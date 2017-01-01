Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Start 2107 - Video

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:16 am
Wild Oats XI leads the fleet past The Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Yacht Race. Limp sails flapped as the horn sounded and the fleet drifted over the start line with Wild Oats XI and then Black Jack being the first out of the harbor in an increasing breeze. Bow Caddy caught the action.

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht SaleDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday. The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted on 29 Jul 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race sets sail
A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as CYCA started 32nd Land Rover Sydney GC Yacht Race A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions.
Posted on 29 Jul Dorade arrives in Australia to kick off 'Dorade Down Under' Campaign
The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s and holds a competitive edge over its modern counterparts to this day. The 52-foot wooden yawl arrived in Brisbane earlier this week to begin putting her reputation to the test with its “Dorade Down Under” campaign. The ambitious program consists of seven races off the southern coast of Australia
Posted on 29 Jul Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal. The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul Oman Sail eye the podium in the Tour de France à la Voile super-final
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall. Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall, and only two points behind the third place team in what has proved to be a closely fought Tour.
Posted on 28 Jul Azzurra leads 52 Super Series after finishing third at Puerto Portals
The breeze kicked in a bit late and a bit light, 8 knots from the southwest that gradually built to 12. The final results saw the Turkish team aboard Provezza, helmed by Peter Holmberg, on the top spot of the podium for the first time.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy