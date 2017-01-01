Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3

by Eric Faust - ILCA today at 3:50 pmAfter the initial AP flag was taken down on Alpha Course, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.The fleets waited on the water under AP on both courses, until all fleets were sent ashore around 14:00 where postponement continued. The Race Committee stayed afloat to watch the wind perform nearly a 360 at about 2 knots before cancelling for the day.With no races completed, the leaderboard remains unchanged. Racing continues tomorrow with three more qualifying races scheduled.1. Guido Gallinaro ITA 3pts2. Matias Dietrich ARG 7pts3. Caelin Winchcombe AUS 7pts4. Gregoire Peverelli SUI 8pts5. Maor Ben Harosh ISR 8pts6. Anastasios Panagiotidis GRE 9pts7. Josh Armit NZL 11pts8. Dimitris Papadimitriou GRE 12pts9. Lorenzo Masetti ITA 14pts10. Daniil Krutskikh RUS 14pts1. Julia Buesselberg GER 4pts2. Lin Pletikos SLO 4pts3. Matilda Nicholls GBR 7pts4. Hannah Anderssohn 10pts5. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 11pts6. Laura Schewe GER 17pts7. Justine Van Tongel BEL 17pts8. Emma Savelon NED 19pts9. Valeria Lomatchenko RUS 19pts10. Laila Van Der Meer NED 20pts