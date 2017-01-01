Laser World Championship - Australian duo jostle for podium finishes

2017 Laser Standard Men's World Championships - Day 5 International Laser Class Association 2017 Laser Standard Men's World Championships - Day 5 International Laser Class Association http://www.laserinternational.org

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157384

by David Sygall today at 8:23 amThe pair are in pursuit of Cyprus national hero Pavlos Kontides, whose Silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London was the first medal ever won by his nation.After 10 Races at the prestigious World Championship, Burton is in second place on 30 points and Wearn is third on 31 points. The Australians’ form indicates they are ready to pounce on any mistake by Kontides, who holds a 15 point advantage. The final two Races of the regatta are scheduled for tonight, Australian time.Burton captured the ultimate prize in Rio last year with a come-from-behind win over Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic. However, Burton only narrowly secured Australia’s one Olympic position in the Laser Class ahead of Wearn, who last month won the 2018 World Championship Test Event at Aarhus in Denmark, in front of second-placed Burton.“Even though just one guy can go to the Olympics at the end of the four years, I think they all get some pride in making a competitive environment that helps that guy do well,” Australian Sailing Team Laser coach Michael Blackburn said.