Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Lawson's Dry Hills Winery sponsors regatta for 11th brilliant year

by Nicky Jenkins today at 6:31 am
The start line Race 2, Day 3 2014 Lawson's Dry Hills New Year Regatta - Lawson's Dry Hills New Year Regatta Waikawa Boating Club Tom van der Burgh
The Lawson’s Dry Hills New Year Sailing Regatta will again be held in the waters of Marlborough’s Queen Charlotte Sound in 2018. Lawson’s Dry Hills winery is confirmed as principal sponsor for the 11th year running.

This enduring endorsement of the premier regatta in the South Island is welcomed by the organisers, Waikawa Boating Club, and provides for both cash and product prizes.

In 2018 the regatta will take place on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January and will for the first time include racing for the Flying Fifteen National Championships.

Waikawa’s central location and extensive cruising grounds encourages sailors to take part from clubs around New Zealand. They often combine the days of competitive racing with a family holiday.

The Notice of Race and Entry form are now available from Waikawa Boating Club office@waikawaboatingclub.co.nz with entries closing on Monday 8 January 2018.
Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 - max international interest
First entries hail from Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. International entries from seven countries mark the first sign ups for the eighth Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; the 673nm predominantly downwind run to Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam. Racing kicks off on 18 October 2017 on Victoria Harbour in front of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s flagship Clubhouse at Kellett Island.
Posted today at 5:04 am Meet Ben Piggott – The rookie sailor with an 'insane' future
Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is youngest sailor so far confirmed for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is the youngest sailor so far confirmed for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. At that age, most of us haven’t got close to landing our dream job, yet here he is, preparing to fulfill a big life goal and race 45,000 nautical miles around the world.
Posted today at 3:25 am Smallest winner crowned at IRC European Championship
Racing was held on windward-leewards and longer courses around Marseille's off-lying Frioul islands In practice entries ranged from 31 footers to TP52s, with IRC, the rating rule of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and UNCL, creating a level playing field for all.
Posted on 12 Jul Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race – Top 10 goals for Oman Sail Class 40
Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad AlHasni are still in touch with the leaders in the two-handed 2500-mile race After being as high as second place, at the end of the first leg the Oman Sail team finished sixth, 10 hours behind the leading boat but only five adrift of the third place Class 40 yacht. The second leg from the Azores back to France starts on Friday (July 14), with the times from both legs combined to produce the overall race result.
Posted on 12 Jul Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 12 - Trump provides diversion
The NZD went in the other direction, falling back to 0.7225 There was little on the economic front to drive market direction so attention immediately diverted to politics and Trump. Revelations about a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr, have dominated the headlines, therefore taking the spotlight from positive actions the administration would like to focus on.
Posted on 12 Jul Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul Transpac - Lauren Easley's view of Comanche's record breaking finish
Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first monohull the supermaxi Comanche to finish the 2017 Transpac. Photographer Lauren Easley was in the air and on the dock for the first monohull the supermaxi Comanche to finish the 2017 Transpac Comanche, skippered by Ken Read to took line honours and set a new race record for the 2200nm course from Los Angeles to Honululu.
Posted on 12 Jul Transpac - Image gallery from Lauren Easley of Mighty Merloe finishing
Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first multihull Mighty Merloe to finish the 2017 Transpac. Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first multihull, Mighty Merloe to finish the 2017 Transpac. The ORMA60 Mighty Merloe headed off two other larger 70ft multihulls to take line honours and set a new race record for the 2200nm course from Los Angeles to Honululu.
Posted on 12 Jul America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds
Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch to welcome the America's Cup during the hour long parade. A feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Jul Optimist tuning video - Andrew Brown Doyle One Design
Top coach, Andrew Brown of Doyle One Design give some tips about basic Optimist rig set up Top coach, Andrew Brown of Doyle One Design give some tips about basic Optimist rig set up It's part of Doyle Sails Opti Tips and Tricks video, part of a series of seven videos shot by the team at Doyles.
Posted on 12 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy