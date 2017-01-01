Please select your home edition
Edition
Hall Spars Batten

Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week–Day 5–Competition tightens

by Fiona Brown today at 1:31 pm
Day 5 – Three year old Josie Heppell and grandfather Steve – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Marie Cross
After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea.

Although skies were still initially grey, conditions were much improved with a decent northerly breeze throughout the day enabling all races to be started on time.

Pyefleet Week is very much a family week and combines great racing for a wide range of classes alongside special opportunities to encourage the youngsters to gain racing experience. In addition to the closely fought 21 strong Cadet Handicap, there is also the Parent and Child Class in which those not yet old/experienced enough to race on their own can get their first taste of racing with an adult family member or friend.

Special rules allow for crew changes in this fleet and several of the teams have alternating crews to ensure the kids don't get too tired. The Mirror Class is also focused on the cadets and again many of the youngest sail with an adult to gain experience, including this week's youngest competitor, three year old Josie Heppell who is sailing with Grandfather Steve Heppell.

The fourth race in the Parent and Child series was won by father and son Stuart and Tom Phillips who now lead the series by two points from Dave Youngs and grandson Finlay Appleton in a Topaz Race who were second in the race as well as now being second overall. Third in the race and now also third overall are father and daughter Stephen and Morgan Cross sailing a 2000.

The competition is cutthroat in the Cadet Handicap where Amelie Hiscocks race four win in her Optimist gives her a single point lead over Freya Gascoyne's Laser 4.7. Second in the race and now in third overall and three points behind Gascoyne lies Harry McTiernan sailing an RS Tera Sport. Ed Eeles sailed his RS Tera Sport into fourth place in the race and he and Elizabeth Hill sailing a Topper now count seven points apiece with Eeles sitting in fourth overall on countback. Third in race four and now in sixth overall is James Edwards, also sailing an RS Tera Sport.

Day 5 – Melissa and Louis Hiscocks – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Peter Purkiss
Day 5 – Melissa and Louis Hiscocks – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Peter Purkiss



The Mirror Class not only has more World and Olympic champions in it than you can shake the proverbial stick at, but it's also multi generational with three generations of several families racing. In race four Melissa Heppell and her son Louis Hiscocks took a narrow victory over husband Simon Hiscocks and daughter Amelie Hiscocks. Clive Goodwin crewed alternately this week by Anna and Zoe Goodwin, finished the race in second with brother Philip Goodwin crewed by Felix Goodwin third and Stephen and Josie Heppell fourth. In the overall standings Melissa and Louis now have a two point lead. Malcolm Goodwin, crewed by grand daughter Kaya Nawrot, is tied on points with son Philip and grandson Felix with Malcolm lying second overall on countback.

Just three points separates the leading trio in the Asymmetric Fast Handicap where the first to third in race four reflects the overall positions. Ben Clegg's Musto Skiff claims first place with a single point overall lead from Nick Barnes and Neil Baldry's F18 with the RS800 of Chris Bines and David Gibbons two further points back in third. Two further points back are Simon and Amelie in fourth.

The Brightlingsea One Design Class is equally tight with Clive Goodwin, Graham Sanderson and Mark Schofield's race four win giving them a single point overall lead from Jeremy and Ollie Newman and Sarah Bines, who took third place in race four. Chris Matthews David Conlon and Ed Gibbons/Rebecca Bines came second in the race and now hold third place with a two point delta.

Sixty one years young Pete Purkiss is showing the RS700 Class a clean pair of heels with a straight wins scorecard to lead the fleet by a point from Simon Redfearn who added another second place to his scorecard. David Bridle and Richard Goldklang are enjoying a great battle for third place with Bridle currently clinging to the third step of the podium by a single point with Goldklang fourth.

Father and daughter duo Andy and Sarah Bines took second place in the Fast Handicap race four but promptly discarded it as their worst score of the series so continue to lead the fleet overall from the RS300 of Ed Evans who won the race and is now just one point behind the leaders. Tom Taylor-Jones and Mimi Taylor sailing an RS400 took third in race four from the Hornet of Issy and Will Taylor-Jones, both crews are tied on six point with Issy taking third overall on countback.

Day 5 – Rebecca Bines and Connie Hughes – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Peter Purkiss
Day 5 – Rebecca Bines and Connie Hughes – Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week © Peter Purkiss



Steve Williams has a straight firsts scoreline in the Laser fleet and Mark Schofield has straight second places ensuring them first and second overall respectively. Ben Powell, Richard Herbert are Tim Ashworth are battling it out for third place. Powell took third in the race putting him on equal points with Herbert but into third on countback while Ashworth is a single point behind them.

Alex Clarke's race win in his Laser Radial means he now leads the Laser Handicap fleet by one point from Joshua Davies' 4.7, with the Laser Radial of Alex Lightly in third.

Although race four in the Slow Handicap was won by brother and sister Jessica and Chris Rust, Cadets Rebecca Bines and Connie Hughes sailing an RS200 took second place and continue to lead the fleet by a single point from Brian Allen's RS Aero 7. Paul Aldridge ripped his Solo mainsail and was forced to retire but discards that results and continues to hold third place overall, one point behind Allen.

Blake and Brett Tudor sailing an RS Feva XL took their second win of the regatta in Slow Handicap A, where Charlotte Bate sailing a Topaz finished second and the Wivenhoe One Design of David Tourhay and Lionel Scutcher was third. In the overalls the Tudor brothers lead the class by one point from Tourhay and Scutcher with Harry McTiernan and Brooke Hastings both sailing RS Tera Sports, three points behind them but in third and fourth after countback.

After sailing the competitors came together for a laid back curry supper hosted by the Laser fleet.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Related Articles

420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Day 3
Under 17 champions Sposato-Centrone gained the top of the ranking. Salvetta-Sandrini were penalized by disqualification The 470 fleet did not manage to sail in the afternoon due to bad weather and the consequent lack of breeze; the races are now scheduled for Friday morning.
Posted today at 12:55 pm 420 and 470 Junior Europeans – Fleet rewarded with classic conditions
A postponement ashore for the 470 Fleet, as they waited for the wind, then a rain storm to pass, but ultimately no wind The smart choice by the Race Committee to take advantage of the early morning breeze proved lucrative for the open and under 17 fleet who enjoyed epic racing in up to 25 knots of breeze.
Posted today at 12:32 pm UBS Jersey Regatta - Preview
UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn beautiful arena of St Aubin’s Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour Jersey’s combined sailing clubs’ UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin’s Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition of this star feature in the Island’s sailing calendar, programmed for Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September.
Posted today at 6:28 am Winners nine and ten in Ilovesailing Calendar Competition announced
Chris’s photo entitled ‘Retirement in Thailand is such hard work’, was taken in June 2017. Michelle Howell from Wakefield, West Yorkshire and Chris Biscomb from Chonburi, Thailand have clinched spots nine and ten
Posted on 10 Aug Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week – Day 4 – Big Wednesday
The Big Wednesday Gold Medal Race is a massed start all in handicap race which does not count towards the overall points With heavy rain and a fickle breeze to contend with, races officers Alan Hicks and Craig Bond and their team did a terrific job of setting a great course despite the tricky conditions.
Posted on 10 Aug 420/470 Junior European Championship – Optimising race course strategy
Some teams have clearly found the rhythm of the new weather patterns on race day two and are out front of the pack Two races for all fleets today. The 470 Men qualification series has wrapped up and the fleet advance to gold and silver fleet final series, with the women continuing their single series.
Posted on 10 Aug Danes lead on home waters at Hempel Sailing World Champs Test Event
Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen continue their dominance of the 49erFX Class on day two of Hempel Sailing Worlds Danish sailors, Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen continue their dominance of the 49erFX Class on day two of the Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark.
Posted on 10 Aug Aussies dominate opening day at Hempel Sailing World Champs Test Event
Australians claimed top positions on first day of the Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark. The Australians claimed the top positions on the first day of the Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark.
Posted on 10 Aug SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth National Championships only a few days away
The fleet is looking like one of the most competitive yet! Andrew Frost is one of the favourites at this event Noah Rees who was first U19 in the seven fleet at the Worlds is also a favourite, Yannick Gloster (USA) put up a go fight against Noah at the RS Aero Worlds but will Yannick’s lack of lake experience let him down?
Posted on 9 Aug One year on from Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing – Finnally
Everyone had heard about it, and it was becoming the stuff of legend before the athletes had even hit the shore. There were photos to show it had taken place, and lots of wild stories, but very few had seen any footage of sailing’s gladiators taking on Rio’s extreme conditions.
Posted on 9 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy