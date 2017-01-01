Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus

by Oracle Team USA on 3 Jun
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday, to close out the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers at the top of the leaderboard.

The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.

'That was our goal coming into the competition,' Spithill said. 'We wanted that point as did the other teams. To be honest, it was great to be under some pressure. We had to win that race, Team New Zealand had to win that race. It was great to see our guys respond. I'm very, very proud of the team.'

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/



The first race of the day was the marquee match of the event, pitting the defender against the top scoring challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Oracle Team USA won the start and sailed a controlling race to beat Team New Zealand for the second consecutive time and take a valuable one point advantage into the America's Cup Match.

In the pre-start, the Kiwis dived down to set a hook, but Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby turned the tables, protecting their leeward position and putting a penalty on the New Zealanders off the starting line.

Spithill and his team had a seven-second lead at mark one, extending to nine-seconds at the bottom gate.

The Kiwis made a gain on the upwind leg, and actually crossed ahead near the top gate, but Spithill and Slingsby held their nerve, taking the inside lane at the mark, leading through the gate and extending away.

Oracle Team USA protected its position well from then onwards, taking a 29-second win. Spithill said the match racing move at the top of the course was the race winner.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com



'Both times we've raced Team New Zealand they've made some pretty fundamental mistakes,' Spithill said. 'I think that's something that's powerful for us, having a dedicated tactician like Tom Slingsby to tackle those tricky situations on the race course.'

Starting six for the race against the Kiwis:

Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
Grinder -- Louis Sinclair
Grinder -- Sam Newton
Grinder -- Ky Hurst

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/



Oracle Team USA then closed out the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a relatively straightforward victory over Land Rover BAR.

For the second time in the day, Spithill and Slingsby won the start and led into the bottom gate.

From there, it was a matter of smart race course management to take the win. With the boat configured for stronger winds the team was pushed hard physically to keep enough power distributed to get around the marks.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com



Starting six for the race against the British:

Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
Grinder -- Cooper Dressler
Grinder -- Sam Newton
Grinder -- Graeme Spence

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com



Results and Leaderboard - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers (Team -- wins / losses -- points)

Oracle Team USA -- 8 / 2 -- 9 points (including 1 bonus point)
Emirates Team New Zealand -- 8 / 2 -- 8 points
Land Rover BAR -- 4 / 6 -- 6 points (including 2 bonus points)
Artemis Racing -- 5 / 5 -- 5 points
SoftBank Team Japan -- 3 / 7 -- 3 points
Groupama Team France -- 2 / 8 -- 2 points

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsLancer 40 yearsX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. They had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two on penultimate day
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team NZ with the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France on the penultimate day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Sailing in a perfect 13-15 knot breeze, strong starts and boat speed were the key factors in the Kiwi team dominating both races.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Day 8 - Bragging Rights and Bonus Points up for grabs
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Four races are scheduled to take place, however the key point is not in who makes the cut for the Play-offs, but in whether the Defender Oracle Team USA will take a one point advantage into the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Day 7 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held. Different to other days, the wind was steady in both direction and velocity across the course. This made the racing less volatile and relatively tame. All teams were on their high speed boards. In each of the four races, the team that won the start, led the entire way.
Posted on 3 Jun Groupama Team will not progress to America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. However, according to Helmsman Franck Cammas, the team will leave with a “smile” on their faces after their final race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday 3rd June.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at forecast and the breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores)
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Pre-race pit stop not enough to save the day
A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Champion has second race loss on Day 7 of Qualifiers
On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team NZ The number '7' is lucky for some. On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team New Zealand, winning two races in fine style and going to the top of the points table. The America's Cup Champion Oracle Team USA broke a rudder while training, on the Great Sound, and had to hurriedly return to the team's base in the Royal Dockyard,
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.
Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions a 13-18kt SW wind blowing down the Great Sound. These are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crew
Posted on 2 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy