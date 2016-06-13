Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race - Major gains across the fleet

2016 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race Rose Flynn 2016 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race Rose Flynn

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150776

by Lizzi Rountree today at 6:16 amPeter Haros, Rear Commodore of race host club Derwent Sailing Squadron, is well and truly back in the race aboard Mr Burger, after towing the retired Rumbeat to shore on Day 1. He and his crew are now 20th in line honours, with redress timing still to be awarded.Force 11, one of the fleet’s few double-handers, is winning its category and 13th overall, whilst Neil Snare’s Winstead Wines has made leaps and bounds throughout the day and is now a serious contender for the PHS1 and AMS1 handicap divisions. Other handicap contenders include Kaiulani for PHS Overall and IRC2, and Emotional Rescue for both AMS Overall and AMS2.Line honours contenders have chopped and changed throughout the day, with The Fork in the Road, Tilt, Wild West and B&G Advantage all having turns at the front, with FilePro chasing gallantly. Having rounded Cape Raoul, Tilt is powering towards the Iron Pot in the lead. Current best estimate of first across the line is 6.30pm, though with the unpredictable Derwent and its penchant for patchy waters, it is still anyone’s guess.