Lawson's Dry Hills Winery sponsors regatta for 11th brilliant year

by Nicky Jenkins today at 6:31 amThis enduring endorsement of the premier regatta in the South Island is welcomed by the organisers, Waikawa Boating Club, and provides for both cash and product prizes.In 2018 the regatta will take place on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January and will for the first time include racing for the Flying Fifteen National Championships.Waikawa’s central location and extensive cruising grounds encourages sailors to take part from clubs around New Zealand. They often combine the days of competitive racing with a family holiday.The Notice of Race and Entry form are now available from Waikawa Boating Club office@waikawaboatingclub.co.nz with entries closing on Monday 8 January 2018.