Lars Johan Brodtkorb makes history by winning OK Dinghy European title

Lars Johan Brodtkorb - 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship © Robert Deaves Lars Johan Brodtkorb - 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship © Robert Deaves

by Robert Deaves today at 7:29 pmThe forecast strong winds arriving during the night, along with even more rain. Many sailors began packing on waking, but the stalwarts and hardy sailors braved the elements in the dinghy park and hoped to sail. However by 12.00 the conditions had not improved and the forecast was not promising, so the race officer abandoned all further racing.





Last year when Petersen sailed against Cumbley, the Brit broke his rudder in the deciding race. Petersen said, “I am more than happy with the bronze. I had a half chance to get up to gold or silver but I could also lose the bronze very quickly. I got better and better during the event but was still only three points ahead of Thomas [Hansson-Mild].”



“I am proud of winning the bronze in my old home town and it shows that the small towns can do something great if they really work hard for it. This week they got people get out on the water to look at the races and had the big screen in the big tent overlooking the harbour. I am very proud to be part of that.”









Cumbley adds another silver medal to his bronze and silver at the World Championship, but the gold continues to elude him.



“It’s always a shame when we don’t get the last day’s sailing in especially as we were into the first installment of the gold fleet racing. But that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”



“Massive congratulations to Lars Johan. He sailed really well and slick and fast and I had to sail as well as I could just to keep in the mix.”



“It’s a shame we didn’t have a last race tangle, but I think it’s been a really excellently organized regatta, the host cub has done a fantastic job making everyone welcome, and despite the weather, which was less than summer like, it’s been really good and I have really enjoyed myself and looking forward to next year.”









Brodtkorb said, “It feels really good to win. If not for the standings I would have hoped we could sail, but if I was training I would have probably gone out, but it was probably a little bit much for racing. I went to look and it was really windy.”



On his expectations, “I didn’t know what to expect. I knew I could be competitive but that was just because I know Jorgen’s sails and I think that’s important. The days I trained I pretty much only used it for finding mast positions and such.'



“It was kind of preparation for the Finn because I am always working on that and trying to find the best set up. The mast position is very similar to the Finn, and it doesn’t much matter about the boat, as the mast position is so important. I was not quite satisfied before the event, as I couldn’t quite figure it out in time, but changing things around makes it more fun, as it all makes a difference and I really like changing and trying.'









On the OK Dinghy, “I knew how the boat looked so I came because I knew it would be good training, and when the competition started I was always going to try my best but I didn’t really know what to expect.”









While the weather here has been the dominant factor, next year the event moves to the Mediterranean at Bandol on the Côte d’Azur, where the hope is for less Danish weather, but the same great hospitality and competitive racing.













Final results after seven races:





Rank Nat SailNo HelmName Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 Q6 Q7 Total Nett 1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 12.0 8.0 2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2.0 (3.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 13.0 10.0 3rd DEN 1471 Bo Petersen (10.0) 2.0 3.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 31.0 21.0 4th SWE 100 Thomas Hanson-Mild 1.0 (9.0) 8.0 4.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 33.0 24.0 5th NZL 573 Luke Gower (11.0) 7.0 2.0 6.0 1.0 3.0 6.0 36.0 25.0 6th SWE 797 Mats Caap 4.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 (16.0) 6.0 2.0 44.0 28.0 7th GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 9.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 (14.0) 5.0 3.0 44.0 30.0 8th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj (27.0) 2.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 10.0 59.0 32.0 9th GER 71 Andre Budzien 2.0 4.0 8.0 3.0 (10.0) 8.0 8.0 43.0 33.0 10th NZL 566 Greg Wilcox (19.0) 3.0 3.0 10.0 4.0 6.0 12.0 57.0 38.0 11th DEN 1485 Johan Bjorling 8.0 (22.0) 11.0 5.0 7.0 1.0 9.0 63.0 41.0 12th GER 3 Wolfgang Hofener (16.0) 5.0 9.0 7.0 4.0 11.0 5.0 57.0 41.0 13th DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 12.0 1.0 10.0 (19.0) 7.0 13.0 6.0 68.0 49.0 14th GER 803 Martin von Zimmermann 7.0 17.0 9.0 (23.0) 11.0 4.0 5.0 76.0 53.0 15th DEN 10 Jens Lauge (34.0) 11.0 6.0 1.0 5.0 12.0 20.0 89.0 55.0 16th DEN 1495 Jesper Højer 11.0 12.0 7.0 12.0 10.0 (17.0) 11.0 80.0 63.0 17th DEN 1397 Henrik Kofoed Larsen (28.0) 14.0 15.0 2.0 3.0 7.0 25.0 94.0 66.0 18th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 13.0 5.0 4.0 23.0 15.0 14.0 (37.0) 111.0 74.0 19th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk (30.0) 12.0 16.0 8.0 5.0 20.0 14.0 105.0 75.0 20th GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood (59.0) 6.0 16.0 10.0 19.0 16.0 10.0 136.0 77.0 21st GER 806 Jan Kurfeld 5.0 (67.0 BFD) 1.0 67.0 RET 9.0 2.0 2.0 153.0 86.0 22nd GBR 21 Christopher Arnell 20.0 9.0 22.0 12.0 (23.0) 8.0 15.0 109.0 86.0 23rd DEN 1492 Jesper Bendix 16.0 11.0 12.0 (29.0) 9.0 10.0 28.0 115.0 86.0 24th GER 7 Andreas Pich 10.0 28.0 13.0 (34.0) 21.0 9.0 7.0 122.0 88.0 25th DEN 1477 Jorgen Holm 17.0 (31.0) 10.0 20.0 18.0 15.0 12.0 123.0 92.0 26th DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen 23.0 29.0 18.0 9.0 (67.0 BFD) 7.0 8.0 161.0 94.0 27th SWE 2803 Marten Bernesand 3.0 16.0 27.0 26.0 (31.0) 10.0 18.0 131.0 100.0 28th SWE 59 Lars Edwall 21.0 10.0 29.0 19.0 8.0 13.0 (43.0) 143.0 100.0 29th SWE 2830 Jonas Borjesson (39.0) 8.0 14.0 7.0 32.0 39.0 1.0 140.0 101.0 30th GER 775 Jorg Rademacher 32.0 21.0 11.0 13.0 (40.0) 12.0 13.0 142.0 102.0 31st GER 5 Ralf Tietje 28.0 10.0 17.0 11.0 (35.0) 17.0 29.0 147.0 112.0 32nd DEN 3 Jorgen Svendsen 13.0 6.0 5.0 14.0 8.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 180.0 113.0 33rd SWE 2788 Jan-Erik Engholm 6.0 18.0 25.0 (27.0) 26.0 20.0 20.0 142.0 115.0 34th SWE 6 Hakan Tornqvist 14.0 (34.0) 20.0 11.0 12.0 29.0 29.0 149.0 115.0 35th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 22.0 (28.0) 18.0 15.0 17.0 18.0 27.0 145.0 117.0 36th GER 789 Ingo Ballerstein 7.0 24.0 28.0 25.0 12.0 22.0 (36.0) 154.0 118.0 37th DEN 1433 Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6.0 25.0 (36.0) 16.0 27.0 22.0 23.0 155.0 119.0 38th POL 19 Grzegorz Salamon 15.0 21.0 28.0 (47.0) 15.0 26.0 14.0 166.0 119.0 39th DEN 140 Jan Hempel Sparsø 25.0 15.0 30.0 (37.0) 14.0 18.0 17.0 156.0 119.0 40th GBR 67 Andrew Rushworth 5.0 40.0 (41.0) 16.0 26.0 21.0 13.0 162.0 121.0 41st GER 791 Frank Strelow 26.0 24.0 14.0 9.0 25.0 (27.0) 26.0 151.0 124.0 42nd GER 731 Thomas Glas 27.0 20.0 24.0 (67.0 DNC) 13.0 23.0 18.0 192.0 125.0 43rd SWE 2812 Stefan Fagerlund 12.0 29.0 32.0 18.0 (48.0) 26.0 9.0 174.0 126.0 44th DEN 1442 Peter Heide 22.0 (32.0) 19.0 17.0 24.0 30.0 17.0 161.0 129.0 45th SWE 8 Bengt Larsson 15.0 30.0 6.0 (60.0) 40.0 19.0 21.0 191.0 131.0 46th POL 7 Marek Bernat 9.0 13.0 25.0 34.0 36.0 (67.0 DNC) 15.0 199.0 132.0 47th DEN 22 Ask Askholm (52.0) 18.0 23.0 17.0 24.0 24.0 26.0 184.0 132.0 48th GBR 2145 Douglas Powell 37.0 (47.0) 23.0 14.0 20.0 15.0 25.0 181.0 134.0 49th DEN 1463 Lars Andresen (44.0) 13.0 31.0 31.0 27.0 14.0 19.0 179.0 135.0 50th DEN 703 Christian Thomsen 4.0 34.0 38.0 (41.0) 19.0 36.0 7.0 179.0 138.0 51st DEN 1303 John Skjoldby Petersen 17.0 (38.0) 22.0 30.0 29.0 30.0 11.0 177.0 139.0 52nd DEN 1304 Christian Midtgaard 29.0 14.0 13.0 41.0 (45.0) 9.0 34.0 185.0 140.0 53rd DEN 77 Jesper Strandberg 33.0 26.0 26.0 32.0 11.0 23.0 (35.0) 186.0 151.0 54th GER 721 Jørn Wille 20.0 38.0 27.0 15.0 17.0 35.0 (47.0) 199.0 152.0 55th POL 44 Przemyslaw Drozdzik (40.0) 26.0 37.0 33.0 25.0 25.0 16.0 202.0 162.0 56th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 32.0 23.0 20.0 36.0 28.0 (50.0) 23.0 212.0 162.0 57th DEN 1457 Christian Teller 31.0 27.0 21.0 26.0 (53.0) 31.0 27.0 216.0 163.0 58th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 36.0 17.0 30.0 (38.0) 36.0 24.0 21.0 202.0 164.0 59th POL 9 Przemysnaw Kryszczynski (67.0 BFD) 20.0 21.0 31.0 51.0 21.0 24.0 235.0 168.0 60th SWE 3 Jonny Billstrom 26.0 46.0 29.0 20.0 (55.0) 25.0 22.0 223.0 168.0 61st DEN 1395 Anders Buhl 19.0 35.0 31.0 39.0 (43.0) 11.0 34.0 212.0 169.0 62nd DEN 1454 Fritz Banner Pedersen (58.0) 23.0 41.0 13.0 34.0 46.0 16.0 231.0 173.0 63rd GER 4 Lutz Boguhn 21.0 19.0 36.0 30.0 39.0 31.0 (67.0 DNC) 243.0 176.0 64th SWE 2809 Thomas Skeppmark 30.0 16.0 40.0 18.0 38.0 (45.0) 38.0 225.0 180.0 65th DEN 1465 Niels Bjørling (67.0 BFD) 36.0 15.0 21.0 33.0 28.0 48.0 248.0 181.0 66th DEN 1481 Nils Trolland 38.0 (67.0 BFD) 12.0 43.0 34.0 27.0 28.0 249.0 182.0 67th GER 8 Ronald Foest 42.0 33.0 39.0 22.0 13.0 (52.0) 33.0 234.0 182.0 68th DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 3.0 8.0 (67.0 DNC) 32.0 6.0 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 250.0 183.0 69th GER 12 Stefan Rassau 18.0 46.0 33.0 22.0 22.0 48.0 (67.0 DNC) 256.0 189.0 70th DEN 1382 Stig Lassen 18.0 31.0 44.0 36.0 29.0 (45.0) 35.0 238.0 193.0 71st GER 767 Maja Hansson-Mild (43.0) 32.0 33.0 43.0 18.0 37.0 31.0 237.0 194.0 72nd GBR 4 Simon Cox 38.0 (61.0) 35.0 35.0 46.0 19.0 22.0 256.0 195.0 73rd DEN 1483 Henri Skou 14.0 30.0 (58.0) 28.0 49.0 43.0 33.0 255.0 197.0 74th SWE 2804 Ingmar Janson 34.0 36.0 26.0 33.0 37.0 33.0 (42.0) 241.0 199.0 75th DEN 1316 Jesper Sommer (43.0) 35.0 42.0 35.0 16.0 37.0 41.0 249.0 206.0 76th DEN 1424 Henrik Hamann 39.0 39.0 (56.0) 38.0 38.0 35.0 19.0 264.0 208.0 77th DEN 7 Malte Pedersen (45.0) 44.0 DP 32.0 25.0 41.0 29.0 37.0 253.0 208.0 78th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia 24.0 27.0 19.0 6.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 277.0 210.0 79th GBR 2124 Will Croxford 48.0 (53.0) 34.0 27.0 49.0 16.0 36.0 263.0 210.0 80th DEN 1396 Stig Frandsen 60.0 22.0 40.0 21.0 (67.0 DNC) 41.0 30.0 281.0 214.0 81st SWE 2749 Jan-Eric Nystedt 50.0 19.0 (67.0 BFD) 40.0 39.0 32.0 38.0 285.0 218.0 82nd NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra (47.0) 15.0 34.0 39.0 42.0 43.0 46.0 266.0 219.0 83rd SWE 80 Arne Malm 31.0 41.0 (46.0) 24.0 41.0 42.0 40.0 265.0 219.0 84th DEN 1430 Rene Brunn (67.0 DSQ) 45.0 35.0 29.0 50.0 28.0 32.0 286.0 219.0 85th DEN 66 Frank Berg 25.0 33.0 37.0 40.0 20.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 289.0 222.0 86th DEN 1473 BrianTerp 37.0 39.0 43.0 (45.0) 28.0 33.0 42.0 267.0 222.0 87th DEN 1415 Thomas Christensen 44.0 37.0 45.0 (48.0) 30.0 41.0 31.0 276.0 228.0 88th DEN 1484 Olof Stenstrom 29.0 (55.0) 49.0 50.0 35.0 36.0 32.0 286.0 231.0 89th GER 22 Dirk Gericke 35.0 25.0 42.0 (56.0) 42.0 51.0 40.0 291.0 235.0 90th DEN 1441 Peter Korsbjerg 41.0 42.0 (54.0) 51.0 47.0 34.0 24.0 293.0 239.0 91st DEN 1482 Tim Normann 36.0 (60.0) 38.0 55.0 23.0 39.0 49.0 300.0 240.0 92nd GER 678 Heinz Ridder 49.0 (54.0) 43.0 28.0 45.0 34.0 41.0 294.0 240.0 93rd DEN 107 Joe Schubert 33.0 (67.0 BFD) 24.0 42.0 22.0 67.0 DNC 54.0 309.0 242.0 94th GER 777 Jorg Sylvester 23.0 (52.0) 46.0 44.0 47.0 38.0 45.0 295.0 243.0 95th DEN 1392 Poul Vincents 35.0 (51.0) 39.0 49.0 31.0 44.0 51.0 300.0 249.0 96th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 41.0 43.0 (52.0) 46.0 33.0 50.0 45.0 310.0 258.0 97th DEN 1336 Thomas Kvist 48.0 45.0 49.0 52.0 (53.0) 38.0 30.0 315.0 262.0 98th DEN 1333 Mads Bjorndal Robl (57.0) 47.0 53.0 24.0 48.0 47.0 46.0 322.0 265.0 99th DEN 1377 Jonathan Prom Scharff 8.0 42.0 17.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 335.0 268.0 100th SWE 55 Ulf Sahle 46.0 43.0 48.0 42.0 50.0 40.0 (54.0) 323.0 269.0 101st GER 607 Gerd Breitbart 24.0 40.0 54.0 50.0 (60.0) 54.0 52.0 334.0 274.0 102nd DEN 1461 Soren Nielsen (67.0 BFD) 52.0 45.0 44.0 54.0 40.0 39.0 341.0 274.0 103rd GER 680 Jan-Dietmar Dellas (55.0) 44.0 47.0 47.0 51.0 44.0 44.0 332.0 277.0 104th DEN 126 Lars Moller 52.0 56.0 44.0 (57.0) 30.0 49.0 49.0 337.0 280.0 105th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 51.0 49.0 51.0 (53.0) 52.0 32.0 47.0 335.0 282.0 106th DEN 1489 Morten Jensen 53.0 49.0 (57.0) 37.0 56.0 47.0 44.0 343.0 286.0 107th SWE 2802 Claes Heyman (56.0) 50.0 48.0 54.0 43.0 42.0 53.0 346.0 290.0 108th SWE 111 Bertil Eliasson 45.0 41.0 50.0 45.0 44.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 359.0 292.0 109th DEN 1499 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen (67.0 DNF) 56.0 59.0 49.0 37.0 55.0 39.0 362.0 295.0 110th SWE 2792 Anders Widding 51.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 53.0 52.0 46.0 43.0 364.0 297.0 111th SWE 2816 Claes Avellan 40.0 58.0 (62.0) 56.0 32.0 54.0 58.0 360.0 298.0 112th NED 638 Sipke Heokstra 47.0 44.0 59.0 46.0 (61.0) 53.0 51.0 361.0 300.0 113th GBR 2163 Gavin Waldron 54.0 50.0 47.0 51.0 (57.0) 49.0 50.0 358.0 301.0 114th DEN 666 Peter Zeiler 55.0 59.0 53.0 48.0 21.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 370.0 303.0 115th DEN 1437 Per Sorensen 54.0 48.0 (67.0 DNC) 55.0 46.0 52.0 52.0 374.0 307.0 116th DEN 1305 Flemming Hostgaard 46.0 57.0 50.0 (58.0) 58.0 51.0 48.0 368.0 310.0 117th DEN 1458 Soren Sigurdsson 62.0 59.0 (67.0 DNC) 52.0 44.0 48.0 50.0 382.0 315.0 118th BEL 203 Joost Rommelaere 53.0 48.0 51.0 59.0 (64.0) 53.0 56.0 384.0 320.0 119th GER 539 Uli Borchers 49.0 (62.0) 55.0 57.0 59.0 56.0 55.0 393.0 331.0 120th GBR 2080 Paul Pike 50.0 58.0 60.0 60.0 (62.0) 56.0 55.0 401.0 339.0 121st DEN 1262 Dirch Zibrandtsen 56.0 62.0 (63.0) 58.0 55.0 55.0 53.0 402.0 339.0 122nd GER 788 Jessica Finke (61.0) 61.0 56.0 61.0 54.0 57.0 56.0 406.0 345.0 123rd DEN 14 Peter Thybo 57.0 57.0 55.0 54.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 424.0 357.0 124th BEL 214 Paul Verrijdt 42.0 53.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 430.0 363.0 125th DEN 1417 Ingo Griem (67.0 DNF) 54.0 57.0 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 57.0 436.0 369.0 126th DEN 1212 Klaus Jørgensen 64.0 55.0 61.0 59.0 63.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 436.0 369.0 127th GER 651 Frederik Rontgen 58.0 60.0 58.0 62.0 (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 439.0 372.0 128th DEN 112 Svend Jacobsen 63.0 51.0 (67.0 DNS) 67.0 DNS 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 449.0 382.0 129th GBR 2183 Richard Burton (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 469.0 402.0 130th POL 40 Robert Swiecki (67.0 DNC) 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 67.0 DNC 469.0 402.0

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155943