Laura Weyler’s Hijinks rules J/88 North American Championship

Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 Christopher Howell Final day - J/88 North American Championship 2017 Christopher Howell

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 6:42 amTim Finkle’s Seaweed came on strong to take the silver position with 23 points. Doug Newhouse’s Yonder tied on points with Iris Vogel’s Deviation at 29 for third and fourth, respectively.





Weyler bought her J/88 about a year and a half ago, and was especially satisfied to win this Championship on her home turf. When asked who on her team she’d like to recognize, she said, “If I were Belichick, I’d have to say it’s Brady. Adam was flawless, as well as the rest of the crew!” The J/88 Class was formed earlier this year, and Weyler thanked Iris Vogel, the first Class President, for “leading this Class into the future. It’s going to be a growing Class. The level of competition will continually attract people to buy these boats.”









Winds on Lake Ontario were around five - seven knots on Sunday, when Hijinks won the first two races, giving them a scoreline of one, one, three, one, five, two, one, one. The rest of the fleet battled in the ninth and final duel to determine the top five overall:



1. Hijinks, USA27, Laura Weyler - 1 -1 -3 -1 -5 -2 -1 -1 -[14]; 15

2. Seaweed, USA93, Tim Finkle - 4 -2 -6 -[10] -4 -1 -2 -3 -1; 23

3. Yonder, USA35, Douglas Newhouse - 2 -6 -[9] -4 -1 -4 -4 -5 -3; 29

4. Deviation, USA24, Iris Vogel - [6] -4 -5 -2 -2 -3 -5 -4 -4; 29

5. Touch 2 Play, CAN56, James Egloff - 3 -[7] -2 -5 -3 -7 -7 -2 -2; 31



The top Corinthian team was Joseph & Jeffrey Pawlowski on Easy Eights.









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155979