Land Rover Winter Series - Great start for opening races

by CYCA today at 6:31 am
Nigel Stoke’s 61’ Fidelis winner of the Great Veterans Race David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. After a one-hour delay for the Ladies Day competitors, all fleets were off and racing at 12:30pm in a light five knot east south-easterly breeze. The light wind created some congestion at the rounding marks, until an increase to 10 knots was welcomed by the fleet on the shortened course.

Six yachts competed in yesterday’s Great Veterans Race, which is open to yachts over 30 years old that have competed in a Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Nigel Stoke’s Knud Remiers 61, Fidelis well known for winning Line Honours in the 1966 Sydney Hobart Race, claimed victory over Nicole Shrimpton’s Defiance. Simon Kurts sailed into third place with his three-time Sydney Hobart winning yacht, Love & War.

On top of the six yachts in the Great Veterans Race 40 boats lined up for the Ladies Day Race, 24 in the two spinnaker divisions, and 16 in the two non-spinnaker divisions.

2015/16 Clipper Round the World Race skipper Wendy Tuck, steered UBS Wild Thing to win the spinnaker Division One by over four minutes. Tuck was the first Australian female skipper in the Clipper’s history of the race. She has recently been appointed Chief Instructor and Principal of the Australian base for the 2017/18 event.

Clipper Round the World Race skipper Wendy Tuck steering UBS Wild Thing to win the spinnaker Division 1 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Clipper Round the World Race skipper Wendy Tuck steering UBS Wild Thing to win the spinnaker Division 1 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Maike Muth came in second on the Judel & Vorlijk 42, Elena Nova, just 28 seconds ahead of Cyrene 3 skippered by Lindsey Gilbert in third overall in the 13 yacht division.

In Division Two, Linda Goransson steered the Thompson 8.7 Mako, to victory in what was her first ever yacht race. Goransson has spent time over the past year cruising and was ecstatic to take the win.

Mako’s owner, Cameron Wiklund, had nothing but praise for Linda as skipper. “We knew it was going to be a tricky race, but Linda controlled the boat well to maintain speed in the light air and enabled her to make good decisions during the race.”

Second was Louise Stevenson on the Cape 31 Clewless? She narrowly beat the Archambault A31, Precision, skippered by Nicole Butcher by 13 seconds.

Lisa Wilkinson on board Farr 30 Foreign Affair in the Non-Spinnaker Division 1 leading Vivienne MacMahon on the Jarkan 12.5, Marloo. © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Lisa Wilkinson on board Farr 30 Foreign Affair in the Non-Spinnaker Division 1 leading Vivienne MacMahon on the Jarkan 12.5, Marloo. © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Lisa Wilkinson steered Farr 30 Foreign Affair to victory in Non-Spinnaker Division One ahead of Pam Messenger on Utopia by 17 seconds. Matt and Lisa Wilkinson were happy to get a race in the light wind, with Foreign Affair favouring the conditions.

“Lisa did such a great job on Sunday, she’s been out practicing her steering, and it paid off. I’m really proud of her,” Matt commented.

“We actually had more women than men on board the boat which was a sensational effort I think,” Lisa laughed. “We had a tough battle with Utopia from Junction Bell to the finish, and it really was a great day.”

Vivienne Macmahon rounded out the top three on the Jarkan 12.5, Marloo.

In Non-Spinnaker Division Two it was Jenni Hayward who took out the top spot on Defiant, followed two minutes later by Sea Ya, skippered by Melissa Bergin. The Oceanis 40, Hubcap2 finished third, skippered by Anna Soligo.

“The Ladies Day racing is always a great way to open up the Land Rover Winter Series for us,” commented Defiant owner Paul Billingham. “It was Jenni’s first time steering our boat, and she did a great job! I really can’t fault the day we had out there, it was beautiful.”

Whilst she has been crewing on yachts, Jenni said she has newfound respect for skippers. “It was a tough race right until the end, it came down to the wire.” She explained, “It’s good to see so many women not only steering, but also crewing on board boats this year.”

Racing in the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series continues next Sunday when the first pointscore race will be sailed.

Prizes will be awarded to the yachts placed first, second and third in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.

2017 Land Rover Winter Series - Results

2017 Great Veterans Race

PHSTCF results Start : 12:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T
1 45 FIDELIS Nigel Stoke 14:18:52 01:48:52 1.0383 01:53:02
2 11 DEFIANCE Nicole Shrimpton 14:31:11 02:01:11 0.9995 02:01:07
3 294 LOVE AND WAR Simon Kurts 14:32:02 02:02:02 1.0176 02:04:11
4 193 SYONARA Greg Maughan 14:54:33 02:24:33 0.8734 02:06:15
5 A156 LOLITA Nick Cassim 15:06:29 02:36:29 0.8084 02:06:30
6 24 JOSEPHINE Rob Evans 14:43:44 02:13:44 0.9585 02:08:11

Ladies Day Pointscore Series - Spinnaker
Divs1 PHSTCF results Start : 12:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper OffSet Elapsd Fin Tim Score Vis
1 1014 UBS WILD THING Wendy Tuck 38 01:10:38 14:18:38 1.0  
2 65007 ELENA NOVA Maike Muth 35 01:18:18 14:23:18 2.0  
3 8412 CYRENE 3 Lindsey Gilbert 17 01:36:46 14:23:46 3.0  
4 SM6518 ADVENTURESAFETY JEM Sarah Taylor 24 01:30:58 14:24:58 4.0  
5 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 22 01:33:54 14:25:54 5.0  
6 6755 AUSREO Ian Creak 15 01:44:43 14:29:43   Yes
7 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 21 01:39:13 14:30:13 6.0  
8 6081 NEXT R Tomkins A Holstein 25 01:35:42 14:30:42 7.0  
9 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 22 01:40:37 14:32:37 8.0  
10 RQ1123 RUM JUNGLE Jenny Smith 16 01:48:16 14:34:16 9.0  
11 8824 CHANCELLOR Liz Gatsios 11 02:08:24 14:49:24 10.0  
12 2001 QUETZALCOATL Anto Sweetapple 15 02:06:53 14:51:53 11.0  
13 AUS03 SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2 Andrew Wenham 54 01:29:45 14:53:45 12.0  

Divs2 PHSTCF results Start : 12:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper OffSet Elapsd Fin Tim Score Vis
1 T870 MAKO Linda Goransson 30 01:32:58 14:32:58 1.0  
2 4377 CLEWLESS? Louise Stevenson 37 01:31:20 14:38:20 2.0  
3 6807 PRECISION Nicole Butcher 35 01:33:33 14:38:33 3.0  
4 2608 RAPID TRANSIT Beth Abbott 31 01:37:54 14:38:54 4.0  
5 5436 SINEWAVE Barbara Maunsell 37 01:33:47 14:40:47 5.0  
6 5923 TWILIGHT ZONE Michelle Obrien 38 01:35:06 14:43:06 6.0  
7 B347 SPEEDWELL Melissa Geeves 33 01:41:06 14:44:06 7.0  
8 8330 SHIBUMI Lou & Sarah Nighting 38 01:52:04 15:00:04 8.0  
9 AUS4439 JAGGED EDGE Sandra Bellony 15 02:17:57 15:02:57 9.0  
10 2125 SEA RUG HOO HA Peter Howes 5 02:35:21 15:10:21 10.0  
11 8975A ZORA Pacific Sailin Schoo 29 02:12:24 15:11:24 11.0  

Ladies Day Pointscore Series - Non Spinnaker
Divns1 PHSTCF results Start : 12:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper OffSet Elapsd Fin Tim Score Vis
1 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Lisa Wilkinson 26 01:30:46 14:26:46 1.0  
2 7600 UTOPIA Pam Messenger 29 01:28:03 14:27:03 2.0  
3 4715 MARLOO Vivienne Macmahon 26 01:34:19 14:30:19 3.0  
4 6841 PAPILLON Julie Plant 23 01:44:35 14:37:35 4.0  
5 5930 REVE Victoria Stuhlmann 14 01:54:07 14:38:07 5.0  
6 6223 TRIM Lauren Walsh 21 01:51:47 14:42:47 6.0  
7 KA400 SCARLETT O'HARA Grainne Skol 17 01:58:30 14:45:30 7.0  
8 6797 HOLY COW! Kim Clinton 11 02:07:12 14:48:12 8.0  
RET 02 HINEMOA Rebecca Kerswell 25       Yes
RET 8383 KRAKATOA Janet Whitfeld 18     10.0  

Divns2 PHSTCF results Start : 12:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper OffSet Elapsd Fin Tim Score Vis
1 7045 DEFIANT Jenni Hayward 41 01:48:17 14:59:17 1.0  
2 3495 SEA YA Melissa Bergin 19 02:12:31 15:01:31 2.0  
3 6739 HUBCAP2 Anna Soligo 32 02:00:06 15:02:06 3.0  
4 7096 SOLUTION Neale Peppernell 22 02:15:05 15:07:05 4.0  
5 6959 SOLEARES Justine Anson 33 02:14:52 15:17:52 5.0  
RET 5950 SHORETHING Jessica Barr 29     8.0  
RET 7073 SERENDIPITY Emma May 11     8.0  
