Laser Radial Youth Worlds - Josh Armit wins U-17 World title

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 11:40 amArmit finished just out of the medals in the Open championship after three-way tie, and was placed fourth overall after the tie-breaker process was applied.He was competing against a fleet of 280 boys - his biggest regatta to date.On his Face book page, he thanked his coach Sara Winther for her great coaching support. 'I would also like to thank everyone for all their kind messages of encouragement and support, as well as all those who have helped me on my journey so far.''Moving forward to make the next step I will have to gain more financial support. If anyone has contacts/ideas please PM me.'Olivia Christie was 21st in the girl's fleet.Full results click here







