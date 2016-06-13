Please select your home edition
Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race – Day 2

by Lizzi Rountree today at 1:04 pm
Proper National Pies Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Matthew Kaine
“There’s sea fog, no wind, and we’ve run out of jokes”, according to race host Commodore Steve Chau aboard Absolut. A good storm can be weathered, but there’s nothing quite like the agony of drifting around — and in the case of Steelin Time, a figure of eight, just off Mount William National Park.

As the day progressed, the fleet condensed in the light-to-no wind. Tilt overtook Wild West, with both yachts heading out east looking to ride a bit of southbound current in the deeper ocean waters. It wasn't long before Wild West tacked back in towards shore, joining a rapidly advancing The Fork in the Road doing double the speed of its competitors. Though still neck and neck, The Fork currently sits in first place, followed by Wild West, with Tilt hot on their heels.

Filepro, closely tailing Tilt in the early afternoon, is now in a battle for fourth, together with B&G Advantage, Masquerade, and Absolut who has managed to hold onto IRC overall and AMS1. RQSix, skippered by Mike Church, now leads AMS overall, and Chris Brearley helming Ubique of Hobart is currently winning PHS overall.

The trio that took the outside track yesterday continue to chase the fleet. Footloose has split wide heading the farthest east, and it's still a battle of the brothers as Nicky C holds the edge on Kaiulani. Lawless crawls behind in 43rd — soon to be 42nd as Southern Swordfish, sitting in 23rd, formally retired at 18:30 because “there is no wind”.
