Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club

by Louay Habib today at 5:49 pm
Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com
There is still time to experience the thrill and fun of the J-Cup, celebrating its 18th birthday at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, Torquay, South Devon from 17-19 August, 2017.

The Landsail Tyres J-Cup in Partnership with B&G, has eight races scheduled over three days of highly competitive racing, with excellent facilities ashore and a great social programme. The regatta features four UK National Championships for the J/111, J/109, J/88 and J/97 Classes, and J Boats are also racing under IRC, and in One Design classes.

Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com
Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com



“The first J-Cup was in 2000, and it has proved to be a fantastic get together for the J Boat family.” commented Paul Heys from Key Yachting, the exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

“Every Fastnet year, it makes sense for the regatta to be based in the West Country, and the dates are chosen to fit after the Fastnet finish, and before Torbay and Dartmouth Royal Regattas. We have been to Torbay Yacht Club twice before, and the club is so keen to have us back, plus the facilities are excellent with a superb marina and a lovely bay to sail in, which is easy to reach from the Fastnet finish at Plymouth, just 50 miles away.

Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com
Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com



The J-Cup is not a rally, it is a very competitive regatta, and the motto of the event is to race hard and played hard. So once the final race is finished, we have a big hoedown on the Saturday night, with a grand prize giving, and live music from the sensational soul, rock and funk band, Joey the Lips.”

Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com
Landsail Tyres J-Cup by Royal Torbay Yacht Club © Tim Wright / Photoaction.com http://www.photoaction.com

2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins
The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions. The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.
Posted today at 6:02 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted today at 3:56 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted today at 1:27 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted today at 1:11 pm Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted today at 7:50 am Rolex Fastnet Race - First rock rounding
Rounding the Fastnet Rock at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Rounding the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. The MOD70 became the first yacht to round the race’s emblematic landmark and is making rapid progress some 115-nm ahead of the next boat on the water, George David’s Rambler 88. With 242-nm still to negotiate
Posted today at 3:54 am SMIRW - Competitors prepare for a week of fun and sun
Entries for SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week reached 65 and competitors are already gearing up for a week of sailing. Entries for Townsville Yacht Club’s SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week have reached 65 and competitors are already gearing up for a week of sailing, soaking up sun and catching up with friends for the final northern regatta, held during the first week of spring.
Posted today at 1:18 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS fighting for second place
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls, in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Late today Ludde’s team overtook the 115 foot Nikata, but all day the two boats have been sailing as if attached by elastic.
Posted today at 12:56 am Copa del Rey - One third perfect, two thirds to work on for Team ENGIE
We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. Sébastien Rogues and his Team ENGIE crew are only too aware of this, finishing overall in seventh place in the third event of the GC32 Racing Tour. Still looking for their first major victory on this constantly demanding circuit, Team ENGIE’s foiling catamaran nevertheless had a good start to the competition
Posted today at 12:38 am Fastnet Race - Heavy traffic off Cornwall as Concise rounds the Rock
At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became first boat to round Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became the first boat to round the Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At the time the next boat in the race, George David's Rambler 88 was 111 miles astern. However thanks to their upwind passage their time of 28 hours 49 minutes was well outside of record to the Rock of 22 hours and 21 minutes, set in 2011 by the Loick Peyron
Posted on 7 Aug
