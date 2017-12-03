Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

Kona One World Championship 2017 is about to kick-off

by Daniel Nordlund on 31 Jul
Kona Fleet - Kona One World Championship 2017 Kona Windsurfing
Today the eleventh Kona One World Championship will be inaugurated in Båstad, the sailing Mecca on the Swedish west coast. Altogether 70 racers from both side of the Atlantic have met up. Among the major favorites is Dutch Huig-Jan Tak winner 2016 of both Kona Worlds and Kona U23 Worlds.

I look forward to the Championship and to meet all friends in the Kona class. Racing with my dad for the first time is also going to be great. The goal is clear, reaching the podium and having fun, says Huig-Jan Tak.

Huig-Jan Tak - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Kona Windsurfing
Huig-Jan Tak - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Kona Windsurfing



The Championship is arranged by Sailing Båstad who has previously hosted several international sailing events and championships. Kona Worlds is the main event during the Sailing Week during which also the Nordic Express Championship will take place together with the Nationals in H-Boat.

We welcome all sailors and spectators. We will do our very best to make this a memorable event off- and onshore. Our organization has lots of routine from previous Worlds and Europeans in different sail classes, says Pekko Svensson, Head of Sailing Båstad.

Adam Holm - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Charles Dasher
Adam Holm - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Charles Dasher



Among the other main favorites in Kona Worlds is the 23-old Swede Adam Holm. He won his first Kona Worlds in Canary Islands when he was eighteen. Since then he has won a Kona Europeans in Båstad in 2014 and finished an Olympic campaign in RS:X to qualify for Rio Olympics.

It feels very good to be back in the Kona-class. I have a special feeling for this class where I got so much of my training and have had lots of success before. I know well how it feels to win. Nothing can compare with standing on top of the podium, Adam Holm says.

Tim Aagesen - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Jan Nielsen
Tim Aagesen - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Jan Nielsen



Another name worth mentioning with respect is the Dane Tim Aagesen. He has been conquered World Champion in Mistral, Kona One and Formula and has won the course race World Cup.

The weather forecast predicts strong winds throughout the week.

I very much like high winds and have developed that part of my sailing a lot during my Olympic campaign and the goal for the championship is to win a medal, says Adam Holm.

Kona Racing - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Niklas Forsén
Kona Racing - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Niklas Forsén



The championship will begin with a tune-up race today followed by the opening ceremony tonight. First race day will be August 1 and the final August 6. During the Championship, the long distance-competition “The Riviera Race” will take place.

Björn Holm - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Niklas Forsén
Björn Holm - Kona One World Championship 2017 © Niklas Forsén



Sanctioned by World Sailing, Kona One is one of the fastest-growing windsurfing classes in the world today, attracting both young talents and experienced sailors with long windsurfing careers. It is a one-design class where all sailors use identical boards. One sail is used in all conditions, and its size is a function of the sailor’s body weight—making it possible for everyone to race together. Pumping is not allowed in this class of windsurfing, placing the emphasis on true sailing skills and tactics.

For more information visit website.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open
Entries are now open for 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.
Posted on 27 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Cape Verdeans clean up on final day + Video
In the first heat, Mitu was once again the stand out rider drawing the biggest cheers from the shore. In the final heat an all-star cast took to the water and the handle-passes came out with Airton leading from the front.
Posted on 24 Jul Titans Clash in the Finals on the edge of the desert - Day 4
It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point as the quarter-finalists reared into action.
Posted on 23 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Heavy-hitters drop as quarter-finals beckon
Thursday's winds were the strongest of the competition so far in Dakhla, averaging a steady 25 knots from early morning The judging criteria had also changed with the combo format now being adopted in which riders would be scored on 70% wave riding and 30% strapless freestyle performance.
Posted on 21 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – The qualifiers kick-off on Day 2 in Dakhla
With eight places available in the main event, the plan for today (Tuesday) was to complete all of the qualifying heats Rather than split the judging criteria between strapless freestyle and waveriding, the decision was made to keep today’s heats 100% wave-focused and the first riders were on the water at 11.30 am.
Posted on 20 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Dakhla delivers promise on Day 1
Round one was completed at the thrilling Tarifa Strapless Pro just two weeks ago, but the excitement for this event Showing the vision for the future of performance wave kiting, riders will be judged on both their wave riding and strapless freestyle skills in their heats.
Posted on 19 Jul Wilson and Brown to represent GBR at Youth World Sailing Championships
The 18-year-old is a member of the British Sailing Team and will be attending the Youth Worlds for the third time Wilson’s selection was confirmed after she sealed silver at the RS:X Youth World Championships in Torbole, Italy (27 June-1 July). This followed top 10 performances for the Christchurch windsurfer at several senior events this year including World Cup Miami and Hyeres, and World Cup Final Santander.
Posted on 17 Jul Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games qualification window opens
More than 160 sailors registered for the Techno 293 Plus Worlds as they bid to book their nations spot on the start line The Men's and Women's Windsurfer, remains on the YOG programme after memorable competitions at the Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014 editions. However, for Buenos Aires the Techno 293 Plus is being used in place of the standard Techno 293. The Techno 293 Plus has a bigger rig that allows for the wider age range of sailors in Buenos Aires.
Posted on 17 Jul IKA TT-R European Championships – Day 2 – Battles at top order tighten
When the thermal breeze kicked in early afternoon on day two, it fuelled intense close racing over a remarkable 49 short The format of downwind slalom racing being pioneered in preparation for the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina next year fostered a thrilling spectacle and more than a fare share of tangles as riders misjudged their close-quarters mark roundings and collided with other competitors.
Posted on 14 Jul IKA TTR Kitesurf European Championships — Day one
One of the biggest surprises came when the US’s Daniela Moroz fell rounding the final mark. One of the biggest surprises came when the US’s Daniela Moroz, the 16-year-old Formula KiteFoil world champion, fell rounding the final mark.
Posted on 13 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy