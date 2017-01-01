Please select your home edition
Kirby looks forward to tough fight at Australian Yachting Championship

by Jane Gordon today at 4:28 am
2016 CYCA (Patrice) David Brogan - copyright http://www.sailpix.com.au.
Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on ‘Patrice’ are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

The added dimension of sailing in varying and tricky conditions is attracting a number of competitors to this event and although racing is to be held outside the Sydney Heads owner of ‘Patrice’, Tony, says that local knowledge certainly assists the winning of races in those waters.

“I enjoy the diverse conditions of Sydney; late March usually has quite pleasant weather but it certainly pays to have an understanding of the Sydney coast and how to better yourself in it. Understanding the east coast current can really assist your performance outside the heads; it certainly is a technical place to sail and attracts some of the best sailors to it.”

Tony is also a Director of the CYCA and commented on having this prestigious event and the tough competition at his home Club.

“To win the Australian Yachting Championships at my home Club would be fantastic. I love the level of healthy competition this regatta brings as we will certainly revisit our friendly rivalry with Karl Kwok after placing second to them at this event in Newcastle in 2014. It’s great to see the regatta on the move again around the various regions of Australia.”

The Australian Yachting Championships returns to New South Wales for the first time since 2014 when the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club hosted the event. By having the regatta hosted by one of Sydney’s most central Yacht Clubs, the CYCA, local teams are being inspired to register and compete for their Club and personal bragging rights. To date and in addition to the CYCA there is representation from Middle Harbour Yacht Club, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and even entries from Victoria, New Zealand and as far as Western Australia.

The 2017 Australian Yachting Championships close their online entry at 1200 on the 17 March and includes entry into IRC, OCRi and PHS with opportunities to place in divisions A, B and C (depending on numbers). In addition to the prestige of winning in one of the three divisions at Australian Sailing’s premier Keelboat regatta tough racing on windward/ leeward courses and passage races are scheduled. Register today to be part of this prestigious Australian Sailing event!

- NOR: Click here.
- Online Entry: Click here.
- Event Website: Click here.
- Facebook: Click here.
- Twitter: Click here.
