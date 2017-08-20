Kiwi yachtsman found in life-raft off Norfolk Island

by Maritime NZ today at 12:37 amRescue Coordination Centre New Zealand has been coordinating the search for the yachtsman since 6.15 am today.Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Dave Wilson said RCCNZ responded when a distress beacon from the yacht Waimanu was activated.Mr Wilson said a New Zealand Defence Force C-130 Hercules aircraft was sent to the location of the beacon, and a cargo ship, Norfolk Guardian, was diverted to the location.The C-130 found the yachtsman in Waimanu’s life-raft at 11.50am. The Norfolk Guardian is due to arrive at the life-raft at 3pm today.The C-130 will remain overhead the life raft to monitor the rescue effort.The yachtsman is moving and seems unharmed but has not been able to radio the C-130.He was sailing single-handed from Vanuatu to Marsden Point.Waimanu is a 10 metre sloop. It is not yet known what has happened to her. There is a strong 30 knot southerly wind blowing at the location of the life-raft, and the sea is rough with three metre swells.