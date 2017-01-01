Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race - Pre Race Chat

Quest Crosbie Lorimer Quest Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155964

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 1:13 pmThe general consensus seemed to be that the TP52s stood to do best on handicap. How well these predictions are met we will soon know!