Late afternoon racing and Bermudian ceremony will start America’s Cup

by America's Cup today at 1:10 pm
Organisers of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America’s Cup Village on Friday 26th May.

Racing will now start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in the first match race of the 35th America’s Cup. That battle will set the stage for races two, three and four of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, when all six teams will take each other on the water on the first day of racing. Artemis Racing will race against SoftBank Team Japan in race two; Groupama Team France against Emirates Team New Zealand in race three; and Land Rover BAR against Artemis Racing in race four.

With each match race scheduled to last approximately 20 minutes, day one of the race schedule is provisionally due to conclude at 7pm. Then, all eyes will turn to the main stage in the America’s Cup Village where the official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup will begin.

An exciting combination of music, live performers, fireworks, Red Bull skydivers and entertainment is planned which will celebrate the kick-off to the greatest race on water.

Russell Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup said: “This is the perfect way to start what I believe is going to be the best America’s Cup yet. With race one of the 35th America’s Cup starting at 5pm we are looking forward to welcoming fans to watch the opening races then soon afterwards enjoy the evening activities.”

Existing ticket holders for the America’s Cup race village or any other purchased spectator experiences on May 26th will be able to access the Opening Ceremony at no additional cost. The America’s Cup Village will open to all ticket holders from 3pm.
