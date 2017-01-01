Please select your home edition
Laura Weyler’s Hijinks rules J/88 North American Championship

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 6:42 am
Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Of the nine races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler’s Hijinks won five of them. Their performance dominated the 13-boat fleet, allowing the local team to sit out the final meeting. Owner Weyler was joined on board by Adam Burns (helm), Pete Doyle (bow), John Goller (headsail trimmer), Kevin Morgan (strategist) and Kris Werner (tactician).

Tim Finkle’s Seaweed came on strong to take the silver position with 23 points. Doug Newhouse’s Yonder tied on points with Iris Vogel’s Deviation at 29 for third and fourth, respectively.

Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



Weyler bought her J/88 about a year and a half ago, and was especially satisfied to win this Championship on her home turf. When asked who on her team she’d like to recognize, she said, “If I were Belichick, I’d have to say it’s Brady. Adam was flawless, as well as the rest of the crew!” The J/88 Class was formed earlier this year, and Weyler thanked Iris Vogel, the first Class President, for “leading this Class into the future. It’s going to be a growing Class. The level of competition will continually attract people to buy these boats.”

Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



Winds on Lake Ontario were around five - seven knots on Sunday, when Hijinks won the first two races, giving them a scoreline of one, one, three, one, five, two, one, one. The rest of the fleet battled in the ninth and final duel to determine the top five overall:

1. Hijinks, USA27, Laura Weyler - 1 -1 -3 -1 -5 -2 -1 -1 -[14]; 15
2. Seaweed, USA93, Tim Finkle - 4 -2 -6 -[10] -4 -1 -2 -3 -1; 23
3. Yonder, USA35, Douglas Newhouse - 2 -6 -[9] -4 -1 -4 -4 -5 -3; 29
4. Deviation, USA24, Iris Vogel - [6] -4 -5 -2 -2 -3 -5 -4 -4; 29
5. Touch 2 Play, CAN56, James Egloff - 3 -[7] -2 -5 -3 -7 -7 -2 -2; 31

The top Corinthian team was Joseph & Jeffrey Pawlowski on Easy Eights.


2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 Race
9		 Race
10		 Race
11		 T
O		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 7 Quantum Sails  USA 27 Hijinks J 88 Laura Weyler 1 1 3 1 5 2 1 1 14/
DNS

[14] 15.0


2. 12   USA 93 Seaweed J 88 Tim Finkle 4 2 6 10 4 1 2 3 1

[10] 23.0


3. 15   USA 35 Yonder J 88 Douglas Newhouse 2 6 9 4 1 4 4 5 3

[9] 29.0


4. 4   USA 24 Deviation J 88 Iris Vogel 6 4 5 2 2 3 5 4 4

[6] 29.0


5. 17   CAN 56 Touch 2 Play J 88 James Egloff 3 7 2 5 3 7 7 2 2

[7] 31.0


6. 16   USA 80 Wings J 88 Mike Bruno 5 3 1 6 7 5 3 8 8

[8] 38.0


7. 9   USA 1 Jazz J 88 Douglas McKeige 7 5 4 3 6 6 8 6 6

[8] 43.0


8. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights (Corinthian) J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 9 8 6 11 7

[12] 65.0


9. 6   USA 88 Exile J 88 Andy Graff 8 8 8 8 10 11 10 10 5

[11] 67.0


10. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas (Corinthian) J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 8 9 9 9 9

[11] 73.0


11. 3   USA 64 BLUE J 88 Brian O'Malley 10 9 10 11 11 10 12 12 11

[12] 84.0


12. 10   USA 11 Night Owl J 88 Richard Lohr 11 12 13 12 12 12 11 7 10

[13] 87.0


13. 11   USA 76 QUIXY (Corinthian) J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 13 13 13 13 12

[13] 102.0
 


Beneteau 36.7


1.
  CAN 141 Zingara Beneteau First 36.7 Richard Reid



1 1 1 1 1

  5.0


2.
  Can 93188 Abino Beneteau First 36.7 Philippe Drouin



2 5 4 4 2

  17.0


3.
  USA 52283 Obsession Beneteau First 36.7 Norm Stessing



4 2 3 3 5

  17.0


4.
  CAN 225 Shane Returns Beneteau First 36.7 Jeffrey Long



5 3 6 2 3

  19.0


5.
North Sails  CAN 184 Neptune's Car Beneteau First 36.7 Brian Rutter



3 4 2 9/
ZFP		 6

  24.0


6.
  USA 52397 Wind Chill Beneteau First 36.7 Mark Schimley



8 6 8 8/
ZFP		 4

  34.0


7.
  USA 51975 R2 Beneteau First 36.7 Eric Herbert



7 8 5 7/
ZFP		 8

  35.0


8.
  CAN 51725 SnapShot II Beneteau First 36.7 George Poulias



6 7 7 8 7

  35.0
 
 
Course B Racing

One Design Division


8 Metre


1.
  CAN 9 Thisbe 8 Metre John Mitchele 1 3 1 1 1





  7.0


2.
  CAN 7 Severn 8 Metre Cedric Gyles 2 1 3 3 2





  11.0


3.
  CAN 2 Norseman 8 Metre Robert Roy 3 2 2 2 3





  12.0
 


Melges 24


1.
  CAN 262 Surprise Melges 24 Dan Berezin 2 2 1 1 2 2




  10.0


2.
  CAN 99 Spitfire Melges 24 John Marentette 3 3 2 3 1 1




  13.0


3.
  CAN 031 Rush Melges 24 Mike Gozzard 1 1 3 2 3 3




  13.0


4.
  CAN 723 723 Melges 24 Uri Saks 4 6/
TLE		 4 4 4 4




  26.0
 
 

PHRF_ToT Division


Multihull


1.
  USA 19 Triumph Corsair 28 Bryan Mackey 1 1 1 1 1 1




  6.0


2.
  CAN 34 Tri Me Contour 34 SC Dan Klick 4/
DNC		 2 2 2 2 2




  14.0


3.
  56737 Tri To Fly Corsair 31 John Heizer 4/
DNC		 4/
DNC		 4/
DNC		 4/
DNC		 4/
DNC





  20.0
 


PHRF 1 - Spinnaker


1.
  CAN 49391 Loyalist J 35 Andrew Kooiman 2 6/
TLE		 2 1 1 1




  13.0


2.
  73320 Crime Scene J 35 Paul-Angus Bark 3 6/
TLE		 3 2 2 3




  19.0


3.
UK Sailmakers  CAN 636 Ali-Kat J 105 Ed Berkhout 1 6/
TLE		 6/
DNF		 3 3 2




  21.0


4.
Quantum Sails  USA 41999 FUTURES J 124 John Reinhold 4 6/
TLE		 1 5 4 4




  24.0


5.
  CAN 394 Solvenn Jeanneau SF 37 Edward McCormack 5 6/
TLE		 4 4 5 6/
DNF




  30.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


Tripp 26 Great Lakes Championship


1.
  USA 2634 A Parent Tripp Tripp 26 Brett Harrison / John Yeigh 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 1   15.0


2.
  CAN 83190 Slapshot Tripp 26 Tom Freeman 3 7 4 3 1 2 2 3 1 2 2   30.0


3.
  USA 83269 GOIN' Tripp 26 Dennis Hannick 4 1 6 1 3 3 5 6 3 6 4   42.0


4.
  USA 50737 Redline Tripp 26 Mike Stasko 5 5 5 7 4 4 3 2 4 3 3   45.0


5.
  USA 46242 Rode Tripp Tripp 26 Robert Brown 2 3 3 4 7 6 4 7 6 4 5   51.0


6.
  CAN 12626 Exocet Tripp 26 Allan Prits 7 6 7 5 5 5 6 4 5 5 6   61.0


7.
  CAN 93339 Zoom Tripp 26 Mark Shannon 6 4 2 6 6 7 7 5 7 7 7   64.0
 


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 4   USA 1037 Junior J 70 John Newell 1 2 2 4 2 2 1 3 1 4 2   24.0


2. 3   USA 313 FM (Corinthian) J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 1 3 3 4 2 3 6   34.0


3. 9   USA 302 Maximón (Corinthian) J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 4 1 2 7 9 2 3   44.0


4. 12   CAN 360 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 2 1 1 1 5 5 14/
DNF		 2 6 5 7   49.0


5. 11   USA 61 Reveille J 70 Justin Hays / Ben Zahradnik 5 4 5 5 11 4 4 1 3 10 1   53.0


6. 10   USA 194 Napoleon J 70 Eric Tanski 8 8 7 6 3 6 6 5 5 7 4   65.0


7. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 6 7 5 9 4 1 5   74.0


8. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville (Corinthian) J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 7 9 9 8 12 6 12   96.0


9. 8   CAN 813 Maverick (Corinthian) J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 9 12 7 12 11 9 10   98.0


10. 1   USA 499 El Jefe J 70 Richard Veale 11 11 8 9 8 8 8 10 8 13 8   102.0


11. 5   USA 235 Liberti (Corinthian) J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/
OCS		 13 13 10 11 10 6 10 8 9   116.0


12. 2   USA 204 Eowyn (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/
DNS		 11 10 12 10 11 11 13 11 14/
DNF		   126.0


13. 14   USA 205 Tigress J 70 Timothy Weibel 13 10 10 11 13 13 14/
DNF		 14/
DNC		 7 12 11   128.0
 


J 22


1.
  USA 87 North Sails J 22 Alfonso M Bringas



3 5 2 1 7 1 1   20.0


2.
  USA 1578 Lucy J 22 Cory Sertl



4 3 3 5 5 4 2   26.0


3.
  USA 489 Mo' Money J 22 Victor Snyder



2 2 1 8 3 6 6   28.0


4.
Quantum Sails  USA 1464 Escape J 22 John Huebschmann



5 4 7 4 1 3 4   28.0


5.
  USA 1649 The Jug 4 1 J 22 Christopher Doyle



1 1 5 2 9 5 8   31.0


6.
  CAN 457 Three's Company J 22 Paul Davignon



7 6 9 7 2 2 3   36.0


7.
  USA 1026 Bow Down J 22 Jack Carminati



12/
OCS		 7 10 3 6 10 5   53.0


8.
  USA 787 Rufus J 22 David Krystaf



6 11 4 11 4 9 9   54.0


9.
  CAN 952 Eclipse J 22 Brian Young



8 10 11 9 8 8 7   61.0


10.
  CAN 1023 Fluffy J 22 BRECK MCFARLANE



12/
OCS		 8 8 6 10 7 12/
OCS		   63.0


11.
  USA 1645 Sea Bear J 22 Andrew Green



9 9 6 10 11 11 12/
OCS		   68.0
 
 
Course D Racing

One Design Division


Laser 28


1.
  USA 230 Chasse Laser 28 David DeBoy 1 2 1 1 1 1 1



  8.0


2.
  CAN 182 SparkPlug Laser 28 Mike VanderVaart 2 1 2 2 2 2 2



  13.0


3.
  CAN 133 Completely Wound Up Laser 28 Greg Jordan 3 3 3 3 3 3 3



  21.0


4.
  CAN 164 Unplugged Laser 28 John Mills 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 4 4 4



  36.0


5.
  CAN 217 Napadelis Laser 28 Bob Magtanong 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC		 6/
DNC



  42.0
 
 

PHRF_ToT Division


PHRF 1 - Non-spinnaker


1.
  USA 51733 Joyce's Nemesis Beneteau 36.7 SD Jesse Sabin 1 1 1 2 1 1 2



  9.0


2.
  USA 25262 Rogue Wave J 35C Douglas Clarke 2 2 6/
OCS		 1 2 2 1



  16.0


3.
  USA 0000 Sapphire Beneteau 423 Mark Lippman 4 4 2 3 4 3 3



  23.0


4.
  CAN 32407 PEI HU III C&C 41 Duane Myers 3 3 3 4 3 4 4



  24.0
 


PHRF 2 Spinnaker


1.
  CAN 1252 Bad Habit J 24 Rick sherk 3 1 1 1 2 1 1



  10.0


2.
  32965 SILVER BULLET C&C 29-1 Peter Davidson 1 2 2 5 1 2 3



  16.0


3.
  USA 623 STING C&C 29-2 Joel Doyle 2 3 4 4 3 5 5



  26.0


4.
  USA 1139 Squirmy J 24 Alex O'Brien 5 4 3 2 8/
OCS		 3 2



  27.0


5.
  20913 Rockin Chair C&C 29-1 Guy Jones 4 5 5 3 4 4 4



  29.0


6.
  CAN 59974 Tardis Humboldt Bay 30 Barry Jasper 6 6 6 6 8/
DNF		 6 6



  44.0


7.
  CAN 1223 Prime Time 2 Catalina 30TM Terence Kuehn 7/
DNF		 7/
RET		 7/
DNC		 7/
DNC		 5 7 8/
DNC



  48.0
 


PHRF 2 - Non Spinnaker


1.
  USA 406 Perbacco!! C&C 29-2 Shane Vanstrom 3 2 1 4 1 1 2



  14.0


2.
  USA 23 Merci Pearson 30 Tom Staples 1 1 3 2 3 3 4



  17.0


3.
  USA 239 Lucky Lady Pearson 30 Josh Stack 2 3 2 1 4 2 3



  17.0


4.
  USA 3855 Battlestar Pegasus C&C Redwing 30 Andrews Hooker 4 5 4 3 2 4 1



  23.0


5.
  CAN 4628 Rode Crew CS 30 Joseph Lewandowski 5 4 5 5 6/
RET		 6/
DNS		 6/
DNC



  37.0
 
2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 Race
9		 Race
10		 Race
11		 T
O		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 9 8 6 11 7

[12] 65.0


2. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 8 9 9 9 9

[11] 73.0


3. 11   USA 76 QUIXY J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 13 13 13 13 12

[13] 102.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 3   USA 313 FM J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 1 3 3 4 2 3 6   34.0


2. 9   USA 302 Maximón J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 4 1 2 7 9 2 3   44.0


3. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 6 7 5 9 4 1 5   74.0


4. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 7 9 9 8 12 6 12   96.0


5. 8   CAN 813 Maverick J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 9 12 7 12 11 9 10   98.0


6. 5   USA 235 Liberti J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/
OCS		 13 13 10 11 10 6 10 8 9   116.0


7. 2   USA 204 Eowyn J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/
DNS		 11 10 12 10 11 11 13 11 14/
DNF		   126.0
 
Protector - 660 x 82BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

