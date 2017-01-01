Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Start 2107 - Video

Wild Oats XI leads the fleet past The Heads Crosbie Lorimer Wild Oats XI leads the fleet past The Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:16 amLimp sails flapped as the horn sounded and the fleet drifted over the start line with Wild Oats XI and then Black Jack being the first out of the harbor in an increasing breeze. Bow Caddy caught the action.