Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week concludes in style

by Fiona Brown today at 6:46 pm
Close calls in the Brightlingsea One Design Fleet – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
One terrific final race in near perfect conditions brought the racing at Brightlingsea Sailing Club's Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 to a conclusion.

In total 145 boats raced in the regatta with competitors from as far afield as Hong Kong taking part. Pyefleet Week is a truly traditional family regatta and this year's was a classic edition with a record breaking number of under 12s sailing throughout the week.

With the racing completed the competitors, families and friends came together on the beach for a spectacular sunset prize giving where Commodore Fiona Brown paid tribute to the team who organise the week, led by Regatta Chairman David Gibbons, and to everyone who had volunteered to help out during the week.

The Cadet Handicap fleet in action – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
The Cadet Handicap fleet in action – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



'Once again Brightlingsea Sailing Club has lived up to its reputation for being one of the friendliest and most welcoming clubs in the country and for being a volunteer club run by the members for the members. I think it's safe to say that just about every single person here this week has helped in some way, from moving chairs and tables or doing a shift in the galley to manning a rescue boat, taking photos or being part of the race committee, you have all played your parts and the regatta is all the richer for it. Thank you all!'

The Commodore also took the opportunity to thank the event's sponsors who help make the regatta possible; Official Suppliers Curtis Signs and The Press Gang. Supporting Sponsors Little Green Storage and CRC. Day Sponsors Gold Sails, Brightlingsea Harbour Commission, CB Rigging, AOC, Just Trays, Deltech UK and Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride. And finally Title Sponsor Learning and Skills Solutions who were represented at the Prize Giving by Director of Training Adrian Bouckley and Chief Executive Sue Bouckley who came forward to present the prizes.

Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions presents Clive Goodwin, Graham Sanderson and Mark Schofield with the Brightlingsea One Design Class trophies © Mandy Bines
Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions presents Clive Goodwin, Graham Sanderson and Mark Schofield with the Brightlingsea One Design Class trophies © Mandy Bines



The first prize presentations were special participation medals which are awarded to every competitor aged 12 or under. This year has seen a record entry of young sailors and it was wonderful to watch them all proudly receive their medals and have their photos taken.

Then came the main prizes with each of the prize winners receiving a spectacular individually hand painted trophy platter created by local artist Olivia Goddard. First up was the Brightlingsea One Design Fleet where winners Clive Goodwin, Graham Sanderson and Mark Schofield sailing C4 Cormorant took home an armful of silverware as well as their keeper platters. The winner of the Slow Handicap Salver was Brian Allen sailing an RS Aero 7. The Fast Handicap Shield and the Victory Trophy for the first Merlin Rocket went to Andy and Sarah Bines and the Slow Handicap A prizes went to Blake and Brett Tudor sailing an RS Feva XL.

Andy and Sarah Bines with the Fast Handicap and Merlin Rocket Trophies – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Andy and Sarah Bines with the Fast Handicap and Merlin Rocket Trophies – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



The Teliga Trophy for the Asymmetric Fast Handicap was won by Ben Clegg sailing a Musto Skiff and the Whimbrel Cup for the first Catamaran went to the F18 of Nick Barnes and Neil Baldry. The Jamie Green Memorial Trophy for the first Laser was won by Steve Williams with the Biffo Bucket for the Laser Handicap being presented to Alex Clarke sailing a Laser Radial. The RS700 Class was won by Peter Purkiss.

Brett and Blake Tudor win Slow Handicap A – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Brett and Blake Tudor win Slow Handicap A – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



The hugely competitive Cadet Handicap Class was won by Amelie Hiscocks sailing an Optimist and the prize for the first RS Tera went to Harry McTiernan sailing an RS Tera Sport. Father and son Stuart and Tom Phillips claimed victory in the Parent and Child class, and after seven days of incredibly tough competition the winner of the Mirror Class and the Tui Trophy was declared to be Melissa Heppell sailing with son Louis.

Pete Purkiss claims his RS700 prize from Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Pete Purkiss claims his RS700 prize from Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



With the racing prizes out of the way the special achievement trophies were presented. The Pyefleet Shield for the highest placed cadet helm from the committee boat was won by Blake Tudor. The Gillian Wagg Salver for the highest placed lady helm went to Melissa Heppell, the Pyefleet Pin for the most bruised competitor was won by Imogen Hare, the Pyefleet Stir for the most improved helm went to Toby Pearson in his RS Tera Sport.

Tom and Stuart Phillips, winners of the Parent and Child Handicap – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Tom and Stuart Phillips, winners of the Parent and Child Handicap – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



The Andrew Cruickshank Memorial Cup for the Youngest Crew completing at least three races from the committee boat was won by three year old Josie Heppell, who also won the Courage Tankard for the youngest sailor to complete at least three races in the entire regatta. The Courage Tankard for the oldest helm went to Malcolm Goodwin who raced the week with his granddaughter Kaya Nawrot in the Mirror fleet and also put in a one day guest appearance on his BOD Cormorant which son Clive helmed to victory.

Toby Pearson with the Pyefleet Stir Trophy for the most improved helm – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Toby Pearson with the Pyefleet Stir Trophy for the most improved helm – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines



With the prize giving over the Steve Linton Band struck up and everyone danced the night away and saw out Learning and Skills Solutions 2017 is true style.

Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions presents three year old Josie Heppell with her Youngest Crew trophy © Mandy Bines
Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions presents three year old Josie Heppell with her Youngest Crew trophy © Mandy Bines


Oldest competitor Malcolm Goodwin with Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines
Oldest competitor Malcolm Goodwin with Sue Bouckley of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Mandy Bines

Giacomo Yacht SaleProtector - 660 x 82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Oman Air goes top of Extreme Sailing Series after a dramatic victory
Oman Air team have taken the overall lead after clinching victory at the latest Hamburg event on a dramatic final day. Having led from the start of the German regatta, the crew of the high-speed GC32 catamaran saw their lead whittled away on the last day to a single point before a race win – only their third of the Act – gave them a narrow lead going into the double-points finale.
Posted today at 6:31 pm Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE continue Leg Zero dominance in final stage
Extended periods of extremely light weather meant that the Saint-Malo to Lisbon leg had to be split into two parts. As expected, the Volvo Ocean 65s stayed tightly bunched on the first of those, a drag race towards Le Grand Lejon. Vestas 11th Hour Racing were neck-and-neck with MAPFRE for the lead, with the Spanish side just pipping them to the line.
Posted today at 5:43 pm Sailing Worlds - Test event proves to be just that after long day
It is the mark of a champion that they rise to every test without complaining about the weather gods It is the mark of a champion that they rise to every test without complaining about the weather gods, and the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event witnessed those qualities surface again yesterday. After the heavy conditions earlier in the week, the light on Friday meant only four of the ten classes got out into Aarhus Bay and racing continued until the sun went down.
Posted today at 4:39 pm Fareast 28R World Championship – One race day left for the World title
The Fareast 28R is a pure racing performance boat, the outcome of Chinese and Dutch collaboration. Great consistency from both Griffin Sailing Team and Drake on the race course today, and with only one race day left they are head to head for the World title, with the third place being left to claim from the rest of the fleet.
Posted today at 12:37 pm Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted today at 8:04 am 470 top 10 advance to Medal Races - Patience for 420 Open & U17 Teams
The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. As the 470 fleets returned to shore, the 420 Open and Under 17 fleets headed out to complete two more races on their penultimate day of racing.
Posted today at 5:58 am Aarhus offers taste of Championships to come
It is a truth universally acknowledged in the boat park, that while some classes are talking tech or weather It is a truth universally acknowledged in the boat park, that while some classes are talking tech or weather, the windsurfers are finding out where to eat and chill out. But when it is competition time they are as fierce as anyone and the men’s RS:X at The Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event whetted the appetite for the battles to come here in a year’s time.
Posted today at 5:05 am Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air stays ahead while the rest reshuffle
Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven races Four second places and three fifths were enough to keep Oman Air ahead by a comfortable margin while the rest of the fleet took part in a game of snakes and ladders, resulting in a leaderboard reshuffle.
Posted today at 12:01 am RC44 Marstrand World Championship – Mission impossible? + Video
When there are at least three races remaining and all scores to count, the title theoretically remains anybody's game. Eight of the nine competing crews still have a mathematical chance of winning, but with a 15-point advantage over the two boats in second place, Vladimir Prosikhin sits in an unusually strong position for such a competitive fleet.
Posted on 12 Aug Oman Air extend the lead over Extreme Sailing Series rivals in Hamburg
The Oman Air team of Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth have 92 points With five different winners from the seven races run on the tight River Elbe courses in the heart of the German port city, consistent sailing saw Oman Air take an eight point advantage into Sunday’s finale of the four-day regatta.
Posted on 12 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy