Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race - Pre Race Chat
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 1:13 pm
Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners to get their take on the race ahead and hear something of their plans for Hobart.
The general consensus seemed to be that the TP52s stood to do best on handicap. How well these predictions are met we will soon know!
