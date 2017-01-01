Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 4 images by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 6:30 pm
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Tweet
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four of Lendy Cowes Week
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
Day 4 – Lendy Cowes Week © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156035
Related Articles
Girls on Film – Head turning on ladies day 4 of Lendy Cowes Week
After winning race four, and in doing so the RSYC's Felma Challenge Cup, Girls on Film stormed into an early lead
Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker struggled, placing eighth, but still retains third for the regatta. Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee was third, raising the British team to fourth for Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted today at 6:14 pm
GC32 ‘metre high club’ ready for Copa del Rey MAFPRE
This is the second consecutive time the one design catamarans will be part of the most prestigious multi-class regatta
In his capacity as President of the GC32 International Class Association Flavio Marazzi is also delighted to be able to showcase the flying cats to the international yacht racing community gathered here
Posted today at 5:58 pm
Volvo Ocean Race – AkzoNobel sign up Brazil's Olympic gold medallist
The 26-year-old is the daughter of race legend Torben Grael – Brazil’s most successful Olympic sailor, with five medals
Together with Kahena Kunze, Grael clinched gold in the 49er FX class in Rio. She is the first Brazilian woman ever to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, and in taking on the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, she is making a massive step up – but it’s one she’s looking forward to.
Posted today at 4:38 pm
Land Rover announced as Host Venue Partner for Extreme Sailing Series
In addition to thrilling action, the free-entry public Race Village will feature exciting Land Rover activations
The Land Rover Experience Zone, and the opportunity to test drive Land Rover vehicles, will allow guests to experience first-hand the on and off-road capabilities of the new Land Rover Discovery.
Posted today at 4:27 pm
Volvo Ocean Race – Liz Wardley joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
The Australian, who first competed in the Race in 2001-02 onboard Amer Sports Too, joins the team as Boat Captain.
Liz made her name winning numerous titles in the Hobie Cat 16 class, before becoming the first woman to win the Sydney-Hobart Race in 1999, having skippered a boat at the age of just 19 the previous year.
Posted today at 3:11 pm
Dare To Lead new team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The team will feature the welcome return of the Sapinda Rainbow Foundation Ambassadors, who will compete as crew members
Dare To Lead, will seek to inspire the Clipper Race’s international crew who represent over 40 nationalities, to apply the life skills learnt during this ocean challenge to become catalysts for positive change in their personal lives, professional careers and social communities.
Posted today at 2:46 pm
Discards tighten lead in SB20 Cowes Grand Slam
With discard races coming into effect, the overall point score position had tightened going into the final day of racing
After six of the scheduled eight races, Tasmanian entry Porco Rosso has had its lead reduced to just one point ahead of the British boat Xcellentas a result of the discard races reducing their net score.
Posted today at 1:54 pm
36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – More race day 1 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted today at 12:06 pm
36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – Race day 1 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted today at 11:52 am
Lendy Cowes Week – Day 3 round up
It was a day of close racing, with podium places decided by only a handful of seconds after over three hours of racing.
Today was also the event’s Charity Day, supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation. Inspired by Bart’s Bash, the annual international day of racing for which an overall winner is calculated, the Foundation applied the same process to the 800 competitors racing today, with Sam Cox’s King 40 Nifty from IRC Class 1 provisionally named as winner of the Cowes Bash.
Posted today at 11:21 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy