Lendy Cowes Week - CQS testing the gear

CQS - Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Thursday August 3 Day 5 Triple Crown Race around the Solent © Rick Tomlinson CQS - Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Thursday August 3 Day 5 Triple Crown Race around the Solent © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com

by John Roberson today at 11:06 pmAfter the team worked late into the night to repair the damage from yesterday’s race, CQS was on the starting line this morning in great shape, and raring to go.A race course was created in the eastern Solent, which was on the sheltered side of the Isle of Wight, where although the winds were still very strong, the waves were smaller.The team really tested the gear today, making sure that it was ready to handle anything that the notorious Rolex Fastnet race may throw at them.





This was the final day of the Triple Crown series, specially created by Lendy Cowes Week to help the 100 foot long super maxis prepare for the Rolex Fastnet race.



Ludde praised the organisers for their efforts, “we are very proud to have sailed in this world famous regatta, and we’re very grateful that they have laid on such great racing for us. We hope that in the future more super maxis realize what a great preparation this event is for the Rolex Fastnet race.”



The team now have two days of preparations before setting off on the 650 mile ocean racing classic, one of the most famous yacht races in the world. The Fastnet race takes the 400 yachts entered, from Cowes, down the English Channel, around the Fastnet Rock off the south west of Ireland, and back to the finish in Plymouth.



