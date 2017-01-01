Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Laura Weyler's Hijinks keeps control of J/88 North American Champs

by Christopher Howell today at 3:29 am
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
After two more races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler’s Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage heading into the final races on Sunday.

2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



With Adam Burns at the helm, Hijinks lodged its lowest finish thus far—a fifth—in race five, but was able to discard the score as their throw-out after race six. A second in that contest leaves Hijinks with eight net points in six races. Iris Vogel’s Deviation earned a two, three on Saturday to move into second place at 16 net points. Tim Finkle’s Seaweed and Doug Newhouse’s Yonder are tied just one notch back.

2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Saturday began with breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas, as Newhouse’s Yonder triumphed over Vogel’s Deviation and James Egloff’s Touch 2 Play. The Race Committee had to shorten the course in the next race as winds decreased. Finkle’s Seaweed earned the win, trailed by Weyler and Vogel. The 13 J/88s stayed on the water hoping for the breeze to return, but an additional race was not able to be completed.

2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 T
O		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 7 Quantum Sails  USA 27 Hijinks J 88 Laura Weyler 1 1 3 1 5 2

[5] 8.0


2. 4   USA 24 Deviation J 88 Iris Vogel 6 4 5 2 2 3

[6] 16.0


3. 12   USA 93 Seaweed J 88 Tim Finkle 4 2 6 10 4 1

[10] 17.0


4. 15   USA 35 Yonder J 88 Douglas Newhouse 2 6 9 4 1 4

[9] 17.0


5. 16   USA 80 Wings J 88 Mike Bruno 5 3 1 6 7 5

[7] 20.0


6. 17   CAN 56 Touch 2 Play J 88 James Egloff 3 7 2 5 3 7

[7] 20.0


7. 9   USA 1 Jazz J 88 Douglas McKeige 7 5 4 3 6 6

[7] 24.0


8. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights (Corinthian) J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 9 8

[12] 41.0


9. 6   USA 88 Exile J 88 Andy Graff 8 8 8 8 10 11

[11] 42.0


10. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas (Corinthian) J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 8 9

[11] 46.0


11. 3   USA 64 BLUE J 88 Brian O'Malley 10 9 10 11 11 10

[11] 50.0


12. 10   USA 11 Night Owl J 88 Richard Lohr 11 12 13 12 12 12

[13] 59.0


13. 11   USA 76 QUIXY (Corinthian) J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 13 13

[13] 64.0
 


Beneteau 36.7


1.
  CAN 141 Zingara Beneteau First 36.7 Richard Reid



1 1

  2.0


2.
  USA 52283 Obsession Beneteau First 36.7 Norm Stessing



4 2

  6.0


3.
  Can 93188 Abino Beneteau First 36.7 Philippe Drouin



2 5

  7.0


4.
North Sails  CAN 184 Neptune's Car Beneteau First 36.7 Brian Rutter



3 4

  7.0


5.
  CAN 225 Shane Returns Beneteau First 36.7 Jeffrey Long



5 3

  8.0


6.
  CAN 51725 SnapShot II Beneteau First 36.7 George Poulias



6 7

  13.0


7.
  USA 52397 Wind Chill Beneteau First 36.7 Mark Schimley



8 6

  14.0


8.
  USA 51975 R2 Beneteau First 36.7 Eric Herbert



7 8

  15.0
 
 
Course B Racing

One Design Division


8 Metre


1.
  CAN 9 Thisbe 8 Metre John Mitchele 1 3 1




  5.0


2.
  CAN 7 Severn 8 Metre Cedric Gyles 2 1 3




  6.0


3.
  CAN 2 Norseman 8 Metre Robert Roy 3 2 2




  7.0
 


Melges 24


1.
  CAN 031 Rush Melges 24 Mike Gozzard 1 1 3




  5.0


2.
  CAN 262 Surprise Melges 24 Dan Berezin 2 2 1




  5.0


3.
  CAN 99 Spitfire Melges 24 John Marentette 3 3 2




  8.0


4.
  CAN 723 723 Melges 24 Uri Saks 4 6/TLE 4




  14.0
 
 

PHRF_ToT Division


Multihull


1.
  USA 19 Triumph Corsair 28 Bryan Mackey 1 1 1




  3.0


2.
  CAN 34 Tri Me Contour 34 SC Dan Klick 4/DNC 2 2




  8.0


3.
  56737 Tri To Fly Corsair 31 John Heizer 4/DNC 4/DNC 4/DNC




  12.0
 


PHRF 1 - Spinnaker


1.
  CAN 49391 Loyalist J 35 Andrew Kooiman 2 6/TLE 2




  10.0


2.
Quantum Sails  USA 41999 FUTURES J 124 John Reinhold 4 6/TLE 1




  11.0


3.
  73320 Crime Scene J 35 Paul-Angus Bark 3 6/TLE 3




  12.0


4.
UK Sailmakers  CAN 636 Ali-Kat J 105 Ed Berkhout 1 6/TLE 6/DNF




  13.0


5.
  CAN 394 Solvenn Jeanneau SF 37 Edward McCormack 5 6/TLE 4




  15.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


Tripp 26 Great Lakes Championship


1.
  USA 2634 A Parent Tripp Tripp 26 Brett Harrison 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 1   11.0


2.
  CAN 83190 Slapshot Tripp 26 Tom Freeman 3 7 4 3 1 2 2 3   25.0


3.
  USA 83269 GOIN' Tripp 26 Dennis Hannick 4 1 6 1 3 3 5 6   29.0


4.
  USA 50737 Redline Tripp 26 Mike Stasko 5 5 5 7 4 4 3 2   35.0


5.
  USA 46242 Rode Tripp Tripp 26 Robert Brown 2 3 3 4 7 6 4 7   36.0


6.
  CAN 93339 Zoom Tripp 26 Mark Shannon 6 4 2 6 6 7 7 5   43.0


7.
  CAN 12626 Exocet Tripp 26 Allan Prits 7 6 7 5 5 5 6 4   45.0
 


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 4   USA 1037 Junior J 70 John Newell 1 2 2 4 2 2 1 3   17.0


2. 3   USA 313 FM (Corinthian) J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 1 3 3 4   23.0


3. 9   USA 302 Maximón (Corinthian) J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 4 1 2 7   30.0


4. 12   CAN 360 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 2 1 1 1 5 5 14/DNF 2   31.0


5. 11   USA 61 Reveille J 70 Justin Hays / Ben Zahradnik 5 4 5 5 11 4 4 1   39.0


6. 10   USA 194 Napoleon J 70 Eric Tanski 8 8 7 6 3 6 6 5   49.0


7. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 6 7 5 9   64.0


8. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville (Corinthian) J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 7 9 9 8   66.0


9. 8   CAN 813 Maverick (Corinthian) J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 9 12 7 12   68.0


10. 1   USA 499 El Jefe J 70 Richard Veale 11 11 8 9 8 8 8 10   73.0


11. 2   USA 204 Eowyn (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/DNS 11 10 12 10 11 11   88.0


12. 5   USA 235 Liberti (Corinthian) J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/OCS 13 13 10 11 10 6   89.0


13. 14   USA 205 Tigress J 70 Timothy Weibel 13 10 10 11 13 13 14/DNF 14/DNC   98.0
 


J 22


1.
  USA 1649 The Jug 4 1 J 22 Christopher Doyle



1 1 5 2   9.0


2.
  USA 87 North Sails J 22 Alfonso M Bringas



3 5 2 1   11.0


3.
  USA 489 Mo' Money J 22 Victor Snyder



2 2 1 8   13.0


4.
  USA 1578 Lucy J 22 Cory Sertl



4 3 3 5   15.0


5.
Quantum Sails  USA 1464 Escape J 22 John Huebschmann



5 4 7 4   20.0


6.
  CAN 457 Three's Company J 22 Paul Davignon



7 6 9 7   29.0


7.
  USA 1026 Bow Down J 22 Jack Carminati



12/OCS 7 10 3   32.0


8.
  USA 787 Rufus J 22 David Krystaf



6 11 4 11   32.0


9.
  CAN 1023 Fluffy J 22 BRECK MCFARLANE



12/OCS 8 8 6   34.0


10.
  USA 1645 Sea Bear J 22 Andrew Green



9 9 6 10   34.0


11.
  CAN 952 Eclipse J 22 Brian Young



8 10 11 9   38.0
 
 
Course D Racing

One Design Division


Laser 28


1.
  USA 230 Chasse Laser 28 David DeBoy 1 2 1 1



  5.0


2.
  CAN 182 SparkPlug Laser 28 Mike VanderVaart 2 1 2 2



  7.0


3.
  CAN 133 Completely Wound Up Laser 28 Greg Jordan 3 3 3 3



  12.0


4.
  CAN 217 Napadelis Laser 28 Bob Magtanong 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC



  24.0


5.
  CAN 164 Unplugged Laser 28 John Mills 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC



  24.0
 
 

PHRF_ToT Division


PHRF 1 - Non-spinnaker


1.
  USA 51733 Joyce's Nemesis Beneteau 36.7 SD Jesse Sabin 1 1 1 2



  5.0


2.
  USA 25262 Rogue Wave J 35C Douglas Clarke 2 2 6/OCS 1



  11.0


3.
  USA 0000 Sapphire Beneteau 423 Mark Lippman 4 4 2 3



  13.0


4.
  CAN 32407 PEI HU III C&C 41 Duane Myers 3 3 3 5



  14.0
 


PHRF 2 Spinnaker


1.
  CAN 1252 Bad Habit J 24 Rick sherk 3 1 1 1



  6.0


2.
  32965 SILVER BULLET C&C 29-1 Peter Davidson 1 2 2 5



  10.0


3.
  USA 623 STING C&C 29-2 Joel Doyle 2 3 4 4



  13.0


4.
  USA 1139 Squirmy J 24 Alex O'Brien 5 4 3 2



  14.0


5.
  20913 Rockin Chair C&C 29-1 Guy Jones 4 5 5 3



  17.0


6.
  CAN 59974 Tardis Humboldt Bay 30 Barry Jasper 6 6 6 6



  24.0


7.
  CAN 1223 Prime Time 2 Catalina 30TM Terence Kuehn 7/DNF 7/RET 7/DNC 7/DNC



  28.0
 


PHRF 2 - Non Spinnaker


1.
  USA 23 Merci Pearson 30 Tom Staples 1 1 3 2



  7.0


2.
  USA 239 Lucky Lady Pearson 30 Josh Stack 2 3 2 1



  8.0


3.
  USA 406 Perbacco!! C&C 29-2 Shane Vanstrom 3 2 1 4



  10.0


4.
  USA 3855 Battlestar Pegasus C&C Redwing 30 Andrews Hooker 4 5 4 3



  16.0


5.
  CAN 4628 Rode Crew CS 30 Joseph Lewandowski 5 4 5 5



  19.0
 
 2017 CanAm Challenge - Youngstown Yacht Club - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 T
O		 Total
Course A Racing

One Design Division


J 88 North American Championship


1. 5   USA 2 Easy Eights J 88 Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski 12 10 7 7 9 8

[12] 41.0


2. 1   USA 34 Albóndigas J 88 Al Minella 9 11 11 9 8 9

[11] 46.0


3. 11   USA 76 QUIXY J 88 Cindy Goodin 13 13 12 13 13 13

[13] 64.0
 
 
Course C Racing

One Design Division


J 70 Lake Ontario Championship


1. 3   USA 313 FM J 70 Tod Sackett 4 3 3 2 1 3 3 4   23.0


2. 9   USA 302 Maximón J 70 Paul Cannon 3 6 4 3 4 1 2 7   30.0


3. 15 North Sails  USA 54 Little Rascal J 70 Rick Pfarr 7 9 9 12 6 7 5 9   64.0


4. 7   USA 303 Margaritaville J 70 Scott Dinse 6 7 12 8 7 9 9 8   66.0


5. 8   CAN 813 Maverick J 70 Rich Jones 10 5 6 7 9 12 7 12   68.0


6. 2   USA 204 Eowyn J 70 Peter Winkelstein 9 14/DNS 11 10 12 10 11 11   88.0


7. 5   USA 235 Liberti J 70 Greg Berti 12 14/OCS 13 13 10 11 10 6   89.0
 


Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday. The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted on 29 Jul 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race sets sail
A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as CYCA started 32nd Land Rover Sydney GC Yacht Race A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions.
Posted on 29 Jul Dorade arrives in Australia to kick off 'Dorade Down Under' Campaign
The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s and holds a competitive edge over its modern counterparts to this day. The 52-foot wooden yawl arrived in Brisbane earlier this week to begin putting her reputation to the test with its “Dorade Down Under” campaign. The ambitious program consists of seven races off the southern coast of Australia
Posted on 29 Jul Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal. The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul Oman Sail eye the podium in the Tour de France à la Voile super-final
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall. Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall, and only two points behind the third place team in what has proved to be a closely fought Tour.
Posted on 28 Jul Azzurra leads 52 Super Series after finishing third at Puerto Portals
The breeze kicked in a bit late and a bit light, 8 knots from the southwest that gradually built to 12. The final results saw the Turkish team aboard Provezza, helmed by Peter Holmberg, on the top spot of the podium for the first time.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy