Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race starts with spinnaker spectacular

Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine

by Lizzi Rountree today at 1:05 pmAt 11:10am on Tuesday, 27th December, Blackwood called an all-clear start for the 44 boats competing in the 10th anniversary race. The original start time of 10:30am was delayed due to a large ship exiting the Tamar River, making the start right at the turn of the tide. “With the tide starting to run and the wind behind them, no one wants to pull the trigger early. The penalty for being over is to return to the line and re-cross, ” said Shaun Tiedemann, skipper of Hobart’s Philosopher. The last boat to cross the start line was a lengthy three minutes after the gun.It was a pin-heavy line due to the slightly favourable pressure on the west side of the river in the light sou’easterly morning breeze. The asymmetric boats needed to hug the western shore to have the best approach into Georgetown. Gary Smith, current Launceston to Hobart record holder and Olympic sailor in the ’88 Games, executed this perfectly, skippering a brilliant pin-end start for The Fork in the Road, making the team the clear race leader out of the mouth of the Tamar. The symmetrical kite yachts, such as FilePro (skipper Darren Clark) and Wild West (skipper Michael Denney), were able to sail straight with the wind and stick to the centre of the river. Of the smaller boats in the fleet, Richard Gates’ Absolut, Mumm 36 B&G Advantage skippered by Jeff Cordell, and the team of David Wyatt and Gordon Clark with Silicon Ship had “cracker starts” according to Tiedemann. “They nailed the timing beautifully, and gave the big boys a run for their money.”Not all 44 boats popped the kite with the gun, according to Ron Bugg, father of Tassie’s silver medalist in Rio, Matt Bugg. “Tilt [skippered by Peter Cretan] was way back carrying a Code Zero, but once they put a kite up they were off”. A Code Zero is a deep-cut headsail designed for sailing low angles downwind, but with wind directly astern it isn’t as powerful as a spinnaker. Cretan has since made gains on The Fork and at the time of writing was sitting neck and neck.





Hyped newcomer Nicky C, this year’s only Queenslander and first ever catamaran skippered by Ian Cooper, was one of the last boats to cross the line, but was soon averaging 8 knots to race leader The Fork’s 6.5 knots, making significant gains through the fleet, tacking the furthest offshore, with Stephen McElwee’s Lawless in close pursuit.



The start of Tassie’s longest offshore race brought the crowds out in force at Beauty Point, with dozens of spectator yachts on the river, as well as canoes and a swarm of jet skis. Several thousand people lined the shores of the Tamar. According to Sylvia, a Tamar Yacht Club volunteer, “There were so many spectators this morning, it looked like Garden Island sunk a bit!” Donelda Niles, Immediate Past Commodore of Tamar Yacht Club, described the morning’s start as magic: “Within two minutes of go there were kites popping up left, right and centre across the river”. Niles hoisted the start flags - something to do while she waits for her son to finish his first ever Sydney to Hobart race aboard Hobart-based Cromarty Magellan, currently leading the Sydney on Corinthian handicap.



The northern spectators weren't the only ones transfixed on the race start, as tracking went live at the Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Race Village on the Hobart waterfront. Tourists and race followers alike enjoyed up-to-the-minute news and activities whilst grabbing a pie and a drink from some of Hobart’s finest vendors.

