Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Leader Le Cléac'h back in Northern Hemisphere

by Vendee Globe today at 6:46 am
Armel le Cléac'h Banque Populaire VIII - Vendee Globe 2016-17 © Armel Le Cléac'h /Banque Populaire/ Vendée Globe
Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere, signalling the start of the drag race through the north Atlantic towards the finish line. The French skipper of Banque Populaire VIII passed the famed zero degrees line of latitude at 0023 UTC today after 61 days, 12 hours and 21 minutes at sea in this eighth edition of the solo non-stop round the world race.

Le Cléac'h spent 52 days in the southern hemisphere and after rounding Cape Horn, the southern most tip of South America, has taken 14 days,11 hours and 49 minutes to reach the Equator. The time from Cape Horn is 16 hours behind that set by winning skipper François Gabart in 2012-13 but Le Cléac'h remains more than four days ahead of Gabart's race record. At the 0400 UTC position report Le Cléac'h still had a jump of 145 nautical miles on second placed Alex Thomson, whose yacht Hugo Boss is expected to cross into the northern hemisphere within the next couple of hours.

But with the dreaded Doldrums, the area of low pressure just to the north of the Equator notorious for its light, fickle winds, to pass in the next few days Le Cléac'h's lead could easily evaporate with one wrong move. Indeed, with the Doldrums extending north almost as high as the Cape Verde islands, the moves played out by the two frontrunners over the course of the weekend could likely decide the winner of the 2016-17 Vendée Globe.

Third-placed Jérémie Beyou on Maître CoQ still has some 800nm to sail to reach the Equator but with stable easterly trade winds he was this morning making just shy of 15 knots towards the target. The trio of Jean Le Cam, Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès have a small patch of light wind to transition through before resuming the charge north.

Currently some 300 miles apart west to east, it is likely their courses will converge in the next few days. Around 600 miles from the Argentinean coast Louis Burton, the only other sailor in the Atlantic, was this morning dealing with winds of up to 35 knots from a strong depression that is set to last all weekend.

The 11 sailors still in the Pacific are now split by more than 4,000nm. Hungary's Nandor Fa in eighth leads the pack with just over 500nm to sail to reach Cape Horn while at the rear, in 18th, Sébastian Destremeau has left the shelter of Hobart and resumed his passage east. Tenth-placed Eric Bellion on Comme Un Seul Homme was this morning celebrating passing Point Nemo, the most remote place on the planet, more than 1,700nm from inhabited land in any direction.

“I have left Point Nemo behind and am now approaching land,” he said. “That’s nice, because it’s very complicated if there’s a problem down here. I’m going along the edge of the Antarctic Exclusion Zone and it’s getting bitterly cold - I got my gloves and fleece out for the first time. But it’s not unpleasant sailing in the Pacific. I feel great here. Conrad Colman is to my north-west and it looks like a nice race for us to Cape Horn.”

Quotes

Photo sent from the boat Comme Un Seul Homme, on January 6th, 2017 © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe
Photo sent from the boat Comme Un Seul Homme, on January 6th, 2017 © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe



Éric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme): “I have got away from the high and the wind has returned, a 20-knot Sw’ly with fairly calm seas. Conrad Colman is to my NW and it looks like a nice race for us to Cape Horn. We should get some good conditions to leave the Pacific around 11th January. I’m going along the edge of the Antarctic Exclusion Zone and it’s getting bitterly cold. I got my gloves and fleece out for the first time. It’s cold air coming up from the Antarctic. I have left Point Nemo behind (the most remote location in the Southern Ocean - editor) and am now approaching land. That’s nice, because it’s very complicated, if there’s a problem down here. But it’s not unpleasant sailing in the Pacific. I feel great here. I heard there are blocks of ice ahead of me, so I’m in contact with the Race Directors to find out the exact position of these icebergs.

Rich Wilson (Great American IV) - Vendee Globe 2016/17 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Rich Wilson (Great American IV) - Vendee Globe 2016/17 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org



Rich Wilson (Great American IV) in his log: “We got through the night OK, close reaching across the waves and into them a little bit, with staysail and two reefs in the mainsail. Mostly 25 knots of wind, and 30 plus across the deck. The motion was tolerable except for the occasional huge crash, but the noise was what became intolerable. The constant howling of the wind through the rigging just reminds you, second, to second to second, that it is not hospitable outside. That is reinforced by the noise of sheets of spray, from almost every wave, hitting the cabin top. The combination puts the nerves on a razor edge, and it’s difficult to take a nap or get any rest.”

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 2Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted today at 7:21 am Vendée Globe – Fa closing Cape Horn
The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, who came back to solo ocean racing after a 20 year hiatus to compete in this pinnacle event of shorthanded sailing, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning
Posted on 6 Jan Vendee Globe - Slow down
Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums. As the two longtime leaders of the Vendée Globe approach the Equator, Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums.
Posted on 6 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 61 – When a victory is staying on course
The Kiwi skipper is recovering physically after three days battling to keep alive his 10 year dream to complete the race Conrad Colman is in recovery mode. The Kiwi skipper in ninth place is recovering physically after three epic days battling to keep alive his ten year dream to complete the famous solo round the world race.
Posted on 5 Jan Vendée Globe – Uncertainty about weather condition in North Atlantic
Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. It does not seem to be easy.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 60 – Great expectations, the counters are reset
For the race leaders, this eighth edition is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves. For the race leaders, this eighth edition of the solo round the world race is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendee Globe - The three 'R's' - Repair, Repair, Repair
The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. Michel Desjoyeaux, the only skipper to twice win the legendary singlehanded race, which forbids any kind of outside assistance, often speaks of the skipper needing to be able to deal with one battle each day – one fix, one problem – to stay competitive on the 24,500 miles course
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 58 – Sniffing out the trade winds off Brazil
British skipper of Hugo Boss has been able to close gauge, reducing the north-south lateral separation by some 80 miles. In the ongoing duel up the South Atlantic at the front of the round the world race over the last 24 hours Alex Thomson has made a small, but valuable gain against his French rival Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Irish sailor philosophical about rig loss - Video
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen speaks on video about officially retiring from the solo round the world race Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen has officially retired from the solo round the world race, having jettisoned his rig 180nm from New Zealand, after a double crash gybe in a 35kt squall. In this video he explains what happened, and shares his thoughts.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson fields questions in the South Atlantic
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions from fans on Day 57 of the Vendee Globe, solo round the world race. He talks about power generation, engine use, how he copes with going through a wave, working on the bow, weather analysis, tactics, and best point of sailing for Hugo Boss - or as he puts it 'holiday time'!
Posted on 2 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy