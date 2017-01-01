Please select your home edition
Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2

by Eric Faust - ILCA today at 6:10 pm
With sunny skies and a consistent 10 knot breeze, all six fleets completed two races for the second day of the Laser Radial Youth Worlds. A persistent left shift moved across the IJsselmeer throughout the day, causing multiple general recalls and postponements for course and starting line adjustments in every fleet.

On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.

Japan’s Yoshihiro Suzuki sailed to an easy win in the blue fleet while Norway’s Uffe Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet. Slightly lighter winds caused the fleets to spread out in race two. Gregoire Peverelli of Switzerland managed a win in the blue fleet, which paired nicely with his second place from race one today. Local Dutch sailor, Juan Camacho Soares, rounded out the day with his best race of the series; winning the final race on Alpha Course in the red fleet.

Clean starts were equally tricky on Bravo Course as sailors pushed the pin end looking to take advantage of the day’s left shift. Italian Guido Gallinaro dominated the boys’ green fleet with a pair of bullets and, after discarding his fourteenth place from yesterday, now leads the 273-boat boys’ division with a perfect three-point score line followed by a tie between Argentina’s Matias Dietrich and Winchcombe each with seven points.

In the girls’ division, first place is tied between German Julia Buesselberg and Lin Pletikos of Slovenia with four points apiece. Buesselberg found her place at the top of the white fleet today, claiming a first and second for the day. Pletikos won her first race in the purple fleet and followed by sailing her discard sixth place in race two to claim second place overall on a tiebreaker with Buesselberg. Great Britain’s Matilda Nicholls had a consistent day with a two and a four to remain in third place overall in the 106-boat girls’ division.

Racing continues tomorrow with two more races scheduled.

Boys preliminary results after four races:
1. Guido Gallinaro ITA 3pts
2. Matias Dietrich ARG 7pts
3. Caelin Winchcombe AUS 7pts
4. Gregoire Peverelli SUI 8pts
5. Maor Ben Harosh ISR 8pts
6. Anastasios Panagiotidis GRE 9pts
7. Josh Armit NZL 11pts
8. Dimitris Papadimitriou GRE 12pts
9. Lorenzo Masetti ITA 14pts
10. Daniil Krutskikh RUS 14pts

Girls preliminary results after four races:
1. Julia Buesselberg GER 4pts
2. Lin Pletikos SLO 4pts
3. Matilda Nicholls GBR 7pts
4. Hannah Anderssohn 10pts
5. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 11pts
6. Laura Schewe GER 17pts
7. Justine Van Tongel BEL 17pts
8. Emma Savelon NED 19pts
9. Valeria Lomatchenko RUS 19pts
10. Laila Van Der Meer NED 20pts

