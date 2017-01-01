Laura Weyler's Hijinks keeps control of J/88 North American Champs

With Adam Burns at the helm, Hijinks lodged its lowest finish thus far—a fifth—in race five, but was able to discard the score as their throw-out after race six. A second in that contest leaves Hijinks with eight net points in six races. Iris Vogel’s Deviation earned a two, three on Saturday to move into second place at 16 net points. Tim Finkle’s Seaweed and Doug Newhouse’s Yonder are tied just one notch back.









Saturday began with breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas, as Newhouse’s Yonder triumphed over Vogel’s Deviation and James Egloff’s Touch 2 Play. The Race Committee had to shorten the course in the next race as winds decreased. Finkle’s Seaweed earned the win, trailed by Weyler and Vogel. The 13 J/88s stayed on the water hoping for the breeze to return, but an additional race was not able to be completed.











