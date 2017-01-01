Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Lendy Cowes Week – More action shots from Day 6 by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 6:39 pm
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Tweet
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six of Lendy Cowes Week
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 6 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156146
Related Articles
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 6 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted today at 6:26 pm
Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races
While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted today at 4:29 pm
Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up.
Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted today at 1:09 pm
International WASZP Games – Close at the top after superb Day 2
The first race of the afternoon, race four of the Championship, was started around 1530hrs in a light to moderate breeze
A three lap trapezoid course was set with the marks brought in a bit to create shorter laps. The majority of the 53 strong fleet crowded the committee boat end of the start in order to get up on the foils as the start gun went.
Posted today at 10:56 am
36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Argo wins Day 2 but Mamma Aiuto! soars
After their miserable start, GC32 Villasimius Cup winner Jason Carroll charged on to the Bay of Palma stage reformed man
This included the call that ‘left was best’, which generally it was. In all four starts today Argo won the pin end. Her performance launched Argo up the leaderboard, but nonetheless she remains second, still a massive ten points behind the leader.
Posted today at 10:29 am
Day 6 round up report at Lendy Cowes Week
Today delivered big winds to largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in Triple Crown series
Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days.
Posted today at 1:18 am
Up to 25kts and waves in Helsinki - This is what Melges 24 is made for
Sparkling sailing characterizes fourth day of racing, where Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow.
Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow.
Posted today at 12:25 am
Lendy Cowes Week - Ludde’s challenging day
Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today
Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.
Posted on 3 Aug
Lendy Cowes Week - CQS testing the gear
Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around Solent in conditions that kept most of other teams ashore
Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around the Solent today in conditions that kept most of the other teams ashore. With winds in the 28 to 34 knot range, racing was cancelled for all but the two biggest classes at Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted on 3 Aug
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag name crew for Volvo Ocean Race
Australian Luke Parkinson will race as part of skipper David Witt’s crew – and he is joined by navigator Steve Hayles
Hayles made his debut as a 20-year-old onboard Reebok/Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94 – and still holds the title as the youngest ever navigator to compete in the history of the event.
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy