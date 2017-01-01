Please select your home edition
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 5 action shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 2:29 pm
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day five of Lendy Cowes Week
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 5 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156106
Related Articles
Pressure points – Mid-season form guide for RC44 World Championship
Currently topping the annual ranking is John Bassadone's, Peninsula Petroleum with sailor Vasco Vascotto calling tactics
Mountainous seas can give way to a short chop, and torrential rain can give way to sunshine and a shifty breeze, making Marstrand one of the most 'stressful' race courses on the tour. Having never made it onto the podium here before, Peninsula is going to have to rely heavily on their team work to hold on to the 'golden wheels' that mark them as the current Championship Tour leader.
Posted today at 2:12 pm
Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team
Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted today at 1:37 pm
WASZP International Games – Reed Balridge takes an early lead on Day 1
The afternoon Ora was very patchy for the first race and most of the fleet struggled to get up on the foils at the start
Some eager WASZP sailors left the shore about 1600hrs but setting a course in the busy area of the lake off Campione was not easy with flocks of kites, other dinghies, pleasure boats and all the motor vessels that go out on the water in the middle of summer.
Posted today at 10:52 am
Locals surge ahead as finals begin on Day 4 of European Championship
Locally-based teams took advantage of their knowledge of Kiel’s tricky summer conditions to jump ahead in the standings
The Kiel-based crew – both just 21 years old – have been preparing for their run at the Olympic 49er fleet for some time: in 2010, they became German National Champions in the 29er and six years later they won the Bronze Medal at the Junior Sailing World Cup, and if today’s sailing is any indication, German skiff racing has a bright future indeed.
Posted today at 10:29 am
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 5 round up
The first starts today were for the 23 big yachts competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown making for a spectacular sight
The largest yachts, including the seven entries in the 2017/8 Volvo Ocean Race, were racing around the Isle of Wight, with their navigation data predicting the world record for the course would fall.
Posted today at 10:11 am
Kialoa II’s revival at 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
It’s been 46 years since the 73-footer Kialoa II took line honours in the 1971 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
It’s been 46 years since the 73-footer Kialoa II took line honours in the 1971 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and when the boat lines up for the Rolex Fastnet Race off Cowes in the UK this Sunday, its racing revival will be complete.
Posted today at 4:56 am
First pictures of the Figaro Beneteau 3 sailing
The Figaro 3 put in its first series of tacks yesterday morning!
The Figaro 3 put in its first series of tacks yesterday morning!
Posted today at 4:37 am
36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Three way tie at top after tough opening day
As usual this involved the GC32s individually sending it towards the reaching mark before gybing and reaching back.
In both rounds of the 0.72 mile course it was France’s Erik Maris and his crew on Zoulou that put in the best performance, their 21.78 knot average in the second round proving the best of the day.
Posted on 2 Aug
Fast and furious Day 5 at Lendy Cowes Week
With wind over tide, and gusts up to 30 knots with driving rain, tenacity, and skill, were the keys to a top performance
With gritty determination Ker40+ Invictus, with Alex Mills at the helm, held on to win the shortened race by 42 seconds from Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film.
Posted on 2 Aug
MAPFRE blaze to record victory in first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test
MAPFRE clocked three hours 13 minutes 11 seconds in strong conditions off England’s south coast to hold off Team Brunel
The first four of the Volvo Ocean 65s – MAPFRE, Brunel, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng – were all, subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, under the fastest previous monohull time of 3:20, set by the super-maxi ICAP Maximus.
Posted on 2 Aug
