin the starting sequence at 11:00, which will continue for one hour and 40 minutes.
Posted today at 4:14 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Doublehanded demons
Thanks to our modern day lifestyles, a frequent problem facing race boats owners is finding willing and available crew. So far in the 2017 RORC Season's Championship, leadership of IRC Two Handed has been a fight between two Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600s: Rob Craigie and Deb Fish on Bellino and Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt on Game On.
Posted today at 3:34 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Day 5 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day five Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day five
Posted today at 2:29 pm Pressure points – Mid-season form guide for RC44 World Championship
Currently topping the annual ranking is John Bassadone's, Peninsula Petroleum with sailor Vasco Vascotto calling tactics Mountainous seas can give way to a short chop, and torrential rain can give way to sunshine and a shifty breeze, making Marstrand one of the most 'stressful' race courses on the tour. Having never made it onto the podium here before, Peninsula is going to have to rely heavily on their team work to hold on to the 'golden wheels' that mark them as the current Championship Tour leader.
Posted today at 2:12 pm Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted today at 1:37 pm WASZP International Games – Reed Balridge takes an early lead on Day 1
The afternoon Ora was very patchy for the first race and most of the fleet struggled to get up on the foils at the start Some eager WASZP sailors left the shore about 1600hrs but setting a course in the busy area of the lake off Campione was not easy with flocks of kites, other dinghies, pleasure boats and all the motor vessels that go out on the water in the middle of summer.
Posted today at 10:52 am Locals surge ahead as finals begin on Day 4 of European Championship
Locally-based teams took advantage of their knowledge of Kiel’s tricky summer conditions to jump ahead in the standings The Kiel-based crew – both just 21 years old – have been preparing for their run at the Olympic 49er fleet for some time: in 2010, they became German National Champions in the 29er and six years later they won the Bronze Medal at the Junior Sailing World Cup, and if today’s sailing is any indication, German skiff racing has a bright future indeed.
Posted today at 10:29 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy