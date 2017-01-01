Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Start 2107 - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:16 am
After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Yacht Race.
Wild Oats XI leads the fleet past The Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Limp sails flapped as the horn sounded and the fleet drifted over the start line with Wild Oats XI and then Black Jack being the first out of the harbor in an increasing breeze. Bow Caddy caught the action.
