Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race starts with spinnaker spectacular

by Lizzi Rountree today at 1:05 pm
Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine
The 2016 Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race started with a “spinnaker spectacular!” as described by John Blackwood, this year’s Race Director. “Spinnakers went up within seconds of the gun and away they went.”

At 11:10am on Tuesday, 27th December, Blackwood called an all-clear start for the 44 boats competing in the 10th anniversary race. The original start time of 10:30am was delayed due to a large ship exiting the Tamar River, making the start right at the turn of the tide. “With the tide starting to run and the wind behind them, no one wants to pull the trigger early. The penalty for being over is to return to the line and re-cross, ” said Shaun Tiedemann, skipper of Hobart’s Philosopher. The last boat to cross the start line was a lengthy three minutes after the gun.

It was a pin-heavy line due to the slightly favourable pressure on the west side of the river in the light sou’easterly morning breeze. The asymmetric boats needed to hug the western shore to have the best approach into Georgetown. Gary Smith, current Launceston to Hobart record holder and Olympic sailor in the ’88 Games, executed this perfectly, skippering a brilliant pin-end start for The Fork in the Road, making the team the clear race leader out of the mouth of the Tamar. The symmetrical kite yachts, such as FilePro (skipper Darren Clark) and Wild West (skipper Michael Denney), were able to sail straight with the wind and stick to the centre of the river. Of the smaller boats in the fleet, Richard Gates’ Absolut, Mumm 36 B&G Advantage skippered by Jeff Cordell, and the team of David Wyatt and Gordon Clark with Silicon Ship had “cracker starts” according to Tiedemann. “They nailed the timing beautifully, and gave the big boys a run for their money.”

Not all 44 boats popped the kite with the gun, according to Ron Bugg, father of Tassie’s silver medalist in Rio, Matt Bugg. “Tilt [skippered by Peter Cretan] was way back carrying a Code Zero, but once they put a kite up they were off”. A Code Zero is a deep-cut headsail designed for sailing low angles downwind, but with wind directly astern it isn’t as powerful as a spinnaker. Cretan has since made gains on The Fork and at the time of writing was sitting neck and neck.

Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine
Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine



Hyped newcomer Nicky C, this year’s only Queenslander and first ever catamaran skippered by Ian Cooper, was one of the last boats to cross the line, but was soon averaging 8 knots to race leader The Fork’s 6.5 knots, making significant gains through the fleet, tacking the furthest offshore, with Stephen McElwee’s Lawless in close pursuit.

The start of Tassie’s longest offshore race brought the crowds out in force at Beauty Point, with dozens of spectator yachts on the river, as well as canoes and a swarm of jet skis. Several thousand people lined the shores of the Tamar. According to Sylvia, a Tamar Yacht Club volunteer, “There were so many spectators this morning, it looked like Garden Island sunk a bit!” Donelda Niles, Immediate Past Commodore of Tamar Yacht Club, described the morning’s start as magic: “Within two minutes of go there were kites popping up left, right and centre across the river”. Niles hoisted the start flags - something to do while she waits for her son to finish his first ever Sydney to Hobart race aboard Hobart-based Cromarty Magellan, currently leading the Sydney on Corinthian handicap.

The northern spectators weren't the only ones transfixed on the race start, as tracking went live at the Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Race Village on the Hobart waterfront. Tourists and race followers alike enjoyed up-to-the-minute news and activities whilst grabbing a pie and a drink from some of Hobart’s finest vendors.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Henri Lloyd 50 YearsWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Race record smashed
On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Perpetual Loyal smashed the race record On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, in the strongest downwind conditions in recent times, certainly as good as the 1999 iteration of the blue water classic, Anthony Bell’s supermaxi, Perpetual Loyal, the former Speedboat and then Rambler 100, smashed the race record for the famous 628-nautical mile event.
Posted today at 3:37 pm Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted today at 3:00 pm Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race – Day 1
After a textbook pin-end start executed by Gary Smith, The Fork in the Road led the fleet until Tilt overtook her After a textbook pin-end start executed by Gary Smith (current record holder), The Fork in the Road led the fleet until Tilt, skippered by Peter Cretan, overtook her as the line-honours leaders heading into the first night of the race just shy of Tomahawk.
Posted today at 1:18 pm Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – right turn means record in mortal danger?
A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. Those that did a lot of Hobarts in the 90s would scoff at the thought of using the kite sheets for the whole journey. Their memories would be why they even bothered to clip them onto the rail at all.
Posted today at 1:09 pm Act 1 builds to a climax in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The crack crew on Anthony Bell’s super maxi Perpetual LOYAL is storming down the Tasmanian east coast. At her current 16 knots, Anthony Bell’s big black super maxi is set to arrive in Hobart between midnight and 2am.
Posted today at 10:32 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Derwent awake or asleep for Loyal?
With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast, it does appear that barring a mechanical failure, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal will be the first boat into Storm Bay tonight, and well on record pace too!
Posted today at 6:44 am Relentless pace continues at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart
Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. The frontrunners, having negotiated the infamous Bass Strait, are making rapid progress down the east coast of Tasmania on route to the finish in Hobart.
Posted today at 6:24 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Will this be the year of the V70’s?
The current race leader of Rolex Sydney Hobart overall, New Zealand V70 Giacomo, is confident of maintaining full speed The current race leader of the Rolex Sydney Hobart overall, the New Zealand V70 Giacomo, is confident of maintaining full speed as she closes on the Tasmanian north-east coast this afternoon with a possible ETA in Hobart of 5am.
Posted today at 5:58 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Out the Heads and turn right VIDEO
The waters off Sydney Heads can be choppy at the best of times, but on Boxing Day afternoon when the first half of the The waters off Sydney Heads can be choppy at the best of times, but on Boxing Day afternoon when the first half of the fleet has rounded the seaward mark on the big race south, the seas are chaotic, chopped up by dozens of power boats following the fleet through the Heads. The Bow Caddy Media team was parked close to the southernmost
Posted today at 5:45 am Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Rose Flynn
Rose Flynn provided this gallery of images from Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race. Rose Flynn provided this gallery of images from Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:26 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy