Kuznetsov's 'Tavatuy' Rallies to take the lead in Scarlino

Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead.

Kuznetsov's crew, which includes tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, was undoubtedly the team to beat today. Their daily performance resulted in a one – four - two scoreline with the breeze swinging between 240 and 260 degrees with about 10 knots of breeze. This ultimately gave the overall lead, but also immediately set a very precious margin between themselves and the pursuers.

Seated second overall with a total of 14 points is Fritz Homann's Wilma maintaining all top-five finishes with Nico Celon on tactics. Current Melges 32 World League leader Matteo Balestrero aboard Giogi with Daniele Cassinari as tactician is in third, confirming him as one of the fastest boats in the fleet.

Rounding out the top five, in fourth and fifth respectively are Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone.

Daily highlights include the all-Corinthian crew of Francesco Graziani on Vitamina winning the second race of the day with Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior coming second. International Class President Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT took the bullet in Race Three.

The forecast for Day Two in Scarlino predicts more intense wind conditions, where Kuznetsov will try to re-engage the fleet and defend his lead. But, just behind him will be a much more heated battle. With the Melges 32 fleet competition at a very high level, centimeters can make all the difference between who gets on the podium versus who goes home empty handed - it's the best ingredients for spectacular Melges World League!

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy; 1-4-2 = 7
2.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma; 5-5-4 = 14
3.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi; 3-6-6 = 15
4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 9-8-3 = 20
5.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone; 2-10-9 = 21

Top Five Results (2017 Melges 32 World League - After One Event)

1.) Matteo Balestrero, Giogi = 20 pts.
2.) Andrea Lacorte, Vitamina Amerikana = 19 pts.
3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, G-SPOT = 18 pts.
4.) Edoardo Pavesio, FRA MARTINA = 17 pts.
5.) Lasse Petterson, Pippa; 16 pts.

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 32
1. 172   ITA 172 GIOGI Melges 32 Matteo Balestrero 2 7 1 10.0
2. 201   ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Melges 32 Andrea Lacorte 6 1 8 15.0
3. 181   MON 181 G -SPOT Melges 32 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 8 4 3 15.0
4. 191   ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Melges 32 Edoardo Pavesio 1 13 5 19.0
5. 212   NOR 212 PIPPA Melges 32 Lasse Petterson / Claudia Rossi 3 16/UFD 2 21.0
6. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Melges 32 Kilian Holzapfel 14 2 6 22.0
7. 21   ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Melges 32 Vincenzo Onorato 10 6 7 23.0
8. 229   GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Melges 32 Christian Schwoerer 9 3 12 24.0
9. 487   ITA 487 TORPYONE Melges 32 Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pesina 11 5 9 25.0
10. 223 Quantum Sails  RUS 223 TAVATUY Melges 32 Pavel Kuznetsov 5 10 10 25.0
11. 193   GER 193 WILMA Melges 32 Fritz Homann 4 9 16/UFD 29.0
12. 173   ITA 173 SPIRIT OF NERINA Melges 32 Andrea Ferrari 15 12 4 31.0
13. 159 Quantum Sails  TUR 159 EKER Melges 32 Ahmet Eker 7 8 16/UFD 31.0
14. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 12 11 11 34.0
15. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 16/UFD 13 42.0
 2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 32
1. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR Melges 32 Kilian Holzapfel 14 2 6 22.0
2. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 12 11 11 34.0
3. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 16/UFD 13 42.0
 
